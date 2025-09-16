This is not medical advice. Please research on your own to determine if lactoferrin is right for you. It's sure an incredible option for supplementation.

Lactoferrin: What is it?

Lactoferrin is a glycoprotein: a protein with carbohydrate chains (oligosaccharides) covalently attached to it, playing vital roles in cell recognition, cell signaling, immune response, and tissue structure.

History and Discovery

In 1939, researchers E. J. Sorensen and K. Sorensen made a groundbreaking discovery of a unique glycoprotein they named lactoferrin while analyzing the components of whey, a byproduct of milk processing, specifically from bovine milk. The name "lactoferrin" was derived from its high iron-binding capacity, which imparts a distinctive reddish-pink hue, earning it the colloquial nickname “pink gold.” For several decades, the precise biological function of lactoferrin and its intricate relationship with iron remained largely elusive to scientists. It wasn't until the 1960s that advancements in research provided significant insights into this intriguing protein. In 1960, scientists achieved the successful purification of lactoferrin from both human and cow milk, which marked a pivotal moment in the study of its biochemical properties and functional roles. Further investigations into lactoferrin revealed that the protein can bind two ferric ions (Fe³⁺), which clarifies its important role in iron metabolism and transport within the body.

The structural composition of lactoferrin is remarkably similar across the variants found in human and bovine milk. However, subtle differences do exist that may affect its biological activities and functional properties. Notably, the concentration of lactoferrin differs significantly between various types of milk. In cow's milk, lactoferrin is present in relatively low amounts, at a concentration of approximately 0.2 mg/L, constituting less than 1% of the total protein content. In stark contrast, human milk boasts a much higher concentration of lactoferrin, averaging around 1 g/L, which accounts for roughly 15-20% of the total protein content. This disparity highlights the evolutionary importance of lactoferrin in human infant nutrition and immune protection.

Moreover, lactoferrin concentration varies not only between species but also at different stages of milk production. For instance, the levels of lactoferrin are significantly elevated in colostrum—the first milk produced immediately after childbirth—compared to mature milk. Colostrum contains a multitude of bioactive compounds, with lactoferrin playing a crucial role in providing essential nutrients and enhancing the immune defense of newborns during their initial days of life.

Lactoferrin can be found in all mammalian milk in various quantities, including goat, camel, and sheep’s milk.

Gut health

Lactoferrin is excellent for keeping your gut healthy. When you consume it, your body partially digests it with enzymes, creating smaller pieces while most of the protein stays whole in your stomach. Studies show that both whole lactoferrin and its smaller pieces have similar effects. Lactoferrin acts like a prebiotic, helping to keep a good balance of beneficial bacteria in your gut. This is important for gut health. It also helps limit harmful bacteria from growing in your gut. In infants, lactoferrin helps shape the bacteria in their guts during the first few years of life. This is why we find lactoferrin in high amounts in mammalian milk. Lactoferrin also supports digestion and helps absorb nutrients. It does this by allowing the cells lining the gut to break down the food as it moves through.

The Role of Lactoferrin in Intestinal Health

Antimicrobial and Prebiotic Activity of Lactoferrin in the Female Reproductive Tract: A Comprehensive Review

Anti-cancer

Many studies indicate that lactoferrin can not only help fight cancer, but it can also alleviate the adverse effects of chemotherapy.

Study on the Therapeutic Benefit on Lactoferrin in Patients with Colorectal Cancer Receiving Chemotherapy

Study conclusion: “Oral bLF gave promising results in this clinical trial; it has the ability to improve symptoms of cancer in metastatic colorectal cancer patients, such as anemia, as it increased both RBCs count and Hb concentration. Also, LF decreased chemotherapy related side effects by protecting liver and kidney from toxicity and improving their function test values. Another very important chemotherapy related side effect is mucositis which improved by oral bLF ingestion and gave the chance to patients to swallow better with less pain and suffering. We can say that oral bLF has significant therapeutic effect on colorectal cancer patients after using for a long period of time. These may need a long term study.”

Lactoferrin’s Anti-Cancer Properties: Safety, Selectivity, and Wide Range of Action

Study conclusion: “Of note, Lf, according to the system it acts upon, is able to trigger differential outcomes. Indeed, Lf exerts positive or negative effects on cell cycle progression and cell migration towards normal and cancer cells, respectively. Moreover, Lf can prevent development or inhibit cancer growth by boosting adaptive immune response. The ability of Lf to cross the blood–brain barrier makes it a powerful tool to treat brain tumors. Lastly, Lf was recently found to be an ideal carrier for chemotherapeutics, thus globally appearing as a promising tool for cancer prevention and treatment, especially in combination therapies.”

Antioxidant, antimicrobial and anticarcinogenic activities of bovine milk proteins and their hydrolysates - A review

Anti-aging effects

The effect of lactoferrin in aging: role and potential

Study conclusion: “Lactoferrin (LF) is known for its physiologically pleiotropic properties. Anti-aging interventions of LF have proven to be safe and effective for various pharmacological activities, such as anti-oxidation, anti-cellular senescence, anti-inflammation, and anti-carcinogenic. Moreover, LF has a pivotal role in modulating the major signaling pathways that influence the longevity of organisms. Thus, LF is expected to be able to attenuate the process of aging and greatly ameliorate its effects.”

Effects on stress and anxiety

Oral lactoferrin influences psychological stress in humans: A single-dose administration crossover study

Study conclusion: “A single-dose cross-over study was conducted to assess the influence of oral lactoferrin on psychological stresses incurred by a calculation task. The calculation task resulted in upregulated parasympathetic activity that increased salivary amylase activity, and downregulated sympathetic activity that reduced chromogranin A concentration. Oral lactoferrin ingestion suppressed the changes in parasympathetic and sympathetic activities evoked by the calculation task. These findings indicate the possible application of lactoferrin in managing psychological stress.”

Lactoferrin alleviates the adverse effects of early-life inflammation on depression in adults by regulating the activation of microglia

Study conclusion: “In conclusion, our study indicates that LF consumption during lactation may positively influence adult depression by modulating microglial activation, alleviating neuroinflammation, and preserving neuronal integrity. Conversely, the absence of lactoferrin consumption during lactation hinders the prompt activation of microglia in the hippocampus in response to early acute inflammation in mice, thereby exacerbating the progression of inflammation and neuronal damage. Moreover, mice with impaired lactoferrin intake display an increased susceptibility to depressive symptoms in adulthood following early-inflammatory stimulation, which can be attributed to neuronal damage and excessive activation. In vitro, RHLF can promote neuronal proliferation and reduce LPS-induced neuronal damage and microglial activation.”

Investigating the modulatory effects of lactoferrin on depressed rats through 16S rDNA gene sequencing and LC–MS metabolomics analysis

Study conclusion: “In summary, lactoferrin can regulate the metabolic disorder of intestinal flora, reduce intestinal permeability, and further regulate the metabolic balance of hippocampal tissues through the microbiota-gut-brain axis. This process ultimately alleviates the depression-like behavior in rats.”

Antioxidant/anti-inflammatory qualities

Antioxidant Potential of Lactoferrin and Its Protective Effect on Health: An Overview

Study conclusion: “Lactoferrin stands out as a multifaceted biomolecule with remarkable potential in addressing the complex mechanisms underlying chronic diseases. Its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and iron-regulating properties position it as a promising therapeutic agent for conditions characterized by oxidative stress, such as cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases and cancer. By mitigating ROS production, modulating iron metabolism, and enhancing endogenous antioxidant defenses, Lf offers significant protection against oxidative damage and associated tissue injury. Its neuroprotective effects, particularly in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, underscore its relevance in neurodegeneration, where it regulates iron accumulation, combats inflammation, and prevents neuronal apoptosis. Furthermore, Lf’s ability to support systemic homeostasis, including its roles in immune modulation and antimicrobial activity, broadens its therapeutic applications.”

Evaluation of the Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Oxidative Effects of Therapeutic Human Lactoferrin Fragments

Study conclusion: “In summary, the flHLF and the lactoferrin variants (rtHLF4, rteHLF1, and rpHLF2) show anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidation activities by inhibiting TNF-α induced generation of ROS in human non-malignant colonic fibroblasts cells. These proteins also exhibited no cytotoxicity to the fibroblast cells.”

Antimicrobial qualities

Lactoferrin: Antimicrobial impacts, genomic guardian, therapeutic uses and clinical significance for humans and animals

Study conclusion: “Studies using human and bovine-derived LF In vitro have also revealed that it can significantly improve cell differentiation and support calcification in cases of osteoporosis. Its ability to interfere with the entry of pseudoviruses and regulate iron dysregulation related to the spike protein gives reason to consider LF a potential nutraceutical and supplement to regular treatments for COVID-19. LF is a biomolecule constituent of food and reveals natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory abilities thanks to its possessions. This unique feature of LF may allow it to be broadly utilized in diet remedies conferring on evidence-based medicine and nutrigenomics studies. Moreover, LF accounts for DNA protective abilities or genomic guardian elements, which assures more exploration on this topic and provides the perspective of new therapeutic promises in many genetic syndromes with impairment to genetic material.”

Diverse Mechanisms of Antimicrobial Activities of Lactoferrins, Lactoferricins, and Other Lactoferrin-Derived Peptides

Study conclusion: “This has revealed that lactoferrin and its derived peptides have a broad spectrum of antimicrobial activities that are closely connected to the protein or peptide amino-acid compositions, and their structures and conformations. Interestingly, the N-terminal-derived peptides showed greater antibacterial activities against bacteria and fungi, while for their antiviral activities, it appears that the whole protein is necessary. The information provided in this review provides us with a better understanding of the antimicrobial mechanics of these activities at the molecular level, which can now be applied for the production of novel antimicrobial peptides.”

Antimicrobial properties of lactoferrin

Study conclusion: “Lactoferrin has antibacterial activity towards a spectrum of different bacterial pathogens, through iron sequestration, membrane destabilization, targeting of bacterial virulence mechanisms and host cell invasion strategies. The broad spectrum antiviral activity of lactoferrin is primarily related to inhibition of viral host cell interaction through blocking of host cell heparan sulfate or interaction with viral surface proteins.”

Kidney protection

Kidney protective potential of lactoferrin: pharmacological insights and therapeutic advances

Study conclusion: “Our review suggests that LF may protect the kidney from both AKI and CKD as shown in in vitro and in vivo studies. In particular, LF prevents AKI in different models by inhibiting hyperoxia-induced systemic inflammation, cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity, and iron-induced oxidative damage.”

Neuroprotective qualities (Parkinson’s/Alzheimer’s)

Lactoferrin: neuroprotection against Parkinson's disease and secondary molecule for potential treatment

Conclusion of study: “Lactoferrin, a multifunctional protein with iron chelation ability, plays an important role in stabilizing essential iron metabolism in both extracellular and intracellular systems. The potential scenario, where the microglial cells readily synthesize lactoferrin in the parkinsonism exposure, creates a huge area for lactoferrin to play its part. From the perspective of mutated genes and dysfunctional glial cells, lactoferrin can be used to relieve Parkinson-mediated oxidative stress. Several studies mediated by the dopamine neurotoxin MPP+ suggest mechanisms for Lf's potential neuroprotection and increased survival of DA cells with HSPG interaction. Last but not least, due to the wide spectrum that Lf possesses in the brain, Lf can also become a supportive molecule for the therapeutic agent against PD. Lf can mediate receptor-mediated transcytosis, increase BBB permeation, and bind to the DA cells that are rich in Lf receptors, thus increasing the specificity and ensuring the safety of the therapeutic agent's route. The lack of data and research about Lf's potential neuroprotection against PD puts this subject in a substantial position when the current data are observed.”

Neuroprotective Effects of Lactoferrin in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases: A Narrative Review

Conclusion of study: “These cellular effects of lactoferrin are likely responsible for attenuating cognitive and motor deficits, amyloid-β and α-synuclein accumulation, and neurodegeneration in animal and cellular models of AD and PD.”

Lactoferrin/lactoferrin receptor: Neurodegenerative or neuroprotective in Parkinson’s disease?

Conclusion of study: “In summary, the evidence obtained so far is sufficient to support the conclusion that Lf/LfR has a neuroprotective effect on Parkinson's disease. Cumulative findings suggest that the neuroprotective mechanisms of Lf/LfR against Parkinson's disease may include (i) anti-oxidative stress and restoring mitochondrial function, (ii) anti-iron dysregulation, (iii) anti-neuroinflammation and (V) anti-apoptosis effects (Fig. 2).”

Neuroprotective Role of Lactoferrin during Early Brain Development and Injury through Lifespan

Bovine lactoferrin as a Modulator of Neuroendocrine Components of Stress

Possible side effects

Many studies on lactoferrin have reported no apparent side effects from taking it. However, mild, typical side effects can occur and are more likely when lactoferrin is taken in excessive doses. Lactoferrin supplements can potentially cause allergic reactions in some people, particularly those with an allergy to milk proteins, preservatives, or additives.



Some study participants taking lactoferrin reported stomach pain, vomiting, reduced appetite (in children), and constipation. No serious adverse effects were observed in any of the studies.

Dosages

According to one review, in various clinical trials, lactoferrin has been used in doses of 100 mg to 4,500 mg per day. These doses did not result in any known toxicities.

Purchase options

Whenever I select various supplements to purchase, I always check for unnecessary fillers. I always choose organic (or grass-fed if that applies), and liposomal supplements generally offer better absorption.

Adapt Naturals Colostrum Supplement with Lactoferrin & Beta-Glucan, Bio-Avail Grass Fed Bovine Colostrum Powder for Gut Health, Immune Support & Vitality | Non-GMO, 2500mg, Unflavored - 30 Days Supply

Liposomal Lactoferrin 1000 mg - Higher Absorption - for Iron Absorption & Immune Function Lactoferrin Supplements for Adults, 60 Softgels (3 Bottles)

Don’t tread on me, and don’t shed on me!

Mark Bishofsky-Registered Respiratory Therapist-Health Freedom Activist-Host of The Truth Expedition