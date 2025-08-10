Steve Kirsch’s new article on vaxxed vs. unvaxxed. Compelling!

Steve recently wrote an article that provides absolute evidence that the childhood vaccines are causing a significant increase in chronic illness and mortality. Here is a link to the article, which is free to read.

Preterm birth, vaccination and neurodevelopmental disorders: a cross-sectional study of 6- to 12-year-old vaccinated and unvaccinated children

The conclusion of this study states: “T his study compared the birth histories and health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated children and sought to determine the association, if any, between vaccination, preterm birth and neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD). Vaccination (i.e., receipt of one of more of the recommended vaccines) was significantly associated with NDD, while preterm birth without vaccination was not. Preterm birth coupled with vaccination, however, was associated with a synergistic increase in the odds of NDD, suggesting the possibility that vaccination could precipitate adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes in preterm infants.”

Pilot comparative study on the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6- to 12- year old U.S. children

The conclusion of this study states: “Assessment of the long-term effects of the vaccination schedule on morbidity and mortality has been limited [71]. In this pilot study of vaccinated and unvaccinated homeschool children, reduced odds of chickenpox and whooping cough were found among the vaccinated, as expected, but unexpectedly increased odds were found for many other physician-diagnosed conditions.”

Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders

The conclusion of this study states: “In this study, based on a convenience sample of children born into one of three distinct pediatric medical practices, higher ORs were observed within the vaccinated versus unvaccinated group for developmental delays, asthma and ear infections.”

Health effects in vaccinated versus unvaccinated children, with covariates for breastfeeding status and type of birth

ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) wins again!

A West Virginia judge issued a preliminary injunction on July 24, 2025, instructing West Virginia schools to honor the religious exemptions to mandated school vaccines of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. This swift action enables the students represented in the case to start their upcoming school year on schedule.

As ICAN supporters will surely remember, shortly after West Virginia parents started receiving religious exemptions issued by the West Virginia Department of Health, the West Virginia Board of Education announced that it would refuse to honor these exemptions.

ICAN’s legal team promptly sued West Virginia’s Board of Education and the court just granted a preliminary injunction. With the injunction now granted, the children in the lawsuit—three high school seniors and one preschooler—can attend the upcoming school year without interruption while the case proceeds on the merits.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey called the injunction a “big victory for religious liberty” in a post on X, stating that he “will continue to defend our 2023 Equal Protection for Religion law so that no child in the state is denied an education based on their religious beliefs.” West Virginia’s Equal Protection for Religion Act (ERPA) mirrors the First Amendment and prohibits the state from substantially burdening “a person’s exercise of freedom of religion.”

ICAN finds troubling link between HPV jab and POTS (postural othorstatic tachycardia syndrome)

In 2020, the American Autonomic Society (AAS) published a position statement asserting that “there are no data to support a causal relationship between HPV vaccination and CRPS, chronic fatigue, POTS, or other forms of dysautonomia.” Interestingly, however, internal emails between AAS Board Members, obtained by ICAN’s attorneys, reveal that some AAS board members did not necessarily agree with this conclusion.

AAS asserts it focuses on the pathology, treatment, and prevention of dysautonomia (disorders of the autonomic nervous system). The autonomic nervous system controls involuntary body processes like breathing, heart rate, and digestion. In discussions about AAS’s statement on HPV vaccination, one board member, Dr. Steven Vernino, stated: “One could argue that the possibility of dysautonomia after vaccination hasn’t been completely excluded.” Another board member agreed, saying, “Steve hits the nail on the head.”

It’s not surprising some of these board members had concerns given that, for over a decade, multiple studies have linked HPV vaccines and POTS (and other autoimmunity diseases).

The emails also show that AAS board members collaborated on an infographic to accompany the release of the position statement. Several board members expressed concern with the first draft of the infographic. For example, Dr. Wolfgang Singer, then-president of AAS, stated, “While I think this looks nice, and I fully support the use of HPV vaccine, I wonder if this is going too far in terms of what the AAS as an organization should do? This looks like an HPV advertisement to me, which goes beyond the message of the article.” Other members agreed, one stating, “It looks nice but I agree with Wolfgang that this looks like a promotional/informational piece for CDC and very pro-vaccine.” It is deeply telling that even back in 2019, AAS board members viewed CDC as a promotional arm of the pharmaceutical industry.

In the end, the infographic was revised slightly to address “the concerns of some AAS Board members that it was too strongly pro-vaccination,” but some board members still had reservations, including a comment that “[t]he only thing I wonder about is whether we should ‘soften’ [the title] a bit by saying ‘No proven link’ instead of ‘NOT linked.’” That suggestion was not adopted, and the title of the infographic was ultimately revised to “HPV vaccination: No link to POTS or dysautonomia,” which, as with so many statements about vaccines, still incorrectly gives the impression that this claim is a proven fact.

This is another reminder that when presented with assertions that appear to be the “consensus” of medical experts, one should keep in mind that any dissent behind the scenes rarely makes it to the public. ICAN will continue to shed light on these important conversations that occur behind closed doors, so that the public can make truly informed decisions.

The CDC lied! No surprise there, right?

On October 29, 2021, the CDC published a paper claiming vaccine-induced immunity to COVID-19 was far superior to natural immunity, and subsequently used this paper to justify the infringement of civil and individual rights. Documents now obtained by ICAN in a lawsuit against the CDC show CDC officials privately admitting that natural immunity was at least equally protective.

Published in the CDC’s non-peer-reviewed journal, the MMWR, the paper contained the misleading conclusion that vaccinated individuals were 5.49 times more protected than previously infected unvaccinated individuals. This conclusion stood in stark contrast to peer-reviewed scientific studies that showed natural immunity provided greater protection.

ICAN’s legal team, therefore, promptly issued three FOIA requests for the data used in CDC’s paper, which evolved into a lawsuit. The documents obtained from the suit reveal the CDC’s manipulation of data (and the public) to achieve its policy goals. For example, the CDC highlighted the October 19, 2021, paper to make statements like this:

Vaccination provides a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from COVID-19 than infection. People who have already had COVID-19 and have fully recovered should get vaccinated.

At the same time, CDC’s November 1, 2021 “Internal Agenda,” which is now only public because of ICAN’s lawsuit, stated:

The available evidence continues to show that both previously infected and fully vaccinated people have a low risk of infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 for at least 6 months following infection or vaccination.… We do not know how much of an antibody response is necessary to be fully protected…. We do not know the durability of protection from infection or vaccination.

This begs the obvious question: How could the CDC honestly state that the vaccine provided a “higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity” if it didn’t know what level of antibodies was needed for immunity or how durable vaccine immunity was? Answer: It couldn’t.

More Pfizer documents released, thanks to ICAN

Thanks to the ardent efforts of the legal team that regularly represents ICAN, over 600,000 pages of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) data that the FDA used to authorize and then approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are now available to the public, as they should have been since the very beginning.

After the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in August 2021, the attorneys who regularly represent ICAN sued and won a lawsuit against the FDA for all data used to license the vaccine. Since then, the FDA has produced over a million pages of records. However, upon closer look, our attorneys discovered that the FDA left out data relating to the vaccine’s EUA file—a file that contained an additional 600,000+ pages of vital information on the COVID-19 vaccine trials.

In late 2024, attorneys went back to court to demand that the FDA provide full transparency and produce the EUA file. The judge agreed in a brilliant ruling, stating: “The Covid-19 pandemic is long passed and so has any legitimate reason for concealing from the American people the information relied upon by the government in approving the Pfizer Vaccine.”

The final batch of EUA data was received at the end of June, and ICAN is proud to make it available to the public. We encourage all interested parties to visit the ICAN website and download the documents—there’s no telling what information FDA and Pfizer were trying to hide among these pages.

Czech data shows increased mortality after covid booster jabs

From Steve Kirsch’s article: “If you got a booster shot, if you look at a standard epidemiology analysis method (the RR aka Risk Ratio), your risk of death more than doubled over 1 year compared to those who stuck with Dose 2 of the COVID vaccines (RR>2.5) according to the chart above.

But it is a mirage. It’s a great example of how you can fool people with bad analysis methods. In this case, it appears that the COVID vaccine poses a risk. It is dangerous, just not anywhere close to that much.

There are no bugs in the code or the method.

These are fixed cohorts so the CMR rate over time should be relatively flat.

Do you see how I fooled you? I fooled AI too!”

Czech data appears to show a huge increase in mortality after the COVID booster shot, but most of that effect is not real

RFK Jr Halts 22 mRNA projects! Another big win for medical freedom!

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) has announced it is “winding down” almost $500 million worth of mRNA vaccine projects and rejecting future exploration of the technology in favor of more conventional vaccines, in perhaps the biggest delivery yet of what his supporters hoped for when President Donald Trump appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the department.

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” Kennedy said in a Tuesday press release. “BARDA [the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority] is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

RFK Jr. cuts $500 million for mRNA vaccine projects, says no new contracts will be issued

RFK Jr. Axes 22 mRNA Vaccine Projects Under BARDA

A corporate-controlled controlled corrupt mainstream media article, if you’d like to read it: RFK Jr. cuts $500 million in mRNA vaccine contracts, dealing major blow to promising area of research

21 Million Vaccine Records Reveal Massive Death Surge Months After Injection

The Japanese government does not openly provide detailed, person-level vaccination and death data. To break through the secrecy, 350 volunteers across Japan filed local “FOIA”-style requests to municipal offices, obtaining official records that link batch numbers, vaccination dates, and death records (all-cause mortality).

Total records obtained so far: 25 million (as of today)

Fields include: date of vaccination, vaccine brand, batch number, age group, and whether the person has died (all-cause).

Data collection is ongoing as some municipalities continue to release records while others resist.

You can view the database here: https://stop-mrna.sakura.ne.jp/db/lot_totalization.php

Read an article by Nicholas Hulscher where he describes the findings in detail:

Japan’s mRNA Bombshell: 21 Million Vaccine Records Reveal Massive Death Surge Months After Injection

Trump orders new census to exclude illegal immigrants

Read about this story in the articles below.

Trump orders new census that excludes immigrants in the US illegally

Trump Orders US Census Overhaul to Exclude Illegal Immigrants

Putin & Trump to Negotiate Peace in Alaska

Presidents Trump of the US and Putin of Russia are meeting in Alaska this week to discuss peace talks in Ukraine, notably absent will be Zelensky whose bloodthirsty war ambitions are finding disfavor in his homeland. A recent poll shows that 70% of Ukrainians want a peace deal asap, but outside pressures are continuing to animate Zelensky’s diabolical war efforts. Putin is seeking a long-term peace solution with safeguards against unilateral actions and withdrawal. The US is seeking a quick solution to stop all fighting that may include land swaps to protect cultural Russians and Ukrainians. The whole world is growing weary of watching bomb-laden toy drones stalking, hunting, and exploding on young soldiers forced into conscription. Will Trump and Putin find peace? Will the Military Industrial Complex sabotage Trump again?

Here’s what Putin and Trump want from the Ukraine peace deal — RT Russia & Former Soviet Union

Poll: 69% of Ukrainians Want Negotiated End to War as Soon as Possible - News From Antiwar.com

Is Tucker Carlson a CIA Asset?

Tucker Carlson is under fire for his potential involvement as a CIA asset. His father, Dick Carlson, was a CIA PR/communications specialist – ie propagandist for the state. Tucker was a bowtie wearing establishment clown for the first stint as a journalist, with Tucker’s disenfranchisement occurring on a natural trajectory, we could watch in real time as Tucker’s epiphanies lead to his enlightenment – but was it staged? Is he still, if ever, a CIA asset? There has been a growing theory that Twitter/X and other platforms are allowing anti-government and anti-Israel (not antisemitic) discourse in order to out dissident patriots. Tucker could simply be marching us to our demise by providing rope, in the form of discourse, to hang ourselves. Will the clamp down on free speech lead to arrests when WW3 is in full swing? Is Tucker sincere or an asset?

"Nick Fuentes Brings Receipts" - Nick Fuentes RIPS Tucker Carlson Over CIA ALLEGATIONS

Third Temple Politics & Old Testament Magic

All 5 red heifer candidates have been disqualified for sacrifice, reported the Temple Institute, after several black hairs were discovered on the animals. This is a serious setback in the timeline of the Third Temple because the ashes of the red heifers were required to purify priests prior to conducting Temple worship and ceremonies. Without the red heifers, Temple worship cannot commence. This comes at a time when Jews, for the first time in nearly two millennia, are defying the “status quo” and actively praying on the Temple Mount. There’s another theory circulating that the practice sacrifice and incineration that occurred recently was in fact not a practice run but was rather the real deal disguised as practice, and that Third Temple construction is still on schedule. Either way, the escalation in construction will accelerate, especially as the IDF continues to carry out their Greater Israel agenda and as Israelis continue to storm the Temple Mount.

Temple Institute Announces: All Texas Red Heifers Disqualified - Israel365 News

Practice Burning of Red Heifer Carried Out - Israel365 News

Ben-Gvir Joined By Thousands For Prayer At Temple Mount - i24NEWS

Israel to Annex Gaza, West Bank Surely to Follow

Netanyahu announced plans to fully take over control of Gaza, a move that should come as no surprise to followers of The Truth Expedition. Despite Trump expressing frustration over starving Gazans, even refusing to accept Netanyahu’s explanation that the starvation was “fake news”, the US president has given the Israeli PM the greenlight for full occupation. Netanyahu is currently claiming that Palestinians could get the land back once Hamas is exterminated, but most have learned not to trust the PM’s assurances. Shortly after Netanyahu’s press conference, a collection of EU states admonished Israel’s plan of genocide by calling for a reversal of the GHF murderous starvation protocol and demanding full access to food and medical aid. Over 200 people, many of them children, have starved to death in recent weeks. Still many more have been murdered by the Mossad backed GHF while queuing for food assistance. Despite the false pretenses of “rescuing the hostages” after the false flag on October 7th, The Greater Israel project is in high gear – how much longer will the world stand by and watch as Israel blackmails governments to support forever wars and genocide?

REPORT: Trump and Netanyahu Clash Over Gaza Humanitarian Crisis - Israel365 News

Britain, Denmark, France, Greece, Slovenia: Israel must ‘reverse’ decision to seize Gaza City

LIVE: PM Netanyahu Holds a Press conference

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

