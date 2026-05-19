LIVE NOW! Want to know the truth about the Iran war? Tune in right now!
Ryan Dawson-War analysis from one of the world's premier geo-political analysts
Ryan Dawson is the founder of ANC Report and RyanDawson.org, widely regarded as one of the premier independent investigators into the Jeffrey Epstein network. For more than two decades, Dawson has produced deeply sourced research tracing the financial, political, and intelligence‑sector relationships surrounding the Epstein pedophile ring — long before it entered mainstream discussion. His work is known for its meticulous documentation, cross‑referenced timelines, and refusal to rely on speculation.
Beyond his Epstein investigations, Dawson is also recognized for his geopolitical and war analysis, offering detailed breakdowns of global conflicts, foreign policy, and the historical forces shaping modern warfare. His commentary blends investigative journalism, archival research, and pattern analysis, making him a uniquely informed voice on both corruption and international conflict. You can follow Ryan’s work at ryandawson.org and ancreport.com.
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Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!
Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq
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