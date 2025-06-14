18-month-old fraternal twins, Dallas and Tyson, were found dead by their mother on May 1st. They had both received the Hepatitis A, flu, and DTaP vaccines on April 23rd.

Within hours of vaccination, both toddlers began to exhibit signs of struggling with vaccine side effects. The morning after vaccination, they were clearly not OK.

Their lips were blue, and they were lethargic. “Tyson walked just about to … the entrance of my living room and just lay down and wouldn’t get up,” the mother said. “Dallas, the best she could, ran to me.”

Andrea and her mother-in-law drove to the emergency room (ER) with the twins. The doctor assessed the toddlers by examining their faces and looking inside their mouths. Initially, the doctor appeared unsure of the situation, according to Andrea's mother-in-law. However, when Andrea mentioned that the twins had received three vaccinations the day before and specified which ones they were, the doctor responded, “Oh...” He explained that the babies might be experiencing a bad reaction to the vaccinations.

The doctor gave the twins Tylenol and popsicles, instructing them to eat the popsicles right away so the ER staff could monitor for any vomiting. If they didn’t throw up, they would be allowed to go home. Dallas and Tyson ate the popsicles without vomiting, so they were discharged and allowed to go home. However, the toddlers remained tired and had diarrhea. Tyson also experienced several episodes of vomiting.

Throughout that week, Dallas and Tyson dealt with nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fatigue. They refused to drink from their sippy cups. On April 30, Andrea tried to take them to the pediatrician, but the office was not accepting walk-ins.

She then spoke to a nurse, who advised her to place the twins on a BRAT diet of bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast, as most of their symptoms had improved, except for the diarrhea. That day was a positive change for the twins. They were eating well, drinking from their sippy cups, talking normally, and did not want to sleep all day. That night, the toddlers went to sleep in their shared bed.

On the morning of May 1, the toddlers remained silent, indicating they weren’t ready to get up. Andrea checked on them and saw the twins in their usual sleeping position, both belly sleepers.

Nathaniel had already left for work early that morning. While waiting for the twins to wake, Andrea cleaned the living room. When she went to wake them, she found them unresponsive.

She touched Tyson and realized he was cold. After flipping him over, she rushed to grab her phone to call 911 and found his sister in the same state.

Emergency services arrived, and Andrea led the officer to the toddlers’ room. When asked how the police treated them, Nathaniel said he experienced extreme disrespect. Instead of allowing them time to process their children's deaths, the police immediately began interrogating them, suggesting one of them had killed the kids. They tried to create tension between him and Andrea, pressing them to blame one another. The police confiscated Andrea’s phone so that she couldn't inform Nathaniel at work about the tragedy.

When their landlord called Nathaniel to ask about the situation, he was unaware and tried to contact Andrea but couldn’t reach her. It was only when he called his mother that he learned his children had died. A police officer answered his mother’s phone and told him, “I hate to inform you, but your kids are dead.” Nathaniel couldn’t believe it, insisting, “You’re lying. This isn’t happening.” The officer replied, “It’s the truth. You need to be down at the sheriff’s office.”

The police promptly initiated a criminal investigation, and as of now, I have not found any updates regarding its conclusion. Naturally, the corrupt system will likely do everything in its power to protect big pharmaceutical companies and minimize the facts in this case to suggest that the vaccines played no role.

It is evident to me that the injections administered to the children were the likely cause of their tragic deaths. Those closely connected to the situation must remain vigilant and continue to seek transparency and additional information. It is crucial to clarify that there should be no insinuation or suspicion directed towards the parents; such an implication appears highly improbable. Nonetheless, it seems as though certain authorities are all too eager to cast blame on the parents, despite a complete lack of evidence suggesting foul play, apart from the troubling actions of bureaucracies and medical professionals involved.

Documentation reveals that the children began experiencing adverse reactions within hours of receiving the injections, and the subsequent timeline indicates a rapid deterioration in their health. Given these alarming circumstances, authorities must prioritize a thorough and independent investigation into the safety and efficacy of the injections. The current situation, where the government shields corrupt bureaucracies and pharmaceutical companies by granting them legal immunity, is utterly unacceptable. We cannot allow such practices to continue. We must unite and advocate passionately for justice on behalf of the parents of these precious twins, ensuring they receive the support and answers they deserve.

You can watch the parents being interviewed by clicking the button below.

Dallas and Tyson

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad