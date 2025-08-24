Study provides more evidence that the jabs were far worse than infection

A recent and comprehensive proteomic analysis conducted by Hudak and colleagues has raised significant concerns regarding the impacts of both viral infection and vaccination on human health. The findings indicate a troubling trend where vaccinated patients exhibited a higher mortality rate compared to those who were unvaccinated following infection. Additionally, the researchers observed evidence of prolonged and damaging proteomic processes in vaccinated individuals, persisting for over 210 days post-vaccination.

The implications of this study are striking: it suggests that receiving the vaccine may impose greater risks than the natural infection itself. This phenomenon could be linked to the excessive accumulation of the Spike protein resulting from the vaccination process, which might lead to adverse biological responses in the body. Overall, this analysis prompts a reevaluation of the assumptions surrounding vaccine safety and efficacy in the context of viral infections.

Clinical and Proteomic Associations of SARS-CoV-2 Infection and COVID-19 Vaccination in Multimorbid Patients: A Cross-Sectional Observational Study

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends mRNA jabs contradicting HHS recommendation

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has recently released a list of vaccine recommendations that appear to favor corporate interests. The Trump Administration supports the principle of free speech, allowing the AAP to present its views to the American public. However, it is essential for the AAP to follow the example set by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) by disclosing any conflicts of interest, including its financial ties to corporations and its journal, Pediatrics. This transparency will enable the public to assess whether the AAP's recommendations prioritize public health or if they simply serve the commercial interests of its pharmaceutical benefactors.

Additionally, the AAP should inform doctors and hospitals that any recommendations differing from the official list provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not protected from liability under the Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

Finally! Peer-reviewed paper defines Turbo Cancer!

The lead author of this paper is a world-renowned physician, Dr. Paul Marik.

For the first time, a peer-reviewed scientific article titled "COVID-19 mRNA-Induced 'Turbo Cancers'" has been published in the Journal of Independent Medicine. This landmark article provides a formal definition of "turbo cancer," a term used to describe an alarming pattern of aggressive and treatment-resistant malignancies that appear to have emerged following the administration of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

The authors meticulously compile data from an expanding array of clinical cases, revealing a concerning trend in the rapid onset of these cancers. They also explore various epidemiological signals that suggest a potential correlation between the mRNA vaccines—particularly the spike protein generated by these shots—and the pathological mechanisms that may lead to cancer proliferation.

By investigating the underlying biological pathways, the study aims to shed light on how these vaccines may inadvertently contribute to the acceleration of certain cancers in vulnerable populations. This comprehensive examination raises important questions about vaccine safety and its long-term implications for cancer risk.

Here is a link to the paper COVID-19 mRNA-Induced "Turbo Cancers"

17 Ways mRNA Shots May Cause Cancer, According to Over 100 Studies

All-cause infant mortality has been increasing since 2021. I wonder why!?!

Here is an article analyzing the statistics. Houston, We Have Another Problem

CDC being sued for failure to test cumulative effects of 72 injections

The CDC is facing a lawsuit over its vaccine recommendations for children. Two doctors, who lost their medical licenses for questioning the CDC's guidelines, are behind this legal challenge. They argue that the agency has not adequately tested the cumulative effects of the 72-dose childhood vaccine schedule, raising concerns about vaccine safety and efficacy. They stress the need to understand how multiple vaccines interact with a child's developing immune system. Given that children receive many doses by age two, questions about potential long-term effects arise.

BREAKING: CDC Sued for Pushing Illegal 72-Dose Childhood Vaccine Schedule

CDC Sued Over 72-Shot Childhood Vaccination Schedule That’s Never Been Tested

CDC Hit With Lawsuit Over Failure to Test Cumulative Effect of 72-Dose Childhood Vaccine Schedule

Netherlands court rejects expert opinions on covid bioweapons

Please read the detailed explanation of what happened in Sasha Latypova’s recent Substack article.

Breaking: Court in the Netherlands Rejects My and Other Experts' Testimony on Covid-19 Shots As Bio-Chemical, Technological and Psychological Weapons

Ukraine is an American Deep State Project

If you were an observer from space or even just a pragmatic human being, you might conclude that the United States acts like the world's bully. It seems the US is often involved in the affairs of other countries, pushing them around to achieve its own goals, whether for resources or political advantage. But is this beneficial for the average American?

Those who have been paying attention know that the US supported a far-right coup in Ukraine in 2014. US Senator John McCain and Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland frequently attended political protests in Ukraine. Nuland, who is married to prominent neoconservative Robert Kagan, is also known for her controversial remark, "F*ck the EU," which she made while discussing Ukraine's future. Victoria Nuland also admitted during a speech in 2014 that the US had spent $5 BILLION since the 1990s to spread "democracy" in Ukraine.



In the picture below, McCain is standing on the stage next to Oleh Tyahnybok, the leader of the far-right group called Svoboda, which uses a not-so-subtle logo that combines "N" and "Z."

Imagine if Russian or Chinese officials were performing similar stunts at anti-US rallies in Mexico!

So much for ending the war in 24 hours after taking office

This war is horrific!

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is essentially a project orchestrated by corrupt politicians, global elites, and billionaire financiers. Ordinary citizens around the world have nothing to gain from this violence. Ukraine has become a hub for money laundering and biolabs, serving the interests of some of the most unscrupulous individuals. We should unite—regardless of political affiliations, whether left or right, Democrat or Republican—to demand an immediate end to this situation.

US Gangsters Order Hit on Venezuelan Maduro

The United States has put a hit on Venezuelan President Maduro, a bounty worth $50 million in US fiat. The US has a long-standing history with Venezuelan coups in order to secure free flowing oil and discourage the planned exit from US dollar domination. Venezuela sits on what could be the world’s largest oil reserve and could make up a powerhouse partner in the upcoming BRICs currency, a direct threat to Pax Americana. US President Trump has deployed US battleships to the region in order to increase pressure on the Venezuelan government and people, encouraging his ouster, much like they did with former president Hugo Chavez, who was kidnapped by the US but later returned due to mass protests and riots. Hugo Chavez later died of a fast-moving cancer, a clear signature of a US Deep State hit. What will happen with Maduro?

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro claims US destroyer deployment is regime change attempt

China warns US over military build-up as warships head towards Venezuela | South China Morning Post

Netanyahu to Take Gaza, 83% Killed in War are Civilians

The siege of Gaza continues while the West Bank is hacked up under the knife of occupation. Netanyahu is now claiming that Gaza will be seized regardless of whether the hostages are returned. Truthfully, this was never about the hostages, October 7th was a false flag setup by the IDF in order to justify this latest chapter in the conquest of Greater Israel – even the good doctor Ron Paul is reporting the truth of this conspiracy. Shockingly, the IDF has admitted that 83% of post Oct. 7 deaths have been civilian as Israel continues its genocide in Palestine. How long will the world watch as their governments fund biblical genocide?

Netanyahu: Israel will conquer Gaza regardless of whether Hamas accepts hostage deal | The Times of Israel

First Thing: Israeli military’s own data indicates 83% civilian death rate in Gaza | US news | The Guardian

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

