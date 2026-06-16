The video recording is at the bottom of this post.

I had the awesome privilege of being on The Jimmy Dore Show last week, and the video has just been posted on YouTube. I have so much respect for Jimmy, as he is one of the few who continue to do what they can to prevent the scamdemic from being swept under the rug.

I will say that, at least on the Rumble feed, many of the comments were quite negative and brutal. People were upset when I said I didn’t necessarily think that all doctors were evil. You see, evil resides in the subconscious of the indoctrinated. No, I’m not giving them a pass, but I will say that I don’t know a single doctor who would willingly and intentionally kill somebody. That is just how strong the indoctrination is. There is no segment of the population more propagandized and indoctrinated than doctors.

I still work in hospitals, and every day I go to work, I watch as doctors frantically try to save lives, and most of the time, successfully. Again, I think they should be held accountable, but it’s not like it was first-degree murder. Reading the comments on Rumble reminded me of the song ‘Stuck in the Middle,’ where the lyrics say, “Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, here I am, stuck in the middle with you.” And just like that, indeed, I feel stuck in the middle with you, the readers of this Substack. I’m happy to see that there isn’t a single negative comment on the YouTube video. I guess each platform has a unique audience, where the Rumble audience is seeking sensationalized reports to justify their beliefs. I don’t know. Gunnar thinks it could just be bots on Rumble, and maybe that’s the case. All I know is that what happened during covid still haunts me, and I’ll never shut up about it. I honestly believe that the plandemic was the most consequential psyop ever perpetrated on the global public. If you were going to design a psychological operation to fundamentally rewire the behavior, beliefs, and compliance threshold of the global population, you’d be hard-pressed to top the scamdemic.

During the show, I focused on the concept of ‘early intubation,’ which was the practice of intubating patients very early, when they needed only negligible amounts of supplemental oxygen. This practice was a radical departure from what has been practiced for many decades. Intubation and ventilators are to be used when all other options have been exhausted, because it is so dangerous. Never in the history of medicine, before or after covid, has this practice been enforced. NEVER! This practice alone must have killed 10s of thousands of people, if not hundreds of thousands. It was barbaric and absolutely unnecessary, but the doctors wouldn’t listen to me. After several months, they admitted it wasn't the right idea but said, “We just didn’t know,” which is bullshit because I had told them that it was ridiculous.

Mark on The Jimmy Dore Show

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad