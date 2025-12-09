I started reading Greg’s book last week, and I can’t say enough positive things about it. It really resonated with me, and I think it can help people understand how hidden forces interfere with their human potential.

Today, we have the privilege of speaking with Greg Pai, entrepreneur, storyteller, and author of Voice of the Heart: The Battle for Your Purpose, Peace, and Passion. Greg brings a unique ability to connect patterns across complex systems, translating chaos into clear frameworks that empower people to act with courage, clarity, and love.

In Voice of the Heart, Greg offers a sweeping exploration of the forces that shape—and often distort—our lives. He examines twelve core systems of society, from family and education to media, finance, and government, revealing how they influence our identity and sense of purpose. Rather than offering quick fixes, Greg provides a rigorous, deeply considered framework for reclaiming peace and passion in a world that often feels overwhelming.

Greg is not just an author—he’s a compassionate guide for individuals who feel a persistent disconnection or unease in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world. He recognizes that many people are searching for deeper meaning and a way to reconnect with their true selves amidst the noise and pressures of modern society. Through his thoughtful insights and practical advice, Greg encourages readers to embark on a personal journey of self-discovery and healing. I’m excited to dive into his perspectives today and explore how his book, Voice of the Heart, can inspire us to embrace our genuine selves, cultivate a greater sense of purpose, and experience more peace, passion, and fulfillment in our daily lives.

We’ll be going live on our Rumble Channel at 3:30 PM CST. Join us for this fascinating conversation.

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq