The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

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Russ D. Musket's avatar
Russ D. Musket
10h

This is unreal. Two children. Two identical inoculations days later both suffer from the same symptoms at the same time. Two identical treatments at hospital (Tylenol popsicles) and released. Days later both are found unresponsive. What a horrible controlled experiment and the authorities have a hard time understanding what might have been the cause. Understandable now, why they say doctors "practice" medicine. The modern equivalent of blood letting.

Is that too harsh? Maybe, but it seems the concept "do no harm" has an exculpatory clause thanks to special interests.

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