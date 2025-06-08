Schara vs Ascension Health Trial Continues

This is the trial of the century! The outcome will be extremely consequential, and I continue to pray that the evil within the healthcare system continues to be exposed.

I believe the trial is expected to take another two weeks. Scott’s nurse expert will be the next person to take the stand.

Dr. Berdine called what happened “insane” and "the administration of morphine in that situation is/was the worst clinical decision I have ever witnessed in over 46 years of medical practice.”

You can watch the trial by clicking the button below.

Schara vs Ascension Trial

FDA approves Moderna’s Nexspike mRNA vaccine without a placebo trial

I thought things were going to change? This is concerning!

Read about this story by clicking here, here, and here.

FBI arrests Chinese National for smuggling dangerous pathogen

“According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, Yunqing Jian, a University of Michigan research fellow, and her partner Zunyong Liu have been arrested by the FBI and charged with conspiracy, smuggling, making false statements, and visa fraud after allegedly importing a dangerous biological agent into the United States.”

Read about this story by clicking here, and here.

Dutch Government Admits It is Obligated to Follow a Secret NATO Agenda

Read about this story by clicking here.

mRNA Shots Induce Cancer-Linked Bone Marrow Reprogramming Within Weeks

The study’s conclusion: “This preliminary study identified altered metabolic pathways in leukemia bone marrow and suggests metabolomic differences associated with BNT162b2 vaccination. While the findings do not support a causal link between mRNA vaccination and leukemia development, they highlight the need for further studies to understand vaccine-induced metabolic modulation in hematological contexts.”

Here is a link to the study.

Federal Report Simulates July 4th 2025 Bioterror Attack

Do we need to be concerned? Of course, we should always be vigilant and prepared for their next move.

“In April 2024, the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense released The National Blueprint for Biodefense: Immediate Action Needed to Defend Against Biological Threats, a little-known but deeply alarming federally commissioned report. It outlines a simulated bioterror attack on July 4, 2025, using a genetically engineered Nipah virus that kills 280,000 Americans in a single day and devastates livestock. The virus, in the scenario, is modified for high transmissibility and retains a fatality rate exceeding 40%.”

Read about this story by clicking here.

New study indicates potential pathway of vaccines causing SIDS

Here is a link to the study.

You can read about this development by clicking here, here, and here.

UFOs are Fake

A bitter pill for the UFO community was quietly served this week as we learned from a Pentagon whistleblower that the intelligence community fed both the public and servicemembers alike fabricated stories about "aliens” and “UFOs” to cover up secret aircraft and weapons. In one famous case, “official” reports indicated a UFO disabled nuclear warheads at a US launch silo – but what actually happened was a secret test of the site’s ability to withstand nuclear fallout. The government told its own soldiers to entertain the UFO theory in order to conceal a secret program. The federal government is legally allowed to propagandize U.S. citizens and it actively does so with the “UAP phenomenon”. See our previous reporting to uncover the UFO hoax:

UFO Disclosure - Pentagon Propaganda

The Truth Expedition Talks UFOs with AlienScientist

Greater Israel & WW3

In a further escalation of ethnic cleansing, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation was discovered to be a joint IDF/US military operation to collect biological/facial recognition data on Gazans after the GHF funneled famine-stricken Palestinians into queues and shot at them when panic overwhelmed the crowds. Israel is increasingly clearing the way for Greater Israel on virtually every front, including all of Gaza, most of the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, and Iran. President Trump is being lobbied by all sides of the conflict, with pro-Zionists beating the drums while the rest of the country is on the verge of all out mutiny; how will Trump respond? Does he know he’s being played by the Mossad?

Epstein (didn’t) Kill(ed) Himself

Kash Patel appeared on Joe Rogan to sell the lie that Epstein killed himself. Kash was once an avid proponent that Epstein was murdered, a position that propelled his popularity and contributed to his appointment to director of the FBI. Kash lacks credible chain-of-custody in his rationale to support his change of position on the cause of Epstein’s death – Kash went from being well versed in the facts and implications of an overall conspiracy involving global intelligence, to “trust me bro, the file is slim”. Kash fails to deconstruct the merits of his previous claims and downplays the potential role of the intelligence community, more evidence of a cover-up. During Kash’s JRE appearance, Musk tears off the Band-aid by claiming that Trump himself is implicated in the Epstein files, which is why we may never see the truth revealed under the current administration – Is our entire government compromised?