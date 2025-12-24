We want to take a moment to sincerely thank you for being here. In an age when attention is the rarest commodity and conformity is rewarded over curiosity, your willingness to read, think, question, and sometimes even challenge us has meant more than words can convey. What we’re doing here is not entertainment; it’s exploration. Each of you plays a vital part in that process just by choosing to engage with depth instead of distraction.

Navigating difficult truths is never easy. The moment we step outside the safety of consensus, we find ourselves in unsettled terrain — where nuance is scarce, certainty is sold wholesale, and honesty can be mistaken for heresy. And yet, you stay. You approach these topics with patience, intelligence, and heart. You’ve proven that real discourse, grounded in mutual respect and the pursuit of understanding, is still possible.

This Substack has never been about parroting institutional narratives or indulging in fashionable outrage. It’s about seeking clarity in the fog — and doing it together. Your comments, your questions, and even your quiet readership form the backbone of a community that values Truth higher than comfort. For that, we are profoundly grateful.

Thank you for walking this path with us. The road ahead will continue to challenge us. Still, if there’s one thing I believe without reservation, it’s that Truth welcomes scrutiny — and that sincerity, not ideology, will be our compass forward.

Wishing you a truly joyful Christmas surrounded by the people who matter most. We’re deeply grateful for you.

Merry Christmas to all!

With gratitude and respect,

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!