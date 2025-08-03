Trump Admin launches new ‘health tracking system!’ What could go wrong?

Just as HIPAA was never about patient privacy, this new system is something to be very concerned about. Twila Brase, president of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom, has been researching and blowing the whistle on HIPAA for many years. Here’s what she has to say about HIPAA: “This is not a privacy rule. This is actually considered a permissive disclosure rule, allowing all of this disclosure of your information without your consent. And that rule went into place 20 years ago this month on April 14th, 2003, that’s when it became enforced. That’s when they started enforcing it.”

More than 60 companies have joined forces in an innovative initiative to share patient data, enhancing collaborative healthcare solutions. This group includes leading technology firms such as Google, Amazon, and Apple, alongside prominent healthcare providers like UnitedHealth Group and CVS Health. The primary focus of this initiative is to address critical issues related to diabetes management and weight control.

The initiative will leverage advanced digital tools, including QR codes and mobile applications, which will supposedly streamline patient check-in processes and facilitate medication tracking. These integrated technologies aim to improve patient outcomes and foster a more connected healthcare experience. Yeah, right! We know well that this is about control and will be a breach of privacy and freedom.

Former Dallas Cowboy Deon Sanders has bladder cancer. Dr. McCullough declares, “It’s from the covid vaccine until proven otherwise.”

Quote from McCullough, “Sander’s cancer is a vaccine turbo cancer until proven otherwise. His doctors should send the entire bladder specimen for PCR identification of vaccine mRNA, SV-40, and staining for Spike protein.”

Have the jabs caused cancer rates to skyrocket? You tell me.

More evidence that the covid injections cause cancer

The study’s conclusion states: “The observed transcriptomic profiles indicate persistent cellular stress responses, mitochondrial dysfunction, and immune dysregulation following exposure to mRNA vaccines, potentially in susceptible individuals. Shared and distinct molecular signatures in both cohorts demonstrate underlying mechanisms contributing to post-vaccine symptomatology and complications, including oncogenesis and or progression of malignant disease. These findings underscore the need for a deeper investigation into the long-term safety of mRNA vaccines and host response variability.”

Vinay Prasad, the FDA vaccine chief, was ousted

President Donald Trump was instrumental in the effort to remove the FDA's top vaccine regulator, according to four individuals familiar with the decision, as reported by POLITICO’s David Lim and Lauren Gardner. This move occurred despite objections from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary.

The official in question, Vinay Prasad, had held the position for only three months and had recently faced criticism from conservative provocateur Laura Loomer. One of the anonymous sources expressed concern, saying, “I worry now RFK will get hardcore anti-vaxxers in there.”

Loomer's criticism of Prasad began in earnest on July 20 when she published a post on her website labeling him a “progressive leftist saboteur undermining President Trump’s FDA.” She highlighted Prasad’s 2021 social media posts in which he described himself as “a political liberal” aligned with Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Loomer also referenced a 2020 post on the social media platform X, where he expressed his support for then-candidate Joe Biden in the presidential election that November.

In her post, Loomer asserted, “Prasad’s policy positions are a direct affront to the conservative principles underpinning Trump’s agenda,” citing his support for universal healthcare and abortion rights.

Prasad’s exit from the FDA is likely connected to the Serepta scandal

Sasha Latypova has researched and written about this topic extensively.

Sarepta plot thickens...

Study-Covid injection, not virus, causes hair loss

Here is the conclusion stated in the study. Notice how ridiculous the gaslighting is!

“COVID-19 vaccination was positively correlated with hair loss disorders but not COVID-19 infection. However, given the advantages of vaccines in reducing COVID-19 mortality and morbidity, alopecia may be relatively reversible and less severe. Physicians need to understand the benefits and possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Korean data shows spikes in death with each administration of injections

Data analysis done by expert, Steve Kirsch, shows spikes in death rates after each dose of the covid injections. Steve is a professional statistician and this data can be confusing, but the graph below shows his finding clearly. Read about Steve’s analysis by clicking here.

Can the consumption of eggs reduce dementia risk? A recent study says, yes

The study concludes: “These findings suggest that frequent egg consumption is associated with a lower risk of Alzheimer’s dementia and AD pathology, and the association with Alzheimer’s dementia is partially mediated through dietary choline.”

I believe it’s important to point out that pastured eggs have significantly greater nutriotional value. Don’t be confused by the label ‘free range!’ Free range can simply mean that the chickens can free range for a few minutes in a few square feet. It does not mean that they’re necessarily healthier. Pastured chickens are raised on the green pasture, with access to sun, bugs, space, and fresh air. The chickens eat a natural omnivorous diet full of bugs, the way Mother Nature wanted them to do.

Study-Chemotherapy reactivates dormant cancer cells

Quote from the study: “Systemic chemotherapy, targeting proliferating cells to achieve anti-tumor effects, is widely used to treat primary and residual diseases, but clinical studies show that DTCs cannot be completely cleared by chemotherapy, resulting in tumor recurrence after treatment.”

I am the host/moderator of The Leading Edge Clinic Podcast (Dr. Pierre Kory’s clinic) and I recently interviewed one of the providers that offers adjunctive cancer care. The conversation was very informative, after all, who doesn’t know somebody battling cancer. If you’d like to watch the epidsode, click the image below.

War! Over 1 million killed so far due to Russia/Ukraine war

At The Truth Expedition, we are firmly opposed to war. It is difficult to comprehend that, in today’s modern information era, people still tolerate the devastation and destruction caused by violent conflict. Have we not progressed beyond this? Can we not rely on dialogue to find common ground and prevent death and destruction? Unfortunately, it seems that the elites, bankers, and politicians benefit from war, leading to its continued acceptance.

1257 days of war so far. Here are some bullet points:

Ukrainian rescuers recovered more than a dozen more bodies from the rubble of a collapsed apartment block in Kyiv overnight, bringing the death toll from Thursday’s attack by Russia to 31.

A two-year-old was among five children found dead as a result of what is now Russia’s worst air strike of the year on Ukraine’s capital, which also injured 159 people, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as he announced the end of a more than 24-hour-long rescue operation at the site.

Russia launched more than 3,800 drones and nearly 260 missiles for its attacks on Ukraine throughout July, Zelenskyy said.

NATO countries, Ukraine and the United States are developing a new mechanism that will focus on getting US weapons to Ukraine from the Priority Ukraine Requirements List, known under the acronym PURL, the Reuters news agency reports, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

As part of the PURL mechanism, Ukraine would prioritise the weapons it needs in tranches of roughly $500m, and NATO allies would then negotiate among themselves who would donate or pay for items on the list.

Germany said it will deliver two Patriot missile defence systems to Ukraine after reaching an agreement with the US that Berlin will be first in line to receive the latest Patriot systems to replenish the weapons donated to Kyiv.

A top adviser to President Zelenskyy said Russia is providing North Korea with technology for Shahed-type attack drones and assisting in their production.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Zelenskyy welcomed US President Donald Trump’s new deadline for Russia to make progress towards ending its more than three-year-long war on Ukraine. Zelenskyy said he had discussed with Starmer the potential formats for a summit of leaders to discuss peace in Ukraine.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said Moscow hoped for more peace talks with Ukraine but that the momentum of the war was in Moscow’s favour, signalling no shift in his stance despite a looming sanctions deadline issued by Trump. Putin also said that the first batch of mass-produced Oreshnik ballistic missile systems had been delivered to the Russian army.

In a post on X responding to Putin’s remarks, Zelenskyy repeated his willingness to sit down with the Russian leader, saying Ukraine wants to “move beyond” statements and lower-level meetings on the matter.

“If these are signals of a genuine willingness to end the war with dignity and establish a truly lasting peace … then Ukraine once again reaffirms its readiness to meet at the level of leaders at any time,” Zelenskyy said. Israel continues to demolish Gaza

It is heartbreaking to recognize that, although we may not have exact numbers, tens of thousands of Palestinians have lost their lives, and hundreds of thousands more have sustained injuries. The reality of starvation further complicates this tragic situation, threatening countless additional lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent Israelis and Palestinians affected during this incredibly difficult time.

The hellscape that is Gaza!

Mossad Agent Ghislaine Maxwell to Testify - An Act?

Ghislaine Maxwell may testify before Congress, but what will we learn? We already have sufficient information to understand the malicious nature of her activity - she was a pedophile blackmail agent for Israel, Maxwell and Epstein gathered intelligence against US and global elite for the Mossad. Ghislaine’s testimony could just be her next mission - to whitewash the blackmail operation, absolve Trump and other elites, paint Epstein as the sole perpetrator while limiting the scope of the crimes? I fear her singing could be an act designed to regain the narrative and appease the base.

Is Peter Thiel Epstein 2.0?

To Promote Peace, Trump Threatens War

Imagine the human experiment being ended, up in smoke, due to social media ego battles. Trump, to promote peace, threatens war against Russia. What happened to negotiations with Russia on the Ukraine issue? Are the Deep State actors running the show without Trump’s knowledge? Why is peace to impossible to achieve in the region. As US citizens grow more and more war weary and penniless, the Military Industrial Complex continues to march along, unabated by budgetary restraints and hellbent on war. What’s the long game in for Ukraine? Is this war final payback against Russia for the Pale of Settlement?

Recognition of Palestine Ben Gvir Temple Mount

Canada, France, and England have all made huge announcements to recognize the State of Palestine, but will this discussion be fruitful? Trump has threatened tariffs and potential sanctions against any country bold enough to invite Palestinians to the table and recognize their government and borders. Unfortunately, I view the discussion as mere lip service to satiate domestic strife, none of the Western countries dare go against their true rulers - Greater Israel trudges on. Relatedly, things are heating up wildly on the Temple Mount, with the Israeli Minister of National Security, Ben Gvir, actively leading prayer on the Mount for the first time ever - something only possible by quashing local Palestinians and asserting violent dominance over the region - King of the Hill.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

