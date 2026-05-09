Ever wonder how the heck Israel was able to basically take over and dominate our government? Follow the money (and the Epstein files).

Eagles’ Wings, an evangelical Christian group based in the United States that advocates for Israel, has been lobbying Congress to promote pro-Israel legislation and policies. The organization has failed to disclose that it receives financial support from the Israeli government. Eagles’ Wings is portrayed as a key player in a larger campaign to strengthen support for Israel among both American evangelicals and lawmakers, especially as public sentiment, most notably among younger evangelicals, has grown increasingly critical of Israel’s actions in Gaza. Undisclosed foreign funding that is advocating for foreign interests raises concerns about transparency and influence in political advocacy.

The Israeli government has provided direct funding for several of the group’s initiatives, such as organizing events and developing programs intended to rally Christian support for Israel. This financial support has included sponsoring conferences, funding advocacy campaigns, and underwriting trips that bring prominent evangelical leaders to Israel to visit firsthand. If current revenue trends continue, contributions from the Israeli government could account for a significant portion of the organization’s overall budget. I believe this should concern anybody who cares about America and is ‘America First.’

Should Eagles’ Wings be required to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)? Absolutely. Lawmakers deserve to know whether the advocacy they encounter is being supported or influenced by a foreign government, as this information is crucial for evaluating policy arguments fairly and transparently. When organizations fail to disclose such backing, it can mask the extent to which foreign funding is shaping U.S. political advocacy, particularly in sensitive areas like U.S.-Israel relations. This lack of transparency not only undermines informed policymaking but also raises broader questions about accountability and the integrity of the advocacy process.

The Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) was established to ensure transparency regarding the influence of foreign powers on the domestic political process. When an organization like Eagles Wings functions as a conduit for substantial foreign financial support to advance specific political agendas within the halls of Congress, it operates in the exact sphere FARA was designed to regulate. If the primary financial lifeblood of a lobbyist or advocacy group originates from foreign interests—regardless of the organization's stated religious or cultural mission—it creates an inherent conflict of interest. The American public has a fundamental right to know when domestic advocacy is being bankrolled by external entities seeking to shape U.S. foreign policy.

When advocacy groups are allowed to avoid registration requirements by claiming religious or nonprofit status, it opens a risky loophole that threatens the integrity of our political system. Without proper registration, these organizations sidestep important disclosure rules that help track how foreign money influences policy decisions. This lack of transparency makes it harder to understand where political pressure is actually coming from and enables foreign interests to use “dark money” to shape outcomes without the oversight required for foreign agents. To rebuild trust in the legislative process, registration standards should be applied consistently. Any group acting as a conduit for foreign financial interests to lobby for specific policies should be fully subject to public disclosure, regardless of its nonprofit or religious designation. Maybe we should start with AIPAC and make them register with FARA. Did you know that JFK was pushing for AIPAC to register? Did you know that JFK wanted to inspect Dimona, Israel’s nuclear facility, to see if they stole our uranium? What happened to JFK shortly after his efforts to expose Israel? We highly recommend Ryan Dawson’s documentary Numec, which connects the dots between zionism, JFK, RFK, 9/11, and Epstein.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq