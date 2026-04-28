This will be a Leading Edge Clinic production. Leading Edge Clinic was founded by Dr. Pierre Kory and Scott Marsland, FNP. The clinic has become one of, if not the, world’s leaders in treating vaccine injuries and long-haul, but has now expanded to treat complex medical conditions and cancer using repurposed medications. On this episode, we’ll get to know one of the newer providers, Briana Bowden. How did she end up working with Dr. Kory? Was she a mandate refugee? What conditions does she treat? Click the button below to watch the show. Feel free to leave your questions in the comments section.

Get to Know Briana Bowden

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq