New Study of Nursing Homes shows mortality spiked after COVID jabs

“A new peer-reviewed study analyzing 15,022 U.S. nursing homes found that COVID-vaccinated residents experienced a prolonged risk of death following infection compared to unvaccinated residents.

The dataset used in this analysis originated from the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN), based on reporting from Medicare- and Medicaid-certified nursing homes. Strangely, this dataset was pulled from the CMS public website and is no longer publicly accessible. Thankfully, the authors were able to obtain the data before the government deleted the webpage. At present, this archived version is the only publicly available source of these data.”

“Results: All cause mortality rates rose during weeks with more COVID 19 positive residents. Relative to unvaccinated residents, mortality elevations persisted for about three weeks in partially vaccinated and five weeks in fully vaccinated groups. Asymmetry between forward and reverse lag models suggested that mortality followed rather than preceded infection peaks.

Conclusions: These findings demonstrate time linked mortality associations consistent with patterns seen in other population level datasets and warrant individual level investigation into potential mechanisms and clinical determinants.”

Temporal patterns of all-cause mortality among U.S. nursing home residents across COVID-19 vaccination strata, May 2022-June 2023

BREAKING: Study of 15,000 Nursing Homes Finds Death Risk Lasted Far Longer in the COVID-Vaccinated Than in the Unvaccinated After Infection

Cancer treatment with frog-derived bacterium?

A newly published peer-reviewed study in Gut Microbes has uncovered a previously unknown cancer-fighting bacterium isolated from amphibian and reptile gut microbiomes—delivering results that exceeded modern oncology treatments.

In an immunocompetent mouse model of colorectal cancer, a single intravenous dose of Ewingella americana led to complete tumor elimination in 100% of treated animals, with no recurrence upon re-exposure to cancer cells—suggesting durable, long-term immune protection.

Discovery and characterization of antitumor gut microbiota from amphibians and reptiles: Ewingella americana as a novel therapeutic agent with dual cytotoxic and immunomodulatory properties

NEW STUDY: Frog-Derived Gut Bacterium Completely Eradicates 100% of Tumors After a Single Dose in Mice

Military ends mandatory flu-shots!

For the first time in over seven decades, our service members now have the freedom to make their own informed decisions about the flu shot.

This likely occurred to save face after forcing the entire military to take a deadly gene-transfer injection. Unfortunately, many troops have already suffered heart damage from the COVID shot mandates.

U.S. MILITARY ENDS 72-YEAR MANDATORY FLU SHOT POLICY

Bernie Sanders and RFK Jr. agree!

During the April 22 Senate Health Committee hearing, Sanders asked RJK what he thought about advertising junk food to children.

“What we are seeing now is these Big Food industry companies spending huge amounts of money telling kids to eat crap,” said Sanders. “And I think it would make a lot of sense if we banned those ads from TV. I’m hearing you say that you agree with me on that?”

RFK’s response: “We are the only nation in the world that allows this kind of poison to be marketed directly to our children on their television screens 24 hours a day,” Kennedy said. “Our children are being systematically targeted by predatory marketing for ultra-processed foods that are designed in laboratories to be addictive. These companies use cartoons and bright colors to lure children who don’t have the cognitive ability to know they are being lied to. We must implement a ‘watershed’ ban on these commercials, just as other civilized nations have done, to protect our children’s brains and bodies from the mass poisoning that has become the American norm.”

Now here’s a Twist: Senator Bernie Sanders and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Agree Television Ads for Junk Food Should Be Banned

Government data shows cancers spiked from 2021-2023-I wonder why?

The official cancer numbers are in, and they’re alarming.

According to the National Cancer Institute’s latest SEER data release, cancer incidence rates among Americans under age 50 jumped 6.4% between 2021 and 2023 — with colon/rectal cancer (+19.4%), brain tumors (+19.5%), small intestine (+15.5%), ovarian (+12.8%), stomach (+7.3%), and breast cancer (+3.6%) all showing very alarming signals — right in the middle of the mass mRNA injection campaigns.

Here are the actual observed rates straight from the SEER explorer:

All cancers combined (age <50)

2021: 109.45 per 100,000

2023: 116.42 per 100,000

+6.4% increase in just two years

BREAKING: U.S. Government Cancer Data Shows Early-Onset Cancers Surged 6.4% From 2021 to 2023

All Cancer Sites Combined Recent Trends in SEER Age-Adjusted Incidence Rates, 2000-2023

Jeffrey Epstein Recruited NSA Codebreakers for Genome “Manhattan Project”

Jeffrey Epstein strategically embedded himself in elite scientific and intelligence circles by cultivating relationships with NSA codebreakers, MIT researchers, genome scientists, and technologists connected to Russia’s Skolkovo innovation hub. Epstein used philanthropy, social engineering, and high‑level networking to gain access to sensitive research in fields like AI, genomics, and advanced computing, positioning himself as a patron of cutting‑edge science despite lacking formal expertise. His influence extended into global biotech initiatives involving prominent tech leaders, raising questions about how he obtained such proximity and what his deeper motives may have been.

Jeffrey Epstein Recruited NSA Codebreakers for Genome “Manhattan Project”

Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza; Hegseth fires Navy Secretary; Journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin acquitted in Kuwait

Israeli air and artillery strikes, on April 25th, 2026, across multiple areas of Gaza killed nine Palestinians and wounded dozens more, with local authorities stating that the attacks hit residential neighborhoods, roads, and civilian gathering points. The strikes are part of a broader pattern of ongoing bombardment that has displaced families, damaged infrastructure, and strained already‑collapsed medical services. Reactions from humanitarian groups and international observers have warned that the continued targeting of densely populated areas is worsening the humanitarian crisis and raising concerns about violations of international law.

9 Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip, official says

Another Attempt on Trump

Just as many ex-MAGA were revisiting whether Butler was staged, we have another attempt on Trump to dissect – crazed leftist? Highly educated Manchurian? Disenfranchised members of the political right have begun to analyze Trump from a new, jaded lens, allowing lucid discussion on his ties to the Epstein Network through Melania and Howard Lutnick, leading many to speculate that he’s compromised by Netanyahu himself. Any event takes time to process, like 9/11, 10/7, Butler, Charlie Kirk – we should treat this event the same and wait for the facts and inconsistencies to emerge before wild speculation. Enough time since the attempt in Butler has passed to allow reflection on the sheer coincidences necessary for the events to occur that day, perhaps the case of the fast-healing-ear can be taken at face value – or was it staged to increase Trump’s popularity in some Biblical hero ritual? Well what happened last night? We know a dude jumped security and was quickly apprehended, no one was seriously injured, and that the dude was educated and intelligent – did he just snap? Premeditated self-righteousness, like the UnitedHealth hit? A planned distraction from Butler enlightenment? Demand answers and be patient for analysis.

Trump was likely target of shooting at White House Correspondents’ dinner, says US official | Reuters

Live updates: Suspect at White House Correspondents’ Dinner may have been targeting Trump officials, Blanche says | CNN Politics

Greene: Marjorie Taylor Greene floats claim that Trump’s assassination attempt was staged: ‘What happened in Butler...’ - The Times of India

How would an assassination attempt be ‘staged’? | CNN

MAGA Fuels Wild Donald Trump Assassination Conspiracy Theory

MAGA Is Increasingly Convinced the Trump Assassination Attempt Was Staged | WIRED

To War, or Not to War?

What’s the negotiation? What are the demands? The end game is a toppled, neutered Iran – the “peace talks” are just a ploy, a stalling mechanism while the US attempts to rearm and scheme a way out of this; Trump is adamant no nukes will be used, Israel wants total destruction of their neighbors using the US as hired henchmen. We are in a full-blown world war and we’re running out of ammo. Count the current war fronts: South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, Korea, Taiwan, Middle East; on nearly every front we use the native populations as a proxy against China and Russia. What will happen next will depend on the American people’s desire for peace and whether Trump still has a pulse on the public. Iran will win unless we nuke first. Israel knows that – they’re planning on it.

US potentially facing ‘near-term risk’ of running out of key missiles | The Jerusalem Post

US at risk of running out of missiles if another war breaks out after depleting stockpile in Iran operations | CNN Politics

Trump cancels envoys’ trip to Pakistan for Iran talks — RT World News

What damage has Iran inflicted on US military bases? — RT World News

Katz: Israel Waiting for US ‘Green Light’ To Attack Iran, Plunge Country Into the ‘Stone Age’ - News From Antiwar.com

Trump Shares Post Calling for the Killing of Iranian Leaders Who Won’t Accept US Demands - News From Antiwar.com

Greater Israel – War on all Fronts

Trump read a passage from the Oval Office containing God’s message to Solomon when the divine presence filled the First Temple: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” The passage Trump read runs through 2 Chronicles 7:11-22, where God appears to Solomon promising rights to the Temple and the land. Trump didn’t read from the New Testament, he didn’t quote Jesus, or Buddha, or Muhammed – he spoke about God’s promise of the Temple to the Jewish people. The same week an IDF soldier smashed a statue of Jesus while the conquest for Greater Israel in Lebanon rages on - through peace treaty and cease fire, through UN resolution and the memories of the living – Israel smashes on toward its conquest for Pax Judaica. Unless there is a serious change of course, we are headed on a crash course. Our wealth and future generations are in jeopardy to fulfill maniacal interpretations of Old Testament prophecy, get us off of this Zionist Occupied Timeline before it’s too late, please.

With eyes on winning war, building third Jewish Temple, Ark replica shown in Jerusalem - JNS.org - Jewish News Syndicate

Trump Reads Solomon’s Temple Prayer; Now He’s Negotiating With Iran and Lebanon — The Nations That Built the First Temple. - Israel365 News

‘Action Is Now Needed’: Over 60 ex-U.K. Ambassadors Call to Sanction Israel Over West Bank - West Bank News

PM instructs IDF to strike Hezbollah targets ‘with force’ after repeated truce violations | The Times of Israel

Iran war live: Tehran’s FM returns to Pakistan; Israel attacks Lebanon | US-Israel war on Iran News | Al Jazeera

Israeli Troops Say Mass Looting of Occupied Southern Lebanon ‘Routine’ - News From Antiwar.com

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq