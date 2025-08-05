This is not medical advice! I encourage you to explore this remarkable herb to confidently incorporate it into your regimen as you see fit. I have not identified any adverse side effects with this herbal supplement; however, if you are taking prescription medications, particularly blood thinners, it is prudent to start slowly and watch for any potential drug interactions.

As I embarked on a journey to enhance my exercise stamina, determined to keep pace with my energetic son during our mountain biking adventures, I stumbled upon a remarkable herb, jiaogulan. This exotic plant, often referred to as "Southern Ginseng," piqued my curiosity since I had never encountered it before. Intrigued by its traditional use in Chinese herbal medicine, I immersed myself in research and discovered its wide array of potential health benefits. To my great surprise, I discovered that jiaogulan is reputed to enhance endurance, promote cardiovascular health, lower LDL cholesterol, support weight loss, fight cancer, and boost immune function, offering a treasure trove of wellness possibilities that I had never anticipated!

A brief history of this amazing herb

Jiaogulan (Gynostemma pentaphyllum) grows in several Asian countries, but the earliest record of it comes from China during the Ming Dynasty. In 1406, the doctor Zhu Xiao described Jiaogulan (pronounced “gee-ow-goo-lan”) in his book *Materia Medica for Famine*. He did not identify it as a medicine; he believed it was a food that people could use during times of food shortages. Nearly two centuries later, in 1578, the famous herbalist Li Shi-Zhen mentioned Jiaogulan as a medicine in his book *Compendium of Materia Medica*. He recognized some of its healing properties and said it could help treat tumors, injuries, swelling, throat and neck pain, and blood in the urine.

Potential benefits

Anti-oxidation, enhancing superoxide dismutase activity and delaying aging.

Reducing liver damage induced by CCL4 and protecting the liver.

Stimulating the release of insulin, inhibiting the activity of α-amylase and α-glycosidase, and treating type 2 diabetes.

Reducing the content of total cholesterol, triacylglycerol, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the serum and liver tissue of experimental hyperlipidemia rats, and increasing the content of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Reducing plasma endothelin (ET) content and preventing atherosclerosis.

Increasing the pain threshold and inhibiting the pain caused by the mouse hot plate experiment and glacial acetic acid experiment.

Increasing the quality of the spleen and thymus, and improving non-specific immunity.

Benefiting qi and invigorating the spleen, treating fatigue and loss of appetite caused by qi deficiency in spleen and stomach.

Promoting the production of body fluid, treating thirst, dry throat, and upset caused by deficiency of both qi and yin.

Clearing lung heat, treating cough and thick phlegm caused by dryness-heat in the lungs.

Resolving phlegm, treating cough and phlegm caused by deficiency of lung qi.

Removing heat toxins, treating skin ulcers and abscesses.

It can cooperate with pentobarbital sodium to extend the sleep time of experimental mice.

Inhibiting the proliferation of human adrenocortical carcinoma ACC SW-13 cells, melanoma B16 cells, lung cancer A549 cells, and inducing apoptosis of leukemia HL-60 cells and lung cancer H460 cells.

Studies have found that its saponins can improve the deficits of spatial memory and habit learning in rats. It can be used as an adjuvant therapeutic agent for Parkinson’s syndrome.

Clinical studies have confirmed that it can treat leukopenia caused by radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Studies on Jiaogulan

Gynostemma pentaphyllum: A review on its traditional uses, phytochemistry and pharmacology (This study is extensive and shows the potential anti-cancer, cardioprotective, neuroprotective, anti-Parkinson’s, anti-Alzheimer’s, anti-atherosclerosis, anti-inflammatory, hypoglycemic, immunomodulatory, and hepatoprotective benefits of jiaogulan)

Saponins derived from Gynostemma pentaphyllum regulate triglyceride and cholesterol metabolism and the mechanisms: A review

The effect of an orally‐dosed Gynostemma pentaphyllum extract (ActivAMP®) on body composition in overweight, adult men and women: A double‐blind, randomised, placebo‐controlled study

Anti-cancer effects of Gynostemma pentaphyllum (Thunb.) Makino (Jiaogulan)

Jiaogulan: Exercise performance and mitochondrial function

Prebiotic properties of jiaogulan in the context of gut microbiome

Where to source your jiaogulan

There are countless options to obtain some of this amazing herb. Whenever possible, I prefer whole foods over capsules or tablets, so I chose jiaogulan tea and bought it on Amazon. This is the variety I purchased. How does the tea taste? Well, let’s just say I’m not drinking it for its flavor. It’s earthy and bitter, with a hint of sweetness, not unlike green tea. I purchased tea bags and filled one with jiaogulan and another with hibiscus flowers. I boiled my water, added a touch of stevia powder, and some potassium powder (I use the potassium powder to lower my blood pressure, and it works, along with the hibiscus tea). The hibiscus/jiaogulan tea doesn’t taste too bad, and it’s a powerhouse of nutrition!

With the addition of this herb, along with Adya Clarity Water to my routine, I hope to ‘close the gap’ and ‘stay on my son’s wheel’ as we tackle steep and challenging hills on our bikes. I'll let you know how it goes.

