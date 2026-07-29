To understand Pax Judaica is to understand history, eschatology, and geopolitics. The term Pax originates from Pax Romana, and means Peace through Rome, or “stability” through the military state centered in Rome. The downfall of the Roman empire lead to Pax Mongolica, Pax Britannica, and finally Pax Americana. We currently uphold “stability” through our dollar and our military. The coming empire, foretold in the Old Testament, preached by many rabbis and imams across the globe, and grafted into the theological zeitgeist of mainstream American evangelism through IDF propaganda warfare, will be Pax Judaica.

The Old Testament messiah, according to rabbis, is not a deity or God. Instead, he is a mortal man, present in every generation, awaiting the political and geographic conditions necessary to accommodate his rule. The messiah will rule the world from the throne in Jerusalem; the rule must be complete, meaning Pax/peace/stability is accomplished through warfare and control, not some utopia but total control.

(See more Messianic scripture here: JewFAQ Messiah)

This “peace” requires access to the levers of power to effectuate the control; this is accomplished through manipulation of the financial system and payment rails, control over information systems/media/AI, control over governments, control over militaries. See a pattern? The Jewish Messiah doesn’t bring peace, he brings control over, and enslavement of, the peoples of the world. In fact, the Talmud claims that each Jewish resident of Israel will have 2800 goy assistance that serve them due to their chosen status and superior religion. Instead of 72 virgins in heaven, Jews during Messiah’s reign will have 2800 actual servants.

Israeli Street Interview – How Many Goy Slaves?

This is not some new development, the age of the Jewish Messiah has been anticipated for 2500 years, which always included the concept of global rule from Jerusalem. In order for rule from Jerusalem to occur, the ruler needs a throne, and the only place for a throne is on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem with the Jewish Temple next to it. The Jewish people have not controlled the area since the Second Temple (built in 536 BC) was destroyed and looted by Rome 2000 years ago. Before that, the First Temple, built by King Solomon in 959 BC, stood for 400 years prior to its destruction by the Babylonians. In each generation existed the belief that one day messiah will rule the world under the universal recognition of Yahweh, the vengeful-jealous deity of the Israelites.

Heated debate has occurred in these religious communities since before the religion began and continue to this day. One important such debate is what should be done to usher in the Messianic Age – does God do all of the heavy lifting (some schools believe the Temple will miraculously descend from the heavens)? Or do the political and geographic conditions decide Messiah’s arrival? If it’s the latter, then the ends could justify the means – no matter the cost, bringing about the Messiah is an order to the Jewish people, carried out through bloodshed and land grabs. (See our interview with Rabbie Feldman of Neturei Karta, distinguished by our interview with Adam King.) If it takes a couple nukes to bring in Messiah, so be it, the Earth is destroyed by fire in the Bood of Isiah, so why not? Interestingly, there’s a depiction of Jesus rising from a nuclear holocaust in a grotesque sculpture seated ominously behind the Pope’s throne in Vatican Hall.

There are many in the Third Temple movement, like the Red Heifer organization, The Temple Institute, most of the Israeli Knesset, and even Evangelical Zionists in the United States, like Pete Hegseth, the guy running our Department of War; see our article on Trump’s Third Temple Team here. The Temple Mount is the most contested piece of real estate on the planet, and the Temple’s existence is required for the Jewish religion to function – like a game of King of the Hill – two Islamic holy sites currently occupy the mount in Jerusalem. During the Six-Day War, the IDF briefly occupied the Temple Mount, but they knew they couldn’t hold it from the surrounding Muslim countries – like a taste of what’s to come, the salivating never stopped. It simply doesn’t matter how many gentile lives are lost in the war to secure the mount, the war is on our doorstep, it’s not about nukes or protecting Iranians from Iranians, it’s about neutering the Islamic Persian stronghold to greenlight Temple construction.

Almost all of the significant events of your life have been conducted in the pursuit of the mount – the creation of the Federal Reserve to use your earnings as collateral to indebt the nation, the assassination of the Kennedys to keep the Israeli mafia’s stronghold over the federal government, virtually every US president in your lifetime has complained about “The Lobby”, 9/11 was orchestrated by the Mossad to recruit a Christian army to fight Muslims in Muslim countries, AIPAC spends money ad infinitum to beat American First politicians and brags about it, your gas is $5 because Zionists want war with Iran, Epstein, etc, etc, etc. The American people have been hypnotized to acquiesce to the slow roll erosion of our financial stability, our dignity - our basic thinking has been hijacked.

Pax Judaica can only exist when other threats vanish, like the Russian, European, and American power structures. The American Empire must fall in order for Pax Judaica to rise, and we are in the final stage of collapse. Our dollar has diminished in value over 99% - our federal government is occupied – $40 trillion in debt – society is fractured through divide-and-conquer, mass immigration, and Covid/war propaganda – moral degeneracy/lunacy – weakened/stretched military. The American way of life is coming to a screeching halt as we deal with inflation and more debt for war. For what? An Abrahamic foreign policy – can’t we have a secular foreign policy and a balanced budget? How does that sound? Keep your money and your kids from dying overseas – that sounds great!

But that’s not what we have – we have a Zionist Occupied Government, from head to toe, it’s out in the open – Iran mocks us for having the Epstein Pedo Class at the helm. They openly state their sympathy for the average US citizen to be occupied by such a religious extremist Zionist government.

The dystopia envisioned by these bastards is unfathomable but for Hollywood. Terminator. Minority Report. Idiocracy. Toys. We are to be ruled by the Epstein Elite, enforced by terminator AI robots and surveillance – Gaza and Ukraine are pilot tests – the nightmare is coming here for Patriotic dissidents. AI will scan your message/search history, accusing you of current or future wrongthink, it will send a team of robots to apprehend you, dead or alive. What they’re doing in Gaza is coming here, Alex Karp said so – Palantir is watching us, making lists, double checking with Flock and FaceBook. YOU are probably on a list for reading this. For what? Being opposed to Zionist rule and warfare?

Muslim Imams have been preaching this for a long time, that’s why they have to keep us apart, hating each other, at odds, at war. Concoct the narrative through Hollywood and Fox/CNN/CBS – the bad guys are the Muslims because the Mainstream Media told us so – threat levels and explosions on repeat, scary looking Arabic and Persians faces, like some dehumanized boogey-man. The Christian Church used to be more wary of the Synagogue of Satan until the Scofield Bible and Vatican 2. See our interviews with Pastors Rick Wiles and Chuck Baldwin for additional context.

Now that Bibi is back in his office, the Oval Office at the White House, he can tell Trump what to do on Iran, like bomb here and send troops there. Trump and Vance will do what they’re told, because they fear for their lives’ and they’re compromised. And thus, the American people are held hostage by Israel and the wars will resume at a quickened pace while Israel still controls the White House and Congress – but what happens next? Will the American people wake up in time? Will our imminent collapse lead to Pax Judaica? Or has the shift occurred – one by one, around the world, people are growing tired of the lies, the death, the debt. Wake up. Don’t hate anyone, don’t harm anyone – but please do WAKE UP and take back our minds, our communities, and maybe even our federal government.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq