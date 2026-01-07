ICE Shooting Tragedy - Gunnar on The Truth Hurts
Gunnar reports from Minneapolis City Hall on ICE Shooting
Renee Good was shot today during an ICE operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Gunnar joined Jake on The Truth Hurts to discuss the situation and dissect the rhetoric leading up to the tensions surrounding the ICE presence in the region. Gunnar and Jake called for calm heads while we await further information from officials. Somehow Minnesota continues to be the frontline of these tragic and incendiary events.
Watch the show in the link below:
The Truth Hurts - ICE Shooting in Minneapolis
Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!
Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.