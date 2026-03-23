Friend of the show, Ken McCarthy, will be joining us at 7:00 PM CST tonight to talk about his new book, The Nuremberg Trials 75th Anniversary Edition.

Ken is an OG in the truth seeking space and has been at it for three decades. He has authored several great books, including What the Nurses Saw (Mark Bishofsky of The Truth Expedition was featured in this book). You can follow Ken’s amazing work at https://www.brasscheck.com/video/

No doubt, we’ll be discussing more that just his new book. Ken has a very good understanding of geopolitics, so we’ll likely discuss the war in Iran and other current events. Click on the button below to be brought to our Rumble channel.

Ken McCarthy on TTE

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq