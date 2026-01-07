Renee Good was shot today during an ICE operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Gunnar joined Jake on The Truth Hurts to discuss the situation and dissect the rhetoric leading up to the tensions surrounding the ICE presence in the region. Gunnar and Jake called for calm heads while we await further information from officials. Somehow Minnesota continues to be the frontline of these tragic and incendiary events.

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq