FYI, upcoming interviews on TTE. December 3rd with John Coates of RFsafe.com. We’ll discuss the dangers of EMF with John, and he’ll provide solutions to help keep us safe. This will be a fantastic interview. John is a physicist who has been studying the effects of EMF for nearly three decades. Then, on December 9th, we’ll interview Grag Pai about his new book, Voice of the Heart. Voice of the Heart tears back that web and names the Invisible War—the coordinated assault on humanity’s three command centers: Purpose, Peace, and Passion. Greg doesn’t offer another therapy manual; he hands you a battle plan forged by lived experience and twelve years of systemic study.

Now for the news…

CDC quietly changes its message on vaccines and autism

Below are screenshots from the CDC’s website.

It’s about time! We see this as significant progress, but we also understand that this will all be erased in 2029 if a democrat wins, which is very likely.

The mainstream media is freaking out over this and has gone turbo gaslight on us!

Here are some articles talking about this change:

CDC website altered to reflect RFK Jr’s belief in link between vaccines and autism

BOMBSHELL: The CDC Has Updated Its “Autism and Vaccines” Page

CDC: Claims about vaccines not causing autism not ‘evidence-based’

Study: 100% of people injected with Covid jabs have amyloid clots

A recent peer-reviewed study has brought to light a highly significant biological finding, which the authors do not explicitly recognize. The study revealed that every single participant who had been vaccinated exhibited fibrinolysis-resistant, ThT-positive amyloid microclots present in their bloodstream.

Delving deeper into the supplementary tables of the study uncovers a striking demographic and biochemical pattern that fundamentally alters the interpretation of the findings: an overwhelming 94% of all participants were vaccinated. Alarmingly, 100% of these vaccinated individuals demonstrated the presence of amyloid microclots, which included every participant classified as a “healthy control.”

These results raise profound concerns regarding the implications for public health and healthcare choices. It is imperative that these findings are addressed, as they may pose significant risks that warrant urgent attention and further investigation.

Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated

Another study shows nattokinase can break down amyloid clots secondary to spike protein/vaccine poisoning

This is very relevant, considering a recent study showing that 100% of the vaccinated have amyloid clots.

From the studies abstract: “We also here show that recombinant nattokinase is effective at degrading the fibrinaloid microclots in vitro. Flow conditions, mimicked by shaking, increase the size of the clots via aggregation. Overall, this work adds to the otherwise largely anecdotal evidence, that we review, that nattokinase might be anticipated to have value as part of therapeutic treatments for individuals with Long COVID and related disorders that involve fibrinaloid microclots.”

Last year, we wrote an article about using nattokinase for blood clots and to combat high blood pressure. Nattokinase for Blood Pressure and Clot Risk Reduction (And Other Foods/Supplements for Blood Pressure Reduction)

An interesting article on the UK’s efforts to hide covid injection fatalities

UK first-tier tribunal rules that full data transparency is bad for public health so it's OK for the UKHSA to hide the public data from the public

Another recent study shows a link between vaccines and autism

Here is a link to the study: Infant Vaccine Scheduling Intensity and Autism Incidence: A Preliminary Cross-National Analysis to Guide Public Health Policy

Read this excellent analysis by epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher: Infant Vaccine Intensity Strongly Predicts Autism Rates Worldwide

It will not be long before AI is your doctor

Working in healthcare for the past 27 years has been quite a journey. Over time, I have observed that an increasing portion of the system is driven by protocols and algorithms. Doctors are no longer independent; they are employed by large healthcare systems and must adhere to established protocols to retain their jobs. The era of thinking outside the box to achieve the best possible outcomes is gone. The next step is that AI will take on the role of your doctor, with computer systems making healthcare decisions on your behalf. This development is extremely concerning and needs to be addressed.

A paper recently published in JAMA describes how this will work.

Harvard frames this as a good development.

We need to be careful with this!

Cruciferous vegetables can lower colon cancer risk by 20%

Scientists Find Eating This Vegetable Could Cut Your Colon Cancer Risk by 20%

Link to study: Cruciferous vegetables intake and risk of colon cancer: a dose–response meta-analysis

Marjorie Taylor Greene stuns the political world with resignation announcement

We like MTG. She has stood firm on her America First values, while others in the MAGA movement have strayed, including the Donald himself.

“Call her loud, call her dramatic, call her a “grandstander,” call her whatever childish label helps you cope.

But here’s what you can’t do:

You can’t deny she stayed loyal to the actual America First agenda long after Trump stopped doing it himself.

Trump didn’t “lose MTG. He lost the people who paid attention. She stayed anti-war. Trump didn’t. She stayed anti-foreign-aid. Trump didn’t. She stayed anti-debt and anti-spending. Trump didn’t.

She stayed with the MAGA platform. Trump wandered off into Swamp Lite™.

That’s not disloyalty from the base. That’s Trump drifting away from the people who made him president in the first place.

And here’s the part that burns:

MTG did what almost nobody in Washington has the guts to do — she refused to fake loyalty to a man who stopped being loyal to the movement he built.

If that offends you, go ahead and ask yourself why.

Because the “MAGA” some people are defending now isn’t the 2016 movement.

It’s the personality cult version. The bumper-sticker version.

The “don’t question anything” version. The Swamp’s favorite version.

Meanwhile, MTG stuck to the real version: America First! Borders before bombs!

Veterans before Ukraine! Ohio before Israel! Taxpayers before foreign governments!

Sovereignty before globalism! Spending cuts before trillion-dollar “emergency” packages!

You don’t have to like her. But she didn’t betray a damn thing. She stayed with the ideology. Trump stayed with the optics. And here’s what nobody wants to admit:

The only people who get punished in D.C. are the ones who tell the truth.

Everybody else cashes donor checks, signs foreign aid bills, and lectures the base about “loyalty.” Loyalty goes both ways.

Trump wants to attack the only people still holding the original line? Fine.

But don’t rewrite history. Don’t gaslight the base.

Don’t pretend the people who stayed America First are the traitors.

MTG didn’t walk away from MAGA. She walked away from the cosplay version the Swamp wants to replace it with. And honestly? Good for her.

Washington doesn’t deserve people who actually say what they mean, and mean what they say.

You can read Marjorie’s full resignation letter by clicking this link.

FBI concludes Crookes acted alone as would be Trump assassin

Our government lies so frequently that it’s difficult to believe anything they say. Like the Charlie Kirk assassination, the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, PA, seems a bit suspicious. I suspect there is more to the story than what they are letting us know. For instance, the FBI misrepresented Crooks’ online activity. Check out this video by Tucker that discusses how extensively they lied.

Unemployment rate rises to 4.4%-highest since Oct 2021

Many people will be quick to blame Trump for this, but it is much more complicated. Below, you will find a short article explaining the statistics.

US Unemployment Rate Rises to Highest Since 2021

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq