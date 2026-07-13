Dr. Andrew Kaufman was my very first interview on The Truth Expedition. I was pretty green at the time and, honestly, a bit intimidated by the good doc, but the interview was full of great information. Dr. Andy has made a name for himself as one of the most outspoken voices declaring that viruses likely don’t exist. He produced a documentary titled ‘Terrain,’ which is free to watch and very informative. I highly recommend you watch it if you haven’t already.

As a follower of TTE, you are probably aware of the amazing work Sasha Latypova, a frequent guest of ours, is doing. Sasha recently penned an article declaring that most cancers are caused by vaccines and also appeared on Dr. Kaufman’s podcast to discuss her findings. Please take the time to watch the interview. It will change the way you think of cancer and vaccines. I have limitless respect for both Kaufman and Latypova.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq

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