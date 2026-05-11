Gunnar and I will speak with Casey Putsch, a former Republican candidate for Governor of Ohio. Casey is an innovative automotive engineer and philanthropist. He is the founder of Genius Garage, an organization that teaches young people practical automotive engineering. He is truly an America First candidate who isn’t afraid to take on the old guard establishment.

Casey gained some negative attention for comments he made about Hitler, but the comments were taken out of context.

Putsch was attempting to make a point about:

Leadership psychology

Historical cause‑and‑effect

How destructive leaders gain power

Why societies should recognize warning signs

His framing was intended to be analytical, not supportive. However, because Hitler is a uniquely sensitive and morally charged subject, the way he phrased certain observations led to backlash.

We’ll ask him what it was like to run against Vivek Ramaswamy, and why he ran in the first place. Will he run again? What does he think about Donald Trump and the war in Iran? How can we fix America?

You can tune in to our Rumble Channel or YouTube Channel.

Casey Putsch-TTE Rumble

Casey Putsch-TTE YouTube

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq