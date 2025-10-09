Before proceeding, I want to emphasize that this is not medical advice. Please research on your own to make the best decisions for yourself.

In this clown show of a world, it is very difficult to find the truth about anything. There are even some that say 2+2=4 is some “white Western math that eliminates other possibilities.”

Eggs are good for you! Eggs are bad for you! Use aspirin! Don’t use aspirin! Vaccines are good! Vaccines are bad! The list goes on…

We’re at a point where you really need to look at the research yourself to make a solid and safe decision. We can NOT trust the ‘medical authorities, or the media they control.

There was a recent study out of the Cleveland Clinic that concluded that xylitol can cause cardiac issues, specifically an increase in clotting and risk for heart attack. Please note that the study included only 10 participants and administered a dose of 30 grams of xylitol. I am using only 5 grams per day, spread out over five oral doses per day, in the form of chewing gum. That said, I do believe the verdict is still out on this substance. I would use it with caution. There is enough evidence that sinus sprays like Xclear are very good for oral health and can help prevent viral illnesses. Researchers at Utah State University demonstrated that xylitol blocked viral adhesion on human airway tissue. Though a similar study was performed previously using industry standards (performed on vero kidney tissue), the FTC required a higher-standard study to show efficacy. This study, using that higher standard, shows that xylitol and other sugar alcohols block the adhesion of different viruses to different degrees. My advice: if you choose to use xylitol, keep the dosage low.

(In a 2015 presentation, Dr. Nsouli shared his findings of a study which showed that a nasal spray with xylitol increased peak airflow 35% more than saline alone and measurably increased participants’ quality of life.)

What is xylitol?

Xylitol is a naturally occurring sugar alcohol that is derived from various sources, including fruits, vegetables, and hardwood trees, particularly birch. This compound has gained popularity as a low-calorie sweetener due to its unique chemical structure, which provides sweetness similar to that of traditional sugar but with approximately 40% fewer calories.

Xylitol is widely used in a variety of consumer products, including sugar-free gums, candies, and various oral care products such as mouthwashes and toothpaste. One of the significant advantages of xylitol is its ability to maintain stable blood glucose levels, making it a preferred choice for individuals managing diabetes or those seeking to reduce their sugar intake.

Unlike sucrose, xylitol does not provoke a rapid increase in blood sugar levels because it has a low glycemic index. Furthermore, xylitol is non-fermentable by the bacteria that contribute to tooth decay, thereby helping to reduce the risk of cavities and promote overall dental health. Its oral health benefits have made it a valuable ingredient in products designed to improve oral hygiene and prevent dental problems.

Xylitol for oral health

Xylitol is best known for its remarkable impact on dental hygiene:

• Prevents Tooth Decay: Xylitol inhibits Streptococcus mutans, the bacteria responsible for cavities. It disrupts their metabolism, reducing acid production and enamel erosion.

• Stimulates Saliva Production: Chewing xylitol gum boosts saliva flow, which helps neutralize acids, wash away food particles, and remineralize enamel.

• Reduces Plaque Formation: Xylitol interferes with bacterial adherence to teeth, lowering plaque buildup and promoting a cleaner oral environment.

• Protects Against Acid Reflux Damage: For individuals with GERD, xylitol gum helps neutralize reflux acids that can erode teeth.

For cancer prevention

Potential Role in Cancer Prevention

While research is still emerging, xylitol shows promise in cancer-related areas:

• Supports Colon Health: By promoting SCFA production and gut integrity, xylitol may reduce the risk of colon cancer.

• Reduces Inflammation: Chronic inflammation is a known risk factor for many cancers. Xylitol’s microbiome-enhancing effects may help mitigate this risk.

For enhanced immune function

Immune Function Support

Xylitol contributes to immune health primarily through its role in gut microbiome balance:

• Acts as a Prebiotic: Xylitol feeds beneficial gut bacteria, helping maintain a healthy microbiome—a key player in immune regulation.

• Promotes Short-Chain Fatty Acid (SCFA) Production: These compounds nourish colon cells and support immune responses, reducing inflammation and enhancing barrier function.

• May Relieve Constipation: Its mild laxative effect can help regulate digestion, which is closely tied to immune performance.

Dosing and purchase options

Again, please do your own research, but I chew on xylitol gum about five times per day, after eating and after brushing my teeth. I’ve been using this gum in a variety of flavors. Each piece contains 1 gram of xylitol.

You can also use xylitol mints. These mints contain 1 gram of xylitol per piece.

This article is not meant to be an exhaustive and conclusive piece. Please research for yourself and make the decision that best suits you. I believe xylitol can be beneficial for cavity prevention, and I also have some Xclear on hand to use with the onset of any signs of illness.

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq