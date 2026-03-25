Live on TTE at 4:00 PM CST Today! Jake Duesenberg-Founder of Action4Liberty and Host of The Truth Hurts
A conversation about Trump, Iran, Israel, Zionism, MN Politics and much more...
I met Jake at a rally back in 2021 and was immediately impressed by his political knowledge. He founded one of the nations largest and most effective state-level liberty groups, Action 4 Liberty, several years ago. I learned so much from him while running my campaign for the State House. Tune in and put your questions in the comments section. You can follow Jake’s amazing work by subscribing to his Rumble channel.
Tune in tonight, March 25th, at 4 PM CST! Click the button below…
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Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!
Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.