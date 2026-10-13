Something significant is happening quietly in Minnesota. You won’t hear Republicans or Democrats talk about it. You won’t hear about it on the news, because the media is just an extension of the corrupt machine.

While it might not seem groundbreaking at first glance, a Libertarian candidate for US Senate is on the verge of reaching the critical 8% threshold. While most elections focus on winning or losing, this race is different—and the political establishment is shitting its proverbial pants right now. If you haven’t been paying attention, both parties are essentially the same, working on behalf of the oligarchs…both participating in driving us down the path we’re on. If we don’t do something to break the pattern, we’ll get nowhere. How do we break the pattern? We help Rebecca get 8%!

If Rebecca Whiting, running for US Senate, secures 8% of the vote, the Libertarian Party will achieve ‘major party’ status in Minnesota—an outcome that could reshape the state’s future elections for years to come. Why is 8% so important? It’s the bar set by the political establishment, AKA the Uniparty, for any party to achieve major status—a bar meant to be out of reach. Yet, Rebecca has a real chance to break through, and it would be awesome if you could chip in and help out. Rebecca is an inspiring candidate: a homeschool mom raising several children on a small farm, an Iraq War veteran who understands the true cost of conflict, and a person of unwavering honesty and principle. Even if you’re not in Minnesota, and unable to vote for Rebecca, your donation can help Rebecca reach more voters through advertising. Even just a few bucks can help in a race like this! We’ve interviewed Rebecca twice, here and here.

I asked AI to help me tell you exactly what 8% means.

1. Major Party Status: What 8% Actually Triggers

Minnesota law defines a major political party as one whose candidate for certain statewide offices:

Receives votes in every county , and

Receives at least 8% of the total statewide vote



A U.S. Senate race does count as one of the qualifying statewide offices.

If Whiting hits 8%, the Libertarian Party becomes a major party for the next election cycle.

2. Ballot Access: What Changes Immediately

Once a party becomes a major party, its candidates gain:

✔ Automatic ballot access

Candidates no longer need petition signatures to appear on the ballot for:

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

Governor / statewide executive offices

State Senate

State House

Any partisan local office

This is one of the biggest practical effects.



✔ Guaranteed primary ballot access

Major parties participate in Minnesota’s state-run primary elections, meaning Libertarian candidates would appear on primary ballots just like DFL and Republican candidates.

✔ Party name printed on ballots

Minor parties sometimes face restrictions or designation issues. Major parties do not.

3. Public Subsidy Eligibility

Yes — major party status unlocks access to Minnesota’s public campaign subsidy system.

Minnesota’s public subsidy program includes:

Direct public funding for candidates who meet spending limits

Refund programs for small-dollar donations

Access to certain state campaign accounts and reporting structures

The Alpha News source explicitly notes that the 8% threshold affects access to public campaign funding for statewide and legislative races.



This means:

✔ Libertarian candidates would be eligible for public subsidy

✔ Libertarian donors could receive the state Political Contribution Refund (PCR)

✔ Libertarian candidates would qualify for spending-limit agreements that unlock subsidy payments

This is a major structural advantage that only major parties receive.

4. Down-Ballot Effects: State House & Senate

Once the Libertarian Party becomes a major party:

✔ Every Libertarian candidate for State House and State Senate can file without petition signatures

They simply file an affidavit of candidacy — no signature collection required.

✔ They appear automatically on the primary ballot

Minnesota runs primaries for major parties only.

✔ They gain access to public subsidy funds

This applies to legislative candidates as well as statewide candidates.

✔ They gain easier access to debates, media coverage, and voter guides

While not mandated by statute, major-party status typically results in inclusion in:

State-sponsored debates

Public media voter guides

League of Women Voters events

Ballot pamphlets and official materials

5. Duration of Major Party Status

Major party status lasts through the next general election cycle.

To maintain it, the party must again:

Hit the 8% threshold in a qualifying statewide race OR

Field a very large slate of candidates (the alternative statutory method)

If they fail to meet the threshold in the next cycle, they revert to minor party status.

The democrats and republicans, getting together to set the 8% threshold is the definition of corrupt politics!

Rebecca's Website

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq