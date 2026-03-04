Getting people ready and energized to march to the Governor’s Mansion

From quiet dad, to activist, to candidate for state house…

Running for the State House of Representatives in Minnesota in 2022 was never on my radar—in fact, it was the last thing I ever imagined doing. Not long before, I was a quiet respiratory therapist, content to spend time with my family and stay out of the spotlight. Suddenly, I found myself organizing massive rallies and marches, appearing on countless podcasts, and even being featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. To say it was a shock to my system would be an understatement.

After organizing some of the largest conservative rallies in recent Minnesota history—including a march from the Capitol to the governor’s mansion with at least 5,000 people—I suddenly found myself in the spotlight. Honestly, I’m still not sure how it all happened.

The turning point came when the COVID vaccine mandate landed in my inbox at work, where I was a respiratory therapist. I’d been warning the hospital president for months that a mandate was coming and that I would never comply. “You’ll have to walk me out of the hospital,” I told him. He insisted, “It will never happen.” I replied, “Yes, it will!”

It’s worth noting that I had a great relationship with the president—both of us were pretty libertarian-minded. But when the mandate finally arrived, I stormed into his office and asked, “When will your morals trump your paycheck? When will you speak out and admit these mandates are wrong?” He just hung his head in response.

The day after the mandate was announced, I made a couple of signs, recruited a friend, and started picketing outside the largest hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. We handed out flyers to interested workers, letting them know about a rally I planned to host in my small suburban hometown. While I received plenty of threats and verbal abuse, a few people quietly snuck over to take a flyer.

Word spread, and to my surprise, over 1,000 people showed up at that first rally. Just a couple of weeks later, I organized another rally at the state Capitol, drawing a crowd of about 5,000. A few weeks after that, I hosted a rally featuring Del Bigtree as the main speaker, and soon after, I led a march to the governor’s mansion.

Everything happened so quickly—it was a whirlwind of discomfort and new experiences. Somewhere along the way, I got comfortable being uncomfortable.

Not long after these events, members of the MN GOP started reaching out to me. At first, a few of them asked if I’d consider running for the United States Congress. After discussing it with my wife and giving it some thought, I decided to pass on that offer. Then, they asked if I’d be willing to run for State House instead.

The timing was uncanny. The day before I needed to make a decision, I attended church, and the sermon centered on Esther 4:14: “For if you keep silent at this time, relief and deliverance shall arise for the Jews from elsewhere, but you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows but that you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this and for this very occasion?” The pastor spoke about the importance of taking risks and not fearing failure. The message hit home—so, irony and all, I decided to run.

Minnesota uses a caucus system, in which local neighbors serve as delegates and select their preferred candidate at a small district convention. In my endorsement race, I faced off against a school board member. Despite the competition, I secured 82% of the vote—the largest margin in any contested endorsing convention that year.

My campaign message resonated strongly with delegates: “I’m here to serve you. I’m willing to call out corruption wherever it exists. I can’t be bought. I simply want a better future for my children, and for yours—to see them free from government overreach.”

After the endorsing convention, the school board candidate I had defeated broke her signed and verbal promise to honor the endorsement and avoid running against me in a primary. Behind the scenes, certain GOP insiders encouraged her to challenge me, making it clear they didn’t want someone like me—someone with honesty and integrity—in their circle. They preferred candidates they could control and manipulate, and I simply didn’t fit that mold.

I managed to raise the maximum amount of campaign funds allowed for a state house candidate, but nearly all of it went toward winning a tough primary race. Despite my own party, the GOP, spending over $70,000 to defeat me, I still won with a solid 60/40 margin.

One of the most outrageous tactics they used was sending out tens of thousands of flyers falsely claiming, “Mark Bishofsky is for vaccine mandates!” The irony was almost comical, considering I was the founder of Stop the Mandate MN. But this experience made one thing clear: party insiders will do whatever it takes to keep principled people out of their ranks. For them, lying and cheating aren’t exceptions—they’re just business as usual. Sadly, those who bend the truth often have an advantage, as long as they don’t get caught.

Right before the general election, I took my kids to the Capitol for a little civics lesson—and to introduce them to the only politician I actually trusted. While we were there, Josh Heintzman—easily one of the most slippery politicians in Minnesota—hunted us down and asked to speak with my wife and me. Against my better judgment, I agreed.

During our chat, in what had to be a laughable attempt at intimidation, he turned to my wife and said, “It will be very hard for Mark to remain faithful to you while working at the Capitol.” Excuse me? What the fuck, sir? Did I just walk onto the set of a bad soap opera? I mean, what does that even say about the guy? Apologies for the language, but these are the moments that really get my blood boiling.

After we left his office, my wife turned to me and said, “I need a shower after being in that toxic guy’s presence!” Needless to say, his little scare tactic didn’t work on us.

Anyway, I lost in the general election by 7 percentage points. I received more votes than other GOP candidates on the ticket (SOS, Auditor, etc) but still lost.

That was the bad and the ugly, but there was plenty of good

Running for office is something I’ll never regret. I learned a ton—especially about just how deep government corruption goes. But the real highlight? The amazing people I met along the way. I made some great friends, and a few of them have become like family to me.

My dad died on February 20th, 2022, right in the middle of campaigning for endorsement. My phone rang a couple of hours after he died. It was Brad, who was a delegate in my district, who would vote on the endorsement. Brad is about my dad’s age, and though nobody can replace my dad, Brad has become a figure in my life that I am so grateful for. We quickly became the best of friends. He is somebody I can lean on, cry to, and count on for ANYTHING. Nobody helped me more on my campaign than Brad did. He must have knocked on over a thousand doors for me. I spent nearly every day with him. He and his lovely wife, Kassie, have become so close to my family, which means the world to me, as both of my parents are dead. My children look to Brad and Kassie like grandparents, and they spend every holiday with us. Having lost many friends and being ostracized by many family members over my anti-mandate stance, Brad and Kassie have more than filled the void. Below is a picture of Brad and Kassie with my son after he completed a mountain bike race. Thank you, Brad and Kassie. We love you!

Then, there is the one and only Gunnar Balstad. I met Gunnar on September 11th, 2023. We got together to talk about 9/11, Zionism, Trump, and the corrupt government apparatus. We quickly became good friends. I can honestly say that I would no longer be doing this Truth Expedition had Gunnar not come along. God works in mysterious ways, eh? Gunnar is so smart, smarter than me, and much more politically correct, LOL. Thanks, Gunnar!

The truth about political power

Here’s a hard truth about political power that most people are too polite—or maybe too scared—to say out loud: the system doesn’t turn good people bad; it just sorts out anyone who isn’t already a little bit corrupt. Positions of authority are like catnip for people with big egos, questionable morals, and a craving for control. If you have humility, empathy, or integrity, the political arena treats you like you showed up to a knife fight with a teddy bear. That’s why governments and bureaucracies always seem packed with the least trustworthy characters—while the honest ones either get pushed out, dismissed as hopelessly naïve, or stuck working for folks who majored in brown-nosing and media spin.

History offers an all-you-can-eat buffet of these examples. The financial world? Run by technocrats who crash the car, then get promoted to driving the limo. Remember the bankers who helped cause the 2008 meltdown? Not only were they bailed out, but they were also welcomed back onto government advisory boards as if nothing had ever happened.

Pharmaceutical regulators rubber-stamp sketchy drugs, get caught, and—voilà!—they’re off to cushy jobs in the very industry they were supposed to be policing. Politicians campaign on liberty and reform, only to hire the same lobbyists they spent months denouncing. You can’t make this stuff up.

It’s not just bad luck or a few bad apples; it’s structural. The system is basically a magnet for the worst characters—a self-organizing network of ambitious opportunists who only have each other’s backs.

And that, folks, is how we’ve ended up with a government that acts less like your friendly neighborhood protector and more like the world’s most exclusive villain club. Everything good—freedom, truth, accountability—gets flipped upside down. Suddenly, the big fibbers are “leaders,” the quiet folks are “radicals,” and ordinary citizens are treated like security risks instead of people who pay the bills.

Once this sociopathic pyramid scheme stabilizes, it runs itself: the wicked promote the sorta-wicked, who then promote the super-obedient. The end result? We’re stuck with a ruling machine whose moral compass spins like a cheap carnival ride—powered by greed and kept alive with a steady diet of propaganda. Unless the public finally cancels its subscription to being ruled by these characters, the machine will just keep snacking on the very people it claims to represent.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky