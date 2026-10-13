The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

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Beck Mack's avatar
Beck Mack
Oct 16

I am truly sorry to see this from you. I hope you wake up soon out of this twilight zone.

There will be no change. Not for good.

If you believe, you should change the title of your substack to something more realistic..

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