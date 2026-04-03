Live Interview Today @ 4pm CST w/ Rebecca Whiting, Libertarian Candidate for US Senate in MN
Is voting Libertarian the answer to fight the UNIPARTY?
Today’s episode features a conversation with a Libertarian candidate for the United States Senate — a voice focused on limited government, individual liberty, and a rethinking of federal power. Rebecca Whiting brings a perspective outside the traditional two‑party framework. Our discussion explores her priorities, her path into politics, and the ideas she believes deserve a larger place in the national conversation.
Rebecca is an Iraq War veteran, a homeschool mom, and a homesteader. She has an interesting story you won’t want to miss.
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Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!
Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq
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