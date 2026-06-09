Today at 2pm CST, I’m thrilled to be interviewing Scott Marsland, co-founder of Leading Edge Clinic, and Michael Barton from Rebuild Medicine. We’ll be diving into an innovative new clinical trial that’s exploring a targeted use of DMSO to treat tinnitus. This is a unique opportunity to hear directly from the experts about the science behind the study and what it could mean for those struggling with this challenging condition.

Tinnitus is a persistent and challenging symptom, especially for those dealing with vaccine injuries and long-haul COVID. Finding effective treatment has been notoriously difficult, but we’re optimistic that this clinical trial could offer real hope for millions. We invite you to join us today at 2pm CST for an in-depth discussion about the study. Bring your questions and join the conversation in the comments—here’s the link to the stream.

Tinnitus Trial Podcast Link

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq