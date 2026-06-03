The streaming links are at the bottome of this post.

Steven Young is running for Governor of Minnesota with Jane Kirby as his running mate for lieutenant governor. They’re representing the Green Party in this election. Gunnar and I will be sitting down to interview both of them tonight at 6:00 PM CST.

At The Truth Expedition, we’ve lost all faith in the so-called two-party—or really, uniparty—system. Honestly, it feels like both major parties operate more like rival crime families than anything else. Sure, they put on a show and argue in public to keep their supporters entertained, but behind closed doors, they’re busy cutting deals that help themselves, not us. In the end, it’s the people who get left behind while the ‘crime families’ protect their own interests.

Where do Steve and Jane stand on the issues? Are they still on board with the global warming hoax? Are they for universal basic income? How about government missions like Operation Metro Surge? Single payer healthcare? We’ll find out this evening. Tune in and put your questions in the comments section. Nothing is off limits! Click the link below to watch on our YouTube or Rumble channels.

Green Party Interview on TTE-YouTube

Green Party Interview on TTE-Rumble

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq