German paper shows covid vaccine batch-dependent safety signals- COVID jabs were dangerous!

“A new study, out in pre-print, shows clearly, without a doubt, the vaccines were unsafe when first rolled out (and are likely still unsafe). This is the single best study ever on vaccine batch safety.”

Batch-Dependent Safety Signal: Nationwide Analysis of Suspected Adverse Events Following COVID-19 Vaccination in Germany

BOMBSHELL paper on COVID batch data from Germany shows CLEARLY the vaccines were not safe

Real world analysis of ivermectin and mebendazole for cancer treatment!

“In this real-world prospective clinical program evaluation, a diverse population of cancer patients (n=197) were prescribed compounded ivermectin–mebendazole, with each capsule containing 25 mg ivermectin and 250 mg mebendazole.

At approximately six months post-treatment initiation, we observed an 84.4% Clinical Benefit Ratio (CBR), with nearly half of cancer patients (48.4%) reporting either no evidence of disease (32.8%) or tumor regression (15.6%). An additional 36.1% reported disease stabilization. This means more than four out of five patients reported either improvement or stabilization of their cancer.”

Real-World Clinical Outcomes of Ivermectin and Mebendazole in Cancer Patients: Results from a Prospective Observational Cohort

BREAKING: Largest Real-World Analysis of Ivermectin + Mebendazole in Cancer Patients Shows 84.4% Clinical Benefit — Nearly HALF Report Cancer Disappearance or Regression

Containment of Iranian biolabs at risk

Iran’s known and suspected biological weapons facilities run on the same power grids and transport infrastructure that the White House has pledged to destroy. If “Power Plant Day” were to come, there is one consequence no one is talking about: taking out the grid doesn’t just kill the lights — it triggers simultaneous containment failure across multiple dual-use biological facilities. That is not a side effect. That is a catastrophic risk that demands to be part of this conversation.

“Although these facilities typically have on-site emergency diesel generators and battery backup systems, these redundancies are designed only for short-term outages. Generator fuel supplies usually last between 24 and 72 hours at most. When power plants across the country are destroyed and key bridges are severed, diesel resupply becomes impossible, maintenance crews cannot reach the sites, and personnel may be unable or unwilling to remain on duty amid the chaos. Once the backup systems fail, negative pressure ventilation collapses, refrigeration units warm up, and biological containment is lost — even without any direct strike on the laboratories themselves.

If containment fails, materials that could be released include anthrax, plague bacteria (Yersinia pestis), botulinum toxin, and aflatoxin — agents repeatedly linked by U.S. intelligence and NCRI reports to Iran’s dual-use programs. Some facilities are also suspected of bioregulator research for incapacitating or lethal effects. While many cited agents have limited person-to-person spread, pneumonic plague is highly contagious and has caused past pandemics; it could trigger rapid regional or global outbreaks. Due to dual-use cover and limited transparency, secret or genetically modified pathogens with enhanced transmissibility or virulence cannot be ruled out.”

United States fertility rates continue to fall dramatically

BREAKING: U.S. Fertility Rate Collapses to Lowest Level Ever Recorded

Peace & Cease Talks Fail – Trump to Blockade Strait of Hormuz

Peace talks failed after a 20-hour marathon negotiation – The US claim the talks failed because Iran would not give up on its nuclear program with the US insisting the program is weapons based. Iran’s position is the talks failed due to lack of trust with the Americans, after having been bombed during the last two negotiation sessions and requesting an end to US-Israeli aggression in the region, especially Lebanon. Iran wanted reparations, control over the Strait of Hormuz, an end to sanctions, a return to full peace and free trade. The US and its puppet master, Israel, want a neutered Iran, absent a strong Muslim government to allow Greater Israel to fester. A nuclear weapons program is the perfect sticking point, the US can endlessly claim a hostile purpose, while Iran can use the program as leverage against Israeli/US aggression.

Trump is now calling for a US blockade of Hormuz, proclaiming that any ship that pays an Iranian toll must also … what ? … pay an American toll? Is this an old fashioned pirate stand-off? We want free trade – so we block it?

Is anyone else starting to see that we are at the end of our empire?

Iran-US talks in Islamabad end without a deal after 21 hours due to excessive US demands

US-Iran ceasefire talks: What are the key sticking points? | News | Al Jazeera

Update Iran war live: Trump says US to blockade ships crossing Strait of Hormuz

Trump orders blockade of Strait of Hormuz after failed Iran talks (PHOTOS, VIDEOS) — RT World News

Trump claims U.S. will close Strait of Hormuz after Iran peace talks collapse : NPR

Draft Registration Becomes ‘Automatic’ in December - News From Antiwar.com

The US Knew Iran Ceasefire Deal Included Lebanon - News From Antiwar.com

Melania Embroiled in Epstein Scandal

Was Melania trafficked by Jean Luc Brunel and Jeffrey Epstein? Does Israel’s compromising material extend into Trump’s marriage with Melania? The speculation has teeth – Brunel was France’s Epstein who also died mysteriously while in prison, Brunel worked with Zampolli who boasted that he himself introduced Melania to The Don, Zampolli had a fall out with Amanda Ungaro who was another model wrapped up in the trafficking/intelligence operation. Ungaro and The Daily Beast have been outspoken about the potential intelligence ties between Zampolli, Epstein, and Melania herself, prompting Melania’s press conference. Who knows what role Melania is actually playing, is she a victim? She seems smarter than The Don in many ways, perhaps she is his controller? Melania’s oddly timed presser inflamed theories instead of quashing – how deep do these ties go?

Melania Trump denies ties to Jeffrey Epstein and urges hearing for survivors

Trump’s Zionist Ball and Chain | ANC Report

The Man Who Links Melania Directly to Epstein

Melania Trump, Epstein, Brunel, Zampolli and Casablancas

Greater Israel – Temple Mount and Lebanon

Israel continues its relentless endeavor for Greater Israel by escalating war efforts in Lebanon and by storming the Temple Mount. Netanyahu’s corruption trial continues this week, so expect more 10/7 style false flags to temporarily absolve him from the judicial proceedings. The initial US/Israel-Iranian ceasefire was said to include Lebanon but Israel refused to back down its war crimes of bombing civilians and ancient holy sites. Ben Gvir, who recently passed a bill allowing for fast tracked hangings of Palestinians who dare fight back, has been continuing to lead hostile groups to pray at the Temple Mount and Al-Aqsa mosque, actions deemed illegal under Israeli and Waqf regulations. The US will continue to assist Israel in its aggressive endeavors so long as the American people allow it – are the American people finally waking up? How can we elect American Only politicians?

Netanyahu corruption trial to resume as Israel lifts war emergency

Israeli strike kills infant girl in south Lebanon during father’s funeral | Reuters

PM calls petitions for Ben Gvir’s ouster ‘unconstitutional,’ as minister prays on Temple Mt. | The Times of Israel

Pope rails at ‘delusion of omnipotence,’ use of Christian language to justify war | The Times of Israel

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq