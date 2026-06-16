The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

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DJ, Spokane Valley's avatar
DJ, Spokane Valley
14h

While I would agree with you that not every doctor is evil, I also think that if they had enough smarts to get through med school, they had enough smarts to see that ventilated patients were dying left and right. I believe many of them did make the connection between the jab, being placed on a ventilator, being given Remdesivir, etc. They chose to follow instructions from their hospital administrators/directors, and went along to get along. It was a perfect example of how fear mongering can push decent people to do horrific things. It also illustrates how the self-centered "doing what's best for me" principal" has infiltrated our society. I never thought I'd see another extreme example of this after Hitler's use of the same principal. I was wrong, and it unnerves me to think what else "they" have planned.

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ArrCeeCoala's avatar
ArrCeeCoala
17h

Hi Mark! New subscriber here, saw you on Jimmy's show yesterday. Unjabbed MD myself and not in clinical work.

I would say our colleagues are absolutely not evil, but they just aren't trained to think critically. They think critical thinking is accepting what their higher ups tell them to do, in the hallowed name of science. Just lost a dear friend who died unexpectedly last week in her early 40s. Of course nobody will make the connection.

Thanks for your work and a great interview 🙏🏼

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