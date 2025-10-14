James Corbett Interview Tonight (Oct 14th) at 7:00 PM CST
James Corbett is a legend of the Truth movement!
Mark and Gunnar are excited to host award winning investigative journalist, James Corbett, a legendary figure in the Truth movement. For the past 18 years, James has provided in-depth reporting on a wide range of topics, including the climate hoax, the scamdemic, deep state theatrics, 9/11, the Oklahoma City bombing, geopolitics, the central banking fraud, and much more. He recently released a new book titled Reportage, which is essential reading for anyone looking to understand how the deep state operates and the extent of their deception. Additionally, he has a new documentary called Dissent Into Madness, which, along with his complete collection of articles and podcasts, can be found at Corbettreport.com. We highly recommend following James’s work and considering becoming a supporting member of the Corbett Report. Click the button below to be brought to our Rumble channel.
Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!
Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq
