The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

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George94's avatar
George94
12hEdited

'Cancer' is damaged cells.

https://search.drmorses.tv/search/cancer

The information on the origin of vaccination sounds pretty inaccurate. Inoculation with smallpox had already been a thing for some time before vaccination was introduced. It had already been banned in Paris and was later banned in the UK. These days there is no longer vaccination but something more similar to the now illegal inoculation prior to vaccination. One idea is the inoculation with smallpox had a nocebo effect generating a lot of fear of contagion which vaccine being from cowpox alleviated. It was based on homeopathy which was about 2 years old at the time. It is not entirely clear to me whether vaccination even existed in America being as it was at war with the UK and quite isolated. Maybe they just misused the word and the variolators saw it as a refuge where they could continue variolation and eventually reintroduce it to Europe.

htps://hpathy.com/homeopathy-papers/hahnemanns-views-vaccination-reply-peter-fisher/

https://www.sueyounghistories.com/2008-11-25-the-bonaparte-family-and-homeopathy/

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
20h

https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/annual-mortality-patterns

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