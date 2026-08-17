“We know today that man, essentially, is a being of light. And modern photobiology is proving this. In terms of healing, the implications are immense. We now know, for example, that quanta of light can initiate, or arrest, cascade-like reactions in the cells, and that genetic cellular damage can be virtually repaired, within hours, by faint beams of light. We are still on the threshold of fully understanding the complex relationship between light and life, but we can now say emphatically that the function of our entire metabolism is dependent on light.” Dr. Fritz Albert-Popp

Today, most people on Earth follow one of the Abrahamic faiths: Christianity, Islam, or Judaism. Approximately 60% of the world’s population identifies with an Abrahamic religion. However, this was not always the case. For thousands of years, many cultures worshipped the sun. This is understandable, as the sun is a powerful provider. Even now, many people do not fully understand or appreciate its significance. Now, I’m not saying we should start worshipping the sun in a religious manner, but we should show some serious appreciation and acknowledge just how amazing that star is!

The sun was essential for agriculture, timekeeping, and survival, making it a natural focus for religious devotion. Many cultures saw the sun as a cosmic father, giver of life, and symbol of sovereignty. Kings and rulers often claimed divine sun lineage to legitimize their authority.

A single photon leaves the sun’s core in a furnace of fusion, spends a hundred thousand years bouncing through dense plasma, then tears across ninety-three million miles of vacuum in just over eight minutes—arriving at your skin carrying the memory of that first thermonuclear spark. It doesn’t announce itself. It simply lands, passes through the dead outermost layer of you, and begins its quiet work. Each photon arrives as a packet of pure energy, a particle of light traveling at the ultimate speed limit of reality, the speed of light, carrying just enough voltage in its frequency to nudge chemistry into motion. That is the astonishing economy of the sun: a whisper of momentum, measured in electron volts, sufficient to flip a molecule from inert to alive.

And what that whisper does is nothing short of commanding. A photon of ultraviolet-B light strikes a cholesterol molecule resting in the skin and begins the cascade that builds vitamin D, which is not a vitamin at all in the ordinary sense, but a steroid hormone precursor, a master key that unlocks transcription of genes governing calcium, immunity, mood, blood pressure, and fertility. We are not merely warmed by the sun; we are regulated by it. Strip away sunlight and the body’s entire hormonal architecture falters: bones soften, serotonin dims, testosterone and estrogen drift, and the immune system forgets itself. We are, in the truest sense, photoelectric beings: solar-powered animals who carry a photovoltaic layer in our own skin, converting photons, delivered by the sun, into the chemistry of being.

Yet the sun’s gift reaches us through every mouthful as well. Every calorie you have ever eaten is, at its root, a captured photon. A blade of grass stands in a field doing the only true alchemy in the universe—turning light, water, and air into sugar—and the cow that grew enormous on that grass, the fish fattened on plankton that fed on light, the wheat, the corn, the olive, all of it is bottled sunlight. When you eat, you are consuming stored solar energy, secondhand starlight folded into flesh. There is no food chain that does not, at its base, chain upward toward the sun. Even the oil in the ground is ancient sunlight, forests compressed into fuel, a buried battery of photons from a hundred million summers.

So we chase it, instinctively, the way a plant turns its leaves. We follow the sun across seasons for warmth, for food, for the deep cellular knowing that light means life. We migrate toward the equator, we worship dawn, we build windows and skylights and summer homes, we strip down at the beach and tilt our faces skyward like flowers. It is not for sentimental purposes; it is biology remembering its origin. The sun is not merely a thing in the sky; it is the reason you are standing under it at all, and the reason you will keep standing, so long as you keep turning toward it.

Here is an incredibly entertaining video explaining these amazing facts about the sun.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq