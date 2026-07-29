The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

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An Ol' LSO's avatar
An Ol' LSO
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Iran has shown the Pax Americana is fading fast and shortly thereafter so will Israel, if not sooner. The World now clearly sees American Hegemony is on its way out. The US$ is failing and its military as well. Naval seapower is shown to be ineffective. Newer technology has made it obsolete and American has limited ability to compete in today's arms race. There is mounting believe Israel will use a tactical nuke against Iran - the unknown is how Russia, China, and North Korea will respond. There will be no Pax Judaica but where does that leave the World?

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