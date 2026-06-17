The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

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Judy H's avatar
Judy H
9m

Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!! I'm 74 years old and NEVER believed any of the BS "they" were trying to force on all of us. I watched in helpless horror as family members, friends, and the entire world swallowed their lies, succumbing to fear mongering and coercion. Your brave tenacity is much appreciated!

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Angie's avatar
Angie
1h

Oh Mark! I am forever grateful for you! When media would allow it, early in the plandemic, I would see your posts and think Praise the Lord...Someone is questioning all this bologna too! I truly felt like I was living in the twilight zone and was so isolated where I worked then. You brought insight to my little corner of the world. I lost you on social media for a bit but then, God's plans were bigger, and I got a job at LEC. It's a privilege to work with you! Thank you for fighting for truth!

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