Mark and Gunnar are excited to host award winning investigative journalist, James Corbett, a legendary figure in the Truth movement. For the past 18 years, James has provided in-depth reporting on a wide range of topics, including the climate hoax, the scamdemic, deep state theatrics, 9/11, the Oklahoma City bombing, geopolitics, the central banking fraud, and much more. He recently released a new book titled Reportage, which is essential reading for anyone looking to understand how the deep state operates and the extent of their deception. Additionally, he has a new documentary called Dissent Into Madness, which, along with his complete collection of articles and podcasts, can be found at Corbettreport.com. We highly recommend following James’s work and considering becoming a supporting member of the Corbett Report. Click the button below to be brought to our Rumble channel.

Watch James Corbett on TTE

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq