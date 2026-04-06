YouTube and Meta were found negligent for creating harmful products

Honestly, I’m not sure what to think of this. Though I completely understand the harm that can be done to children from online addictions, I’m not sure we need to hold these companies liable as much as I can’t stand them. Should we hold alcohol companies liable for alcoholism? Should we hold gun manufacturers liable for murders committed with their guns? At what point does responsibility transfer from the parents to the companies that produce these products?

“A jury on Wednesday found that Meta and YouTube are liable for creating products that led to harmful and addictive behavior by young users, a landmark decision that could set a legal precedent for similar allegations brought against social media companies.

The jury awarded $3 million in compensatory damages and $3 million in punitive damages to the lead plaintiff in the case, a woman named Kaley. Identified in court filings by her initials “KGM,” she alleged that using YouTube and Instagram from a young age led to addictive use of the platforms and contributed to her mental health problems, including depression, body dysmorphia and suicidal thoughts.

Jurors ruled that Meta and YouTube were negligent in designing and operating their platforms, factors that resulted in harm to the plaintiff. The jurors also found that the companies were aware that their platforms could have adverse effects on minors but failed to adequately warn users. Meta bears 70% of the responsibility, while YouTube shoulders 30%, the jury ruled.

Jurors also decided the companies acted with “malice, oppression or fraud,” accounting for the $3 million award in punitive damages. Of that amount, Meta will be responsible for paying $2.1 million, and YouTube must pay $900,000.”

Meta and Google lose landmark trial as jury finds them liable for harming young users' mental health

Meta and YouTube found liable on all charges in landmark social media addiction trial

Government health officials hid covid jab stroke risk!

“I just released nearly 2,000 pages of HHS records showing the Biden administration’s failure to immediately warn the public about a serious safety concern linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 booster that they discovered as early as Nov. 2022,” Johnson wrote on X.

Biden White House covered up stroke risk from COVID shot: Senate investigation

BREAKING: Senate Investigation Finds Federal Officials Buried COVID-19 Vaccine Stroke Risk

The CDC, CISA, and the surgeon general have been banned from pressuring big tech to censor American’s speech-BUT FOR ONLY 10 YEARS!

This is great, but why for only ten years? That doesn’t make any sense.

Landmark censorship case ends with agreement barring government from pressuring social media platforms

Government Agencies BANNED From Pressuring Big Tech to Censor Americans for 10 Years

ICAN Demands that HHS Add 300 New Injuries to the VICP Vaccine Injury Table

ICAN has submitted a formal petition to HHS Secretary Kennedy to expand the list of vaccine injuries that are considered “on table” injuries in the national Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). The current list of injuries—called the Vaccine Injury Table—has shamefully not been added to since 2017! ICAN calls upon HHS to rectify this violation of federal law and take immediate action to update the Table.

The petition asks the Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to amend the Vaccine Injury Table by adding 300 additional vaccine-injury pairs:

62 Influenza vaccine injuries

51 MMR vaccine injuries

47 Hepatitis B vaccine injuries

41 DTaP (tetanus component) vaccine injuries

39 DTaP (pertussis component) vaccine injuries

24 Hepatitis A vaccine injuries

24 HPV vaccine injuries

23 Varicella vaccine injuries

17 Meningococcal vaccine injuries

8 Hib vaccine injuries

6 Rotavirus vaccine injuries

5 Pneumococcal vaccine injuries

4 Polio vaccine injuries

The government’s failure to update the Table constitutes an ongoing violation of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. Congress created the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program to provide “fair, expedited compensation” to individuals injured by vaccines recommended for routine use in children and pregnant women.

ICAN Demands that HHS Add 300 New Injuries to the VICP Vaccine Injury Table

Study: Over half of military personnel suffered subclinical heart stress after covid jabs

The study included 83 participants, of which 84% were men. Blood draws were collected over a 130-day period, with a focus primarily on the 14 days post-injection. Complete blood counts, as well as SIRI (systemic inflammatory response) were measured. Nearly 50% of participants had an elevated NT-proBNP. NT-proBNP is a measurement of natriuretic peptides, which are proteins your heart and blood vessels make. Natriuretic peptide tests measure the amount of these proteins in a sample of your blood. They are mainly used to help confirm or rule out heart failure in people who have symptoms. In other words, these military personnel experienced sub-clinical heart failure, though it was transient, meaning the levels were elevated for approximately 14 days. The mainstream gaslighters will try to make you believe that this is all fine; “No harm done.” I call bullshit! The young men and women who were coerced into taking the injections had an essentially zero percent chance of dying from the jab, and they knew damn well that the jab would not stop transmission. It was an unnecessary risk, and we also know that many young people died after these injections. When will people be held accountable? I voted for Trump because I had a sliver of hope that he’d do something about this massive crime, but instead, he breaks bread with Bill Gates, praises Albert Bourla (Pfizer CEO), and appoints Zuckerberg to the tech panel. Let us not forget the role Facebook played in censoring the truth.

Transient elevation of NT-proBNP after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in healthy adults: A longitudinal biomarker analysis

The CDC lied!

Internal CDC emails obtained by ICAN reveal that CDC officials were completely unsurprised by the findings of the 2024 Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) Covid-19 vaccine study. Unsurprised — yet silent. Virtually none of the identified safety signals were ever disclosed to the public. And to this day, the CDC’s Covid-19 vaccine webpage remains a masterclass in saying nothing — no meaningful safety discussion, no transparency, just a whole lot of reassuring stock photos.

CDC Internal Emails Admit COVID-19 Vaccine Risks Never Acknowledged Publicly

Pfizer stops covid clinical trial because it can’t find enough participants

The public is awake — and the numbers prove it. Despite relentless fear campaigns and a conveyor belt of “dangerous new variants” churned out like clockwork, people are no longer buying it. The playbook is tired and transparent. So here’s the counter-program: eat real food, get outside, move your body, and support your immune system. Your health is your responsibility — own it. Don’t rely on the evil doers wearing their white coats.

Pfizer Halts COVID Shot Trial Because They Can’t Find Enough Test Subjects Willing to Take Another Booster Shot

Exclusive: Pfizer, BioNTech halt US COVID vaccine study after recruitment struggles

Study from Norway shows batch dependent safety signals in covid jabs

Summary: The authors, drawing from publicly available German pharmacovigilance data, observed:

A huge spike in serious adverse event (SAE) rates during the early vaccine rollout , followed by a precipitous decline within weeks.

SAE rates per 1,000 doses in the early rollout were extreme — Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) around 8.2, Spikevax (Moderna) over 50, and AstraZeneca as high as 620 (!).

Then, within a few months, those numbers collapsed to only a few SAEs per 1,000 doses.

Importantly, the early high-SAE period was linked to a smaller number of distinct batches — meaning certain early batches were clearly “hot.”

Batch-Dependent Safety Signal: Nationwide Analysis of Suspected Adverse Events Following COVID-19 Vaccination in Germany

BOMBSHELL paper on COVID batch data from Germany shows CLEARLY the vaccines were not safe

Trump proposes $1.5 trillion defense budget! 43% increase!

During his campaigns, Trump consistently promised to cut waste, audit the Pentagon, and prioritize “America First” by ending endless wars. He repeatedly criticized bloated defense spending, claiming that much of it lined the pockets of contractors, consultants, and foreign governments rather than strengthening U.S. security. Yet now, with a $1.5 trillion proposal, this represents not just the opposite of fiscal restraint — it’s an escalation beyond even Cold War-era spending in inflation-adjusted terms. The Pentagon has never passed a full audit, yet it’s being rewarded with what would be the largest budget in human history.

No U.S. president, no matter the rhetoric, escapes the gravitational pull of the defense-industrial complex. The web of lobbyists, revolving-door generals, and defense-centered congressional districts ensures that true cuts are politically suicidal. Trump may sincerely aim to boost industrial capacity and deter China, but funding that through deficit spending contradicts his promises to address debt and waste. It’s a classic American paradox — campaign on reform, then capitulate to the entrenched system when in office. Unless that cycle breaks (via genuine audits, procurement reform, and strategic downsizing), defense “investments” will keep expanding while the national debt marches toward insolvency.

Here at The Truth Expedition, we voted for Trump because we had hoped he’d adhere to his campaign promises of reducing spending, ending wars of choice, and holding covid criminals accountable. We got duped! Never again!

“Pentagon officials are reportedly struggling to devise a plan to spend the extra $500 billion that US President Trump wants to give the bloated, fraud-ridden agency in the next fiscal year, vindicating criticism of the funding proposal as immensely wasteful.

The Washington Post over the weekend that “White House aides and defense officials have run into logistical challenges surrounding where to put the money, because the amount is so large.” The extra $500 billion, endorsed by the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, would push annual US military spending to a staggering $1.5 trillion after the Trump administration and congressional Republicans enacted unprecedented cuts to federal nutrition assistance and Medicaid last summer.”

Trump budget seeks $1.5T in defense spending alongside cuts in domestic programs

‘Ridiculous’: Pentagon Doesn’t Even Know What to Do With Extra $500 Billion Trump Wants to Spend

US Continues Fake Negotiations While Iran Prepares for Ground Invasion

The Pope himself corrected the ill-conceived notion that Jesus’s message condones warfare “in the name of God” by admonishing wayward pastors who continue to leverage the Scofield Bible to justify endless military endeavors on behalf of the pariah state Israel. But still, the main driving force for Zionism in America are those brainwashed Evangelicals who support the bombing of Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iranian churches and children. Egged on by Trump’s hostile Easter message, our American regime continues to beat the war drum even when all of our bases in the region have been damaged beyond repair. How would the US survive a ground invasion, especially when Israel itself won’t send troops to Iran? We are fighting Israel’s war while they refuse to participate. Meanwhile, China and Russia continue to assist Iran with armaments and satellite targeting, emboldening Iran to wisely refuse peace/ceasefire talks and instead opting to continue their relentless bombing campaign in attempt to teach Israelis and Americans a well-deserved lesson. The US has a track record of claiming fruitful peace negotiations are ongoing while planning escalation – don’t hold your breath for peace – Trump is not running the show and we are in for all out regional war for at least a decade.

No Israeli troops to be sent to Iran if US commences ground operation — Al Monitor - World - TASS

Pope Leo: Jesus ‘doesn’t listen to prayers of those who wage war’ | World

Donald Trump Drops F-Bomb in Unhinged Easter Morning Truth Social Rant

Live updates: Iran war news as Tehran rejects temporary ceasefire, Trump sets deadline for Strait of Hormuz | CNN

Chinese AI satellite intelligence helping Iran target US forces with ‘incredible precision’, analysts say - ABC News

US sent ‘a lot’ of arms to Iranian protesters – Trump — RT World News

Artemis II Buzzes Moon - Furthest Humans from Earth

Humans are incredible - yes, we’ve probably been to the Moon, and yes, we might be going back. Is this a gigantic distraction? Or should we be genuinely impressed and enthused by human achievement? I think it’s a bit of both, and we should nonetheless cheer on the brave astronauts who are travelling 252,000 miles away from Earth, about 5,000 more miles than any previous mission. While we aren’t landing on the Moon this trip, we are gaining data and experience to build up to another manned mission to Earth’s beautiful satellite. Today, in the afternoon, the Artemis mission will reach it’s furthest point away from Earth while looking at the “dark” side of the moon. Humans are amazing and can accomplish so much when we work together - more space exploration and less war, please.

NASA’s Artemis II crew readies for Monday’s lunar flyby : NPR

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq