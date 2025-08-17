I apologize for the vaccine injury case presentation not being posted on Tuesday. Unfortunately, Rumble Studio did not allow us to go live. I am scheduled to interview India Scott about post-vaccine injury syndrome on Tuesday, August 19th. This time, I will attempt to go live on Rumble again, but I will also be recording the session. Even if it doesn't go live, the recording will be available on demand by Wednesday morning. I will share the link on this Substack once it becomes available. Thank you for your patience.

More information on zeta potential (this is not necessarily news, but I feel it’s very important to our health, and at TTE, we care about your health!)

Health freedom activist Sasha Latypova has just posted another article on zeta potential that I think is worth taking a look at. In a nutshell, increasing the zeta potential of your blood can help prevent heart attacks, strokes, and high blood pressure. It makes your blood less ‘sludgy.’

Antibodies! Or what do vaccine injuries and weather modification have in common? Zeta Potential, Part 2.

Here is a link to her first article. mRNA and All Other Vaccines Destroy Zeta Potential of the Blood Flow

I also recently posted an article on zeta potential and structured water that you might want to review. Structured Water and Zeta Potential

New study shows increased EMF harms infants

Click the image above to see the study. The study concludes: “Even after adjusting for low birth weight, we found that higher levels of radiation were associated with poorer outcomes for cognitive domains of development such as problem solving, and personal-social areas. Thus, there is a need to monitor the neuro-development of children in whom the RF-EMF radiations are expected to be higher (such as very close to cell phone towers, too many gadgets in the house).”

Here is an article by Nicholas Hulscher analyzing the study. High Wireless EMF Exposure More Than Triples Risk of Neurodevelopmental Delays in Infants

Another study confirms Covid boosters increase risk of infection for all types of respiratory illnesses

Take a look at the results and conclusion of this study, which included 1745 healthcare workers.

Individuals who have received three boosters show a significant 56% increase in the incidence of ‘influenza-like illness’ (ILI) compared to those who are unvaccinated. Moreover, those with four boosters experience an even higher risk, with a 70% increase in developing ILI over the unvaccinated population.

In terms of productivity, the impact is clear. People with three vaccine doses are reporting a 49% rise in lost workdays due to illness, while those with four doses face a 50% increase.

Studies like this are straightforward, uncomplicated, honest, and make it plain as day that these damn shots are retarded, in every sense of the word!

Click the hyperlink below to see the study.

Association of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination status with risk of influenza-like illness and loss of workdays in healthcare workers

Compound effects of the Covid injection and Covid, the ‘virus bioweapon’

A new manuscript, authored in part by Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Paul Marik, and Nicholas Hulscher, describes the dangers of the injection along with viral infection (if viruses even exist, which at this point, I’m still unsure).

A quote from the abstract of this manuscript: “It is often claimed that the COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccinations can reduce the severity of COVID-19 and its sequelae. We counter this claim with evidence and moreover, hypothesize that the mRNA vaccinations are triggering mechanisms that result in an amplification of COVID-19 morbidity along with the “post-acute sequelae of COVID-19” or PASC.”

Compound Adverse Effects of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and Coronavirus

Infection: A Convergence of Extensive Spike Protein Harms to the Human Body

ICAN continues to do amazing work!

For nearly a decade, ICAN has engaged with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) about its obligations to maintain a task force on safer childhood vaccines and submit biannual reports to Congress. This task force has been reinstated under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. After Congress eliminated pharmaceutical companies’ liability for vaccines in 1986, it made HHS responsible for vaccine safety. To ensure this, the same law established a task force to recommend ways to improve vaccine safety, with the Secretary required to report to Congress every two years.

On August 14, 2025, HHS announced the task force's reinstatement. Led by NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, this initiative will reinforce HHS’s commitment to rigorous science and maintaining the trust of American families.

Breaking: HHS Reinstates Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines in Response to Lawsuit Funded by Children’s Health Defense

HHS revives long-dormant childhood vaccine safety task force

RFK Jr. Resurrects Decades-Old Vaccine Safety Task Force

ICAN’s attorneys uncovered more information on DARPA’s INTERCEPT Program, which funded research and development of TIPs (therapeutic interfering particles) that would act as “ tiny Trojan horses ” to carry engineered viruses that can spread from person to person

This is beyond alarming; It is insane!

From an article on ICAN’s website:

“Last year, ICAN made headlines when we uncovered the worrying new threat posed by the U.S. Government’s funding of studies on self-spreading vaccines. ICAN’s attorneys have recently uncovered more information on DARPA’s INTERCEPT Program, which funded research and development of TIPs (therapeutic interfering particles) that would act as “tiny Trojan horses” to carry engineered viruses that can spread from person to person. The INTERCEPT program even planned to develop computer models to predict how TIPs could spread “from an individual cell to an organism to an entire population.”

FOIA records obtained by ICAN reveal the details of a 2016 DOD request for proposal (the first step in the competitive bidding process for federal contracts), stating that the INTERCEPT Program aimed to develop a biological system for replicating “human-like conditions” for the study of “long-term evolutionary dynamics of fast mutating pathogens, diseases and emerging pandemics of interest to DOD.” This contract was eventually awarded to Autonomous Therapeutics, Inc.

ICAN previously reported on Ariel Weinberger and Leor Weinberger, the co-founders of Autonomous Therapeutics. Now, it appears their potentially dangerous technology is gaining momentum. Leor Weinberger published a study that tested TIPs engineered for HIV on rhesus monkeys, and he is moving forward with plans to inject TIPs into terminally ill humans with HIV. This raises grave health and ethical concerns because TIPs would become a permanent part of the patients’ DNA—and could possibly spread to people outside the clinical trial.

ICAN’s legal team continues to work to ensure these technologies will not be used to infect anyone without their consent. ICAN has sued the government for the federal grants and contracts funding Autonomous Therapeutics and has sent a FOIA request for all INTERCEPT program reports. We will keep you posted as we learn more about this concerning “technology.”

ICAN Obtains Further Disturbing Details About the Government’s Self-Spreading Vaccine Program

Adam King Shocks World with Outrageous Claim

Adam King, a recent guest on The Truth Expedition, made an outrageous claim this week when he appeared on Mossad asset Tim Pool’s show with a “dime bag of red heifer ashes”. Adam King claims, like we theorized in last week’s New Sprint, that the practice red heifer sacrifice from July was not an illegitimate practice run but rather a real deal red heifer ceremony sufficient to satisfy Torah requirements. The ashes, claims King, have already been used to perform miracles, including sight to the blind and curing Alzheimer’s. The legitimacy of the ashes and the ceremony are under scrutiny, with many in the religious community asserting King’s claims are bogus and that all red heifer candidates have been in fact disqualified. The editor of Israel News 365, Adam Berkowitz, has given me the inside scope – stay tuned for an upcoming podcast episode with Berkowitz as we continue to explore the controversy in prophecy. Meanwhile, a full scale military campaign to create Greater Israel is escalating, with more of the West Bank on the chopping block as settlers oust Christian and Muslim Palestinians with impunity. Netanyahu boasts that Greater Israel is his vision as he acts without haste to usher in the Jewish Messiah.

Smotrich Announces Major West Bank Settlement Expansion To 'Bury the Idea of a Palestinian State' - News From Antiwar.com

Open Letter to Israel Foreign Minister Sa’ar, by Jeffrey D. Sachs - The Unz Review

Zamir says IDF approving plans for war's next stage ahead of Gaza City offensive | The Times of Israel

Russia Russia Russia

As Russiagate has been outed as a complete fabrication by Clinton and Obama, Trump is exonerated for maintaining a pro-peace stance with Russia. I view his actions as brave and noble as he continues to defy the global intelligence apparatus’s conquest for war. The meeting in Alaska was met with superficial, pro-war protests by some, but was largely regarded as a step towards lasting peace by the more lucid members of the media. We want peace and free trade – we are tired of the Military Industrial Complex/Deep State working to undermine the will of the people through media outlets like CNN and even Fox news – seeking to drive a wedge between the two superpowers and keep the safety of the globe in flux. Putin wants peace on his borders and a recognition of the democratic process that occurred in 2014 and again in 2022 where residents of eastern Ukraine voted to join Russia, a red line for Ukraine. Will we remain at an impasse – or will Trump and Putin override the feckless NATO/Zelensky ambitions?

From RT:

“Moscow has insisted that a lasting settlement requires Kiev to renounce its ambitions for NATO membership, demilitarize, and recognize current territorial realities. This includes Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye as part of Russia – regions that voted to join the country in referendums held in 2014 and 2022. Zelensky has consistently rejected any territorial concessions.”

European leaders to shore up Ukraine’s Zelenskyy for DC talks with Trump | Russia-Ukraine war News | Al Jazeera

Trump wants summit with Putin and Zelensky next Friday – media — RT World News

War with Iran on Horizon

War prospects with Iran are still probable, with background agitation occurring daily, including black ops sabotage of key Iranian infrastructure while European nations weigh implementing harsh, isolating sanctions against Iran. Sanctions and redlines would pave the way for further military involvement, including full scale war entangling multiple countries. Experts, like Trita Parsi and Jeffrey Sachs have voiced concern about the storm brewing on the horizon, with Netanyahu’s yahoo government calling for regime change by encouraging folks to raise up against Iranian leadership. It’s just a matter of time until Iran is back in the reticle of the Zionist regimes in America and Israel.

Israel intensifies outreach to Iranians as Tehran anticipates another war - FDD's Long War Journal

Iran moves toward dramatic internal conflict and another war - JNS.org

CO2 Does NOT Drive Climate

A new study confirms what many already knew - that CO2 does not drive climate change. Water vapor and clouds are the main sources of sustained heat, which is 20x more abundant and 20x more potent that CO2. Globally, humans contribute 2-4% of global CO2 emissions, with the vast majority emitted thought natural processes, like volcanos and oceans off-gassing and re-absorbing. Do not listen to climate alarmists, CO2 is not a pollutant like microplastics and forever chemicals, it’s plant food that we exhale which in return is inhaled by trees and vegetation creating oxygen – a symbiotic, mutually beneficial relationship. The truth is that since humans began contributing more CO2 through industrial processes the earth has greened substantially while potentially warming an immeasurable minute amount.

New Study Thoroughly Disassembles The CO2-Drives-Climate Assumption In One Fell Swoop – ‘CO2 only contributes about 4-5% to the greenhouse effect, whereas water vapor & clouds contribute 95%’ – Climate Depot

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

