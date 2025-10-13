Please take a moment to consider a life taken too soon. Grace Schara was admitted to an Appleton Wisconsin hospital four years ago and was given a lethal combination of drugs. I pray that the good Lord will bring us peace and justice. I have my alarm set for 7:25 this evening so I can pause to think about Grace and her family.

From Scott Schara, Grace’s Earthly Father: “Grace’s last breath on this earth was at 7:27 p.m. on October 13, 2021. They took her breath away with meds. Grace was given Precedex, Lorazepam, and Morphine in combination, without informed consent. She had an unauthorized DNR order, placed by a doctor, on her chart that the nursing staff claimed prevented her from being revived by them after Morphine was added to the drug cocktail. They ignored our pleas to “save our daughter” and that “she is not DNR.”

Grace was special. The faith she had was real. When we think God has abandoned us, we yearn for her bravery and faith, so pure and true. Why did God want her home, after all? One day we’ll find out.”

Gunnar and I will be interviewing Scott Schara on Wednesday, October 29th, at 6:30 PM CST, live on our Rumble channel. Please tune in and enrich our conversation by commenting or asking questions in the chat. We’ll post a reminder early in the day on October 29th.

I’ve interviewed Scott a couple of times but have yet to interview him since the trial for Grace ended in June. I consider Scott a friend and there are few people in this world that I respect more. Scott is one of the good ones!

Although the jury sided with the corrupt hospital, not everything was lost. Scott’s mission has awakened many people from their complacency, and he is not finished yet. I watched most of the trial, and I can tell you that they did not prove that Grace was not murdered; instead, they demonstrated that what happened to her was considered ‘normal.’ Essentially, they declared that the hospital can overdose a patient without informed consent and escape accountability. You would have to be insane to trust the medical system!

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq