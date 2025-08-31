Note: Gunnar and I will be interviewing Ken McCarthy next week to discuss his new book on the history of vaccines, which is scheduled for release soon. Stay tuned for more information!

CDC Head fired!

CDC Director Susan Monarez was apparently fired for resisting RJK Jrs vaccine policies.

Fired CDC director clashed with Kennedy on vaccine policy

CDC gets new acting director as leadership turmoil leaves agency reeling

CDC director pushed out just weeks after being confirmed

Evidence! 90 studies and reports that prove the covid injections are dangerous and deadly

In a recent Substack, Professor Mark Crispin-Miller compiled 90 studies and reports discussing the dangers of the mRNA jabs. Take a look and share with your boosted friends.

90 new studies and reports that reconfirm the deadliness of COVID "vaccination" (with some GOOD news at the end)

Trump meets with Bill Gates…again!

Why has Trump chosen to engage with Bill Gates, who might be the most dangerous and psychotic person in the world? It raises significant questions about the motivations behind their meetings. How did Gates, who holds merely a high school diploma and lacks formal medical training, become perceived as a leading authority on health issues worldwide? This marks their second meeting since Trump began his second term in office, raising concerns about the implications of these interactions for public health policy and the role such figures play in shaping it.

ANOTHER Private Bill Gates-Trump Meeting in the White House — Why?

In his first term, Trump stopped funding the World Health Organization, but gave billions to GAVI.

Vaccine Bait & Switch: As Millions Pulled From WHO, Trump Gives Billions To Gates-Founded GAVI

I am starting to lose faith in the Trump administration for several reasons, notably his connections to Palantir, Peter Thiel, and individuals like Psycho Gates.

August 2025 study points to the covid jabs as frequently associated with myocarditis

“The following five drugs were consistently observed with both myocarditis and pericarditis: clozapine, mesalazine, smallpox vaccine, influenza vaccine, and COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.”

Top 10 drugs most frequently associated with adverse events of myocarditis and pericarditis

More evil from Pfizer discovered

“Just two months after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, FDA granted Pfizer approval to start marketing its drug, Panzyga, for the treatment of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), a life-threatening neurological autoimmune condition. CIDP has since been documented as a serious adverse reaction to the mRNA vaccines.

Back in April of 2020, before its COVID-19 vaccine human clinical trials started, Pfizer submitted an application to FDA asking to market its immunodeficiency drug, Panzyga, as a treatment for CIDP. Could data from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine preclinical animal trials have pointed to neurological issues (such as CIDP) even then, possibly prompting Pfizer’s desire to market this drug for that condition?

Coincidentally, FDA sat on Pfizer’s request to market Panzyga for CIDP for almost a year before suddenly approving it on February 12, 2021. At that point, the COVID-19 vaccine had been rolled out to over 42 million Americans and the V-safe and VAERS data was rolling in. FDA may have seen an early safety signal for CIDP and recognized the need for the drug.

At that point in time, Maddie de Garay had been injured in Pfizer’s clinical trial for ages 12-15, and Brianne Dressen had been injured in AstraZeneca’s adult clinical trial. Maddie and Brianne’s cases would become among the most well-known cases of COVID-19 vaccine-related CIDP.”

FDA Approved Pfizer Drug to Treat Serious COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect Just Two Months After Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines

More evidence covid mRNA jabs cause cancer

Click the image to see the study.

+23% increased risk after ≥1 dose (HR 1.23, 95% CI 1.11–1.37) ( statistically significant )

+9% increased risk after ≥3 doses (HR 1.09, 95% CI 1.02–1.16) ( statistically significant )

+54% with ≥1 dose (HR 1.54, 95% CI 1.10–2.16) ( statistically significant )

+36% with ≥3 doses (HR 1.36, 95% CI 1.08–1.72) (statistically significant)

Bladder cancer +62% with ≥1 dose (HR 1.62, 95% CI 1.07–2.45) ( statistically significant ) +43% with ≥3 doses (HR 1.43, 95% CI 1.08–1.88) ( statistically significant )

Colon-rectum cancer +35% with ≥1 dose (HR 1.35, 95% CI 1.01–1.80) ( statistically significant )



The pro-jab biased study does report that all-cause mortality was higher in the unvaxxed cohort, but this needs to be dissected for real-life consequences.

At first glance, the data may lead one to believe that vaccines have effectively reduced all-cause mortality. However, a deeper examination reveals significant biological contradictions to this claim. The notion that vital organs can be reprogrammed to act as factories for non-human spike proteins is fundamentally flawed; such a process cannot realistically contribute to improved health outcomes. The authors of the study acknowledge this discrepancy themselves. They point out that the observed reduction in overall mortality “exceeds what could be expected from COVID-19 deaths.” This suggests that factors beyond the direct effects of the vaccine are at play. One prominent explanation is the "healthy vaccinee effect," which posits that individuals who are healthier and have greater socio-economic status are more likely to choose vaccination. Consequently, their underlying health and resources may skew the data on vaccine efficacy regarding all-cause mortality.

Fenbendazole for cancer? Makis’ case study

Makis’ conclusion: “Despite the limited data and the relatively few studies on FBZ’s anti-oncogenic properties in humans, this case series underscores the importance of further investigation into its potential application as a cancer treatment. The mechanisms by which benzimidazoles, including FBZ, work against cancer cells are well documented in preclinical models, but clinical evidence remains sparse. Given the promising results observed in these cases and the generally favorable safety profile of FBZ, future studies are warranted to assess its efficacy in larger cohorts and explore its potential for repurposing in the treatment of various malignancies. With its low cost and accessibility, FBZ represents a potentially valuable avenue for further exploration, either as a standalone treatment or in combination with traditional therapies, for patients with advanced cancers.”

Fenbendazole as an Anticancer Agent? A Case Series of Self-Administration in Three Patients

School shootings and the potential role of SSRIs

Many studies prove SSRIs (serotonin reuptake inhibitors) increase homicidal and suicidal ideation. Here, I include two prominent studies for your review. Click the images to be brought to the study.

People on SSRIs were 26% more likely to commit violent crime compared to when they were off medication (HR 1.26, 95% CI 1.19–1.34).

Risk was especially high in young adults (15–34 years) — with increases of 28% in 15–24-year-olds and 35% in 25–34-year-olds (HRs 1.28 and 1.35).

Crucially, the danger persisted after stopping: the risk of violent crime was still 37% higher within the first 4 weeks post-discontinuation, and 20% higher up to 12 weeks later. This studies conclusion: “In conclusion, this nationally representative study found that there may be an increased hazard of violent crime during SSRI medication in a small group of patients; that it may exist across age groups and throughout treatment periods; and that it possibly persists for up to twelve weeks after treatment discontinuation.”

856,000+ individuals prescribed SSRIs (Swedish national registry)

Young users (15–24 years) had a 43% higher risk of violent crime convictions (HR 1.43, 95% CI 1.19–1.73).

Risks extended well beyond violent crime: 29% higher risk of accidents (HR 1.29) 98% higher risk of alcohol-related hospital visits (HR 1.98)

Gender breakdown among 15–24 year-olds: Young men: 40% higher risk of violent crime (HR 1.40) Young women: 75% higher risk of violent crime (HR 1.75)



Study: Persistent Genetic Instability, Host–Vector Integration, and Long-Term Molecular Dysregulation

Click the image to see the study.

Top Molecular Scientist Confirms DNA Contamination in COVID ‘Vaccines’ Integrates into Human Cells

CATASTROPHIC BOMBSHELL: First Ever Definitive Proof That Pfizer's COVID "Vaccine" Integrates Into The Human Genome

Blue light making boys gay?

In an exclusive interview with Rift TV host Elijah Schaffer, Kruse delivered a stark warning about the pervasive dangers of blue light’s role in hormone disruption, infertility, mental health decline, and even gender identity shifts.

"Testosterone is destroyed by blue light exposure," he told Schaffer. "In our visual system, we have these chemicals tied to photoreceptors. They’re called opsins. Every time blue light hits it, the blue light detector called melanopsin breaks off the vitamin A. The vitamin A becomes a wrecking ball and it destroys your hormone panel."

The Shadow of Screens: How Blue Light Secretly Steals Your Manhood, Turns Your Kids GayThe Shadow of Screens: How Blue Light Secretly Steals Your Manhood, Turns Your Kids Gay

How Evening Blue Light Exposure Reduces Testosterone Production by 15%

FDA revokes EUA for covid jabs, but…

"The transition is from a circumstance where vaccines have been marketed under both the emergency use pathway and the traditional approval pathway, to a circumstance where the COVID-19 vaccines are now marketed only under the traditional approval pathway," the document said. "This is not a removal of COVID-19 vaccines from the market."

Kennedy stated that Covid vaccine authorizations would now be limited to higher-risk individuals. This group includes people over the age of 65 and those with risk factors for developing severe Covid. He mentioned that the Moderna vaccine is approved for individuals older than 6 months, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for those over 5 years, and the Novavax shot for individuals older than 12. Both Pfizer and Moderna have confirmed the approvals of their booster shots in separate statements.

FDA issues narrower approvals for Covid boosters, revokes emergency authorizations

RFK Jr.'s FDA approves new COVID vaccines with restrictions

Breaking Non-news: EUAs for mRNA shots replaced with "approved" mRNA shots +Good news about rats leaving the CDC

“ I'm scared of good guys with guns” MN School Shooter

Robin Westman, formerly known as Robert Westman, was understandably afraid of good people with guns. School campuses have become targets for psychopaths because they are designated as ‘gun-free zones.’ It is well past time for school districts to start protecting our children with armed security officers. We spend billions overseas, yet we can’t allocate some funds to safeguard our little ones? What kind of absurd world are we living in? The left is once again calling for gun control, as if it’s possible to keep firearms out of the hands of criminals. Guns are as American as baseball and apple pie, and the belief that we can eliminate enough of them to prevent access by dangerous individuals is unrealistic. All gun control laws will achieve is disarming law-abiding citizens.

Minneapolis school shooter: 'I'm scared of good guys with guns'

I’m not sure what to think of this latest school shooting, but it has MK-Ultra written all over it. We’re told that Westman hated Jews and Zionists, but he drives past a synagogue to shoot up a Christian school? It just doesn’t make sense.

Ehud Barak, Epstein, and the Mossad

The question of whether Epstein worked for Mossad was answered when emails between Ehud Barak, the former PM of Israel, and Epstein were leaked - they show a definite coordination and partnership in the intelligence/surveillance arena with Peter Thiel and members of Israeli intelligence. The pair exchanged a staggering number of correspondence on a range of topics – notably is one exchange where Ehud is seeking to shed his security detail in order to visit Epstein Island – I wonder why he wanted to attend a soiree sans security? With what we know about Israeli intelligence using backdoor surveillance, like Robert Maxwell selling the PROMIS software for the Mossad, we can be certain their Modus Operandi has not changed. Unfortunately, the American public remains in the dark for much of the ongoings of our federal government – I wonder what they’re up to now?

Ehud Barak emails - Distributed Denial of Secrets

Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s spy industry connections

Israel assassinates Yemini Prime Minister & Cabinet

Israel assassinates the Prime Minister of Yemen in a targeted attack that also took out all or most of the Yemeni PM’s Cabinet – effectively decapitating leadership in the war-torn country. Yemen has been one of the only Arab/Muslim countries, besides Iran, to support the Palestinians by trying to pester the Israel state with shipping blockades and missile strikes. Israel is at war with virtually every neighbor, including breaking a ceasefire in Lebanon while asking its government to take out Hezbollah on behalf of the Israeli state. The escalation is steadily increasing while global citizens are becoming both complacent and outraged.

Brad Pitt, fresh off his success for the F1 movie, is now promoting a new film that honors the life of Hind Rajab, the Palestinian child who called for help after Israel targeted a car she was riding in – her call was answered by the IDF who quickly came to murder her. She called for help, and they killed her. I think it’s fantastic that more and more people are sticking their necks out to stand up against racist, supremacist genocide.

Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt join film about Hind Rajab as executive producers | Middle East Eye

Yemen’s Houthis confirm prime minister killed in Israeli strike on Sanaa | Houthis News | Al Jazeera

Another Gold & Silver Breakout

Gold & Silver are UP! Hold it – buy it and hold it, stack it and keep it. Start small if you need to, but start. I like crypto too, and think there could be potential for greater earnings with some cryptos to surely go astronomical, I still love buying a bar from JM Bouillon or other, reputable sources, and stacking it in my safe. I have an allotment set aside for each of my boys – it will be liquid for them in a time of need. Our currency is under attack from within, our nation’s is wealth being robbed by international bankers who actively want to see an end to Pax Americana. We are being animated, like a zombie, by a foreign entity that is fooling us to our grave. Your social security number is collateral to the system to allow insane deficit spending – the cost is becoming increasingly apparent in grocery stores and public sentiment. Until we reverse this train, buy and hold metals – but also speak truth to power. End the Fed and we will terminate 90% of the ills facing our country.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq