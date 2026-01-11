A few years ago, I discovered Larken Rose’s work and read his book, The Most Dangerous Superstition. His videos and writing fundamentally shifted how I think about government authority. Larken wrote the original Jones Plantation short, which is now a full-length feature film.

The recent Minneapolis tragedy, in which an ICE agent shot a woman, raises urgent questions about government authority and the expansion of enforcement powers. At The Truth Expedition, we recognize that illegal immigration presents legitimate policy challenges that require solutions. However, we’re deeply concerned about the trajectory we’re on—one that could transform enforcement measures into instruments of a police state serving those in power rather than protecting citizens.

History provides a clear warning. After 9/11, lawmakers rushed to implement sweeping legislation under the banner of national security. The Patriot Act promised safety but delivered mass surveillance and constitutional violations. It hasn’t made Americans meaningfully safer; instead, it normalized government intrusion into private life and established precedents for warrantless monitoring that would have been unthinkable before the crisis.

Now we face a similar pattern. A genuine problem—illegal immigration—creates public demand for action. Authorities respond with expanded powers and reduced oversight. The question isn’t whether immigration policy needs reform; it’s whether we’re allowing another crisis to justify permanent expansions of state power that will ultimately be used against ordinary citizens, not just the stated targets. Will we repeat the mistake of trading liberty for the promise of security? Will the ruling class once again exploit legitimate concerns to consolidate control?

Back to our introduction to Larken Rose. To be clear: We don’t agree with everything Rose argues. However, he raises critical questions about the nature of political power that everyone should seriously consider.

Larken’s The Most Dangerous Superstition challenges the fundamental belief in political authority. Rose identifies one core idea as the root cause of most oppression, war, and institutionalized abuse: the belief that government legitimacy is real and justified.

His central argument is straightforward: No person has rights that others don’t have. Therefore, no one can grant a government the moral authority to do things that would be crimes if any individual did them privately.

Consider these examples: taxation, conscription, censorship, and state-sanctioned violence. All of these depend on accepting that government officials somehow gain moral exemption from normal ethical rules simply because they operate under the authority of the State.

Rose’s conclusion is stark: Remove the official titles, ceremonies, and polite language, and what remains is coercion dressed up as civic duty.

The book’s power lies in its moral clarity. Rose uses simple logic: if theft is wrong, taxation is theft; if assault is wrong, law enforcement is violence with a better name. He argues that no system requiring involuntary obedience can be moral. Rather than proposing a new system, Rose dismantles the belief that authority can make immoral acts moral by declaring them legal.

The book’s psychological analysis cuts deepest. Rose examines how conditioning begins early—through classroom obedience training, pledge recitations, and institutional rituals—teaching people to view compliance as virtue. Society trains citizens to see “breaking the law” as inherently evil, regardless of whether the law itself is just. This creates what Rose calls manufactured slavery: people who believe they’re free while acting as enforcers of their own subjugation.

The consequence is disturbing; populations routinely condemn those who resist tyranny more severely than they condemn the tyrants. Rose traces this pattern from Nazi Germany to contemporary bureaucracies, showing how it persists across cultures and eras. His historical comparisons serve a specific purpose—to demonstrate how ordinary, moral people transform into agents of oppression when they surrender their individual conscience to institutional authority.

Critics often dismiss Rose as naively anarchistic, but they misunderstand his project. He’s not offering a utopian vision of how society should work—he’s diagnosing a fundamental problem with how it currently operates. Rose makes no promises that stateless societies would be perfect. His argument is more limited and more powerful: systems built on state authority inevitably produce moral corruption because they separate actions from accountability. In contrast, voluntary systems at least preserve the possibility of moral responsibility.

The book’s lasting significance comes from this reframing. Rose doesn’t ask readers to debate which policies work best or which political party has better solutions. Instead, he poses a single, foundational question: By what right does anyone claim authority over you?

This question changes everything. Once you acknowledge that no person is born with legitimate authority to rule another, every political discussion must start from a different premise. The conversation shifts from “What should the government do?” to “Does government have the right to do anything at all?”

In short, The Most Dangerous Superstition is less a political tract than a philosophical scalpel. It cuts away centuries of linguistic camouflage to expose the simple truth that all authority rests on belief—and belief, unlike truth, can be withdrawn.

I recommend watching this 22-minute video titled “Are Cops Better People?” It presents arguments that may seem radical or uncomfortable at first, but it raises questions worth considering about authority, moral responsibility, and the assumptions we make about law enforcement. Whether you ultimately agree or disagree, the video challenges conventional perspectives in ways that are worth engaging with. Please let us know what you think in the comments. We respect our readers opinions!

Are Cops Better People

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq