I wrote this article back in 2024, but I thought it would be good to repost for all the new subscribers.

Background

I’m writing this post because, quite frankly, I’m stunned by where I am today and humbled by the number of people who follow me on Substack, X, Facebook, and Rumble. Thank you!

I thought I’d write a brief bio about myself and how I became an activist and candidate for state office.

Youth

The fact that I’ve given dozens of speeches, have a show on Rumble, and knocked on thousands of doors during my campaign is, well, kind of crazy.

I was born and raised in La Crosse, Wisconsin, a town famous for beer and taverns. La Crosse has a set of railroad tracks, and I happened to live on the proverbial ‘other side of the tracks.’ My mom was a housekeeper at the local hospital, and my dad was a welder. We didn’t have much money, and being a kid was difficult for me. God gifted me with adequate athletic ability, and I played a variety of sports. I was pretty good at basketball and tennis and hung around with the ‘rich kids.’ I took my fair share of teasing for wearing K-Mart Toughskins (slims-LOL). I had hand-me-down shoes; my only toys were basketballs and tennis balls. I often joke with my wife, “I didn’t have many toys growing up, so I just played with my balls all the time.” Get it? LOL! We had a clean home and food on the table, and I’m grateful for that.

Unfortunately, my mother suffered from manic depression and who knows what other mental illness. She was always angry and was yelling at me all the time. She would growl when she communicated. Her favorite saying was, “Life’s a bitch, and then you die.” My dad was mostly happy, but there was a lot of fighting in my household between my mom and dad. Because of my mom’s depression and anger, I never wanted to have friends at my house. I grew up embarrassed and without confidence. I was the lower middle-class, gap-toothed kid from the other side of the tracks with a ‘crazy mom.’ I loved my mom very much, and I felt sorry for her. We ended up having a good relationship once I became an adult and could partially understand her illness. God rest her soul. She died of lung cancer in 2006. I wish I could talk to her right now.

My dad died during my campaign for state house in 2022. He had suffered from dementia for the last 5 or 6 years of his life. His wife had him injected with the mRNA injections, and he completely lost any remaining thought processing he had after those shots. He died not long after a booster. Even though my dad was a union lefty, I believe he would have realized that the government overreach was tyrannical and would’ve come to our side. He was a good guy, and I miss him so much. All of my grandparents are also dead, and since the plandemic, I’ve lost contact with most of my extended family since they worship Fauci and think I’m in a cult.

As I said before, I had zero self-confidence as a kid and young adult. Don’t get me wrong, I realize that, relatively speaking, I’m a pretty lucky guy to have grown up in the USA, where success for those who work hard is still achievable. Millions of children had it much worse than me. The point here is that I was never a leader, had zero public speaking experience, and had never been a community organizer. Becoming an activist, organizing rallies, having a show on Rumble, and speaking in front of thousands of people were things I had neither planned nor prepared for. But…

The Plandemic Changed Me!

In 2020, I had been a respiratory therapist for 21 years. I was pretty good at my job. I graduated in 1999 with honors and was nominated for the Academic All-American. I was a bit of a geek in respiratory school. When I started the program, I decided I would give everything I had to succeed. I had spent the previous decade trying to figure out who I was, drinking too much alcohol and smoking too much weed.

When the scamdemic started, I was working at a mid-sized suburban hospital. We had a COVID unit and cared for many sick people during the pandemic. The thing is, I immediately knew something was not right. As early as January of 2020, I knew we were in for a tyrannical ride. I started researching gain-of-function viruses and was aware of the Wuhan lab very early on. I read about the research people like Ralph Baric were doing, trying to make lethal viruses right here in our country.

From about February 2020 until October 2021, I fought with hospital administrators and doctors to get patients early treatment. I fought the concept of early intubation. I tried to get my patients ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and vitamin D. I had a good relationship with my manager and the hospital president and communicated with them often. I told them that I knew a vaccine was coming down the pipe and that I would not participate in the experiment, and that they would have to walk me out of the hospital when the mandates came. They said, “We will never mandate the shot.” By the time the mandates actually came around, I was becoming fatigued by the fight and was emotionally exhausted watching people die alone when I knew that it didn’t have to be that way. I held the hands of several people as they took their last breath. I refused to let these poor people die alone. They were isolated and were not allowed to have their family members visit or advocate for them. I did the best I could.

I decided I was not going to play their games anymore. I could’ve gotten a religious exemption, but I also considered that a type of submission. The moment the mandate came to my inbox, my life changed drastically. I decided right then and there that I was going to do everything I could to try and stop the madness. I was furious and afraid. I needed to fight for my kids.

I didn’t even know what an activist was. I put my phone number on a few Post-its and wrote, ‘Text vaccine to this number if you’re against mandates.’ These Post-its were passed around, and within 24 hours, I was dealing with hundreds of texts. The next day, I went to the largest hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a sign (see the pic above) to try to alert more healthcare workers to a movement to fight tyranny. I was called every name in the book and felt physically threatened more than once, but I got a lot of people to take my flyer. That was a Wednesday. The following Sunday, I held my first rally in a park in Stillwater, MN. Around 1000 people showed up. Within a month, I held my first rally at the state capitol, and about 5,000 people attended. I held another rally at the state capital featuring Del Bigtree a month later. I also led a march to the governor’s mansion (Tampon Timmy) with about 5000 people. This was probably the largest march in Minnesota in decades, maybe ever. The media didn’t cover it. I helped organize a lawsuit against the hospitals to stop the mandates. I founded Stop the Mandate MN. I went on dozens of podcasts and was even on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. I was then asked to run for U.S. Congress, but declined. I ended up running for state house but lost in the general election.

First Rally

First Rally at the Capitol

Me with my friend Mike and Stew Peters

With Dr. McCullough

Me and Del!

Me and Dr. Pierre Kory

Getting people fired up to march!

The march!

Why I fight! The kids!

My Amazing Family

My incredible little boys! There is nothing more amazing, satisfying, and rewarding than being a dad, and these little boys are the future. I will NEVER stop fighting for a decent future, so they can live in a free world.

Today

Today, I am grateful for you. I’m grateful you are reading this and searching for the Truth. I’m grateful to my wife for being willing to take risks along with me and for supporting my mission. I’m grateful that I met Gunnar, my amazing co-host at The Truth Expedition. I’m grateful to be working for Dr. Pierre Kory’s clinic. I’m thankful that I’ve gained some self-confidence. I’m thankful that my eyes were opened and that we decided to homeschool our children. I’ve learned so much over the last 4 years and have met some of the most amazing people. I may not have much left for extended family, but my immediate family is amazing. My wife is amazing. My little boys are amazing. YOU are amazing. Thank you for taking this ride along with me. Let’s never give up and always stay vigilant. I have high hopes for the future, but we need to continue to pay attention and seek Truth about all things. God bless you all and thanks for reading The Truth Expedition.

Don’t tread on me, and don’t shed on me!

Mark Bishofsky-Registered Respiratory Therapist-Activist-Host of The Truth Expedition