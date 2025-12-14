News Sprint-December 14th 2025
Former CDC director calls to end mRNA jabs
Dr. Robert Redfield, who led the CDC from 2018 to January 2021, said he no longer recommends mRNA vaccines after working directly with patients suffering from vaccine injuries. “I really would like to see the mRNA vaccine use curtailed, and personally, I’d like to see it eliminated, because I think there’s too many unknowns.”
I can’t find a single mainstream media article on this, which doesn’t surprise me. The media is nothing more than the propaganda arm for the power elites, who want us sick, weak, submissive, and dumb.
BREAKING: Former CDC Director Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 mRNA "Vaccines"
US Dept of Ag, along with Kennedy, to support regenerative farming practices
We’ve been advocating for more regenerative farming for years. It’s about time. To those who don’t believe we can feed the world with regenerative farming, please listen to Joel Salatin, the Christian libertarian environmentalist capitalist farmer.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz announced a $700 million Regenerative Pilot Program. The program gives American farmers direct support to adopt new practices that build healthier soil, protect water, and increase productivity. The goal is to make America’s food and fiber supply stronger and more resilient.
RFK Jr., Brooke Rollins unveil $700M farm-focused pilot program
USDA Launches New Regenerative Pilot Program to Lower Farmer Production Costs and Advance MAHA Agenda
6 more states remove junk food from SNAP options
If someone wants to drink a 12-pack of soda every day, that’s their personal choice—even if it’s unhealthy. However, I have a serious issue with public funds being used to subsidize sugary drinks and junk food for low-income individuals who are already facing significant health challenges. Government nutrition assistance programs should focus on supporting healthy food choices that promote better long-term health outcomes. Continuing to fund unhealthy options not only worsens existing health problems, but also increases healthcare costs that taxpayers end up covering. It’s important that our policies encourage responsible nutrition without enabling habits that harm people and strain public resources.
Note: 11 of the 12 states currently utilizing these policies are run by republicans.
Top AG News The USDA Approves SNAP Food-choice Waivers in Six States
6 more states approved for waivers to remove unhealthy foods from SNAP benefits
Henry Ford Medical Center Study Reanalysis
BREAKING: Peer-Reviewed Reanalysis of the Henry Ford Birth Cohort Study Finds Vaccinated Children Sicker Across All 22 Chronic Disease Categories
A Peer-Review of the Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Study Discussed at the Senate Hearing on September 9, 2025
Paul Offit, the prince of vaccines, is a liar
EXCLUSIVE: Internal documents show Paul Offit made false claims on CNN
Dandelion root for cancer!
Dandelion Root Extract Kills 95% of Cancer Cells In Vitro and Reduces Human Colon Tumor Growth by Over 90% in Mice — With Zero Toxicity
Dandelion root extract affects colorectal cancer proliferation and survival through the activation of multiple death signalling pathways
Study conclusion: “Our results showed that aqueous dandelion root extract (DRE) efficiently and selectively triggers programmed cell death pathways in in-vitro and in-vivo colorectal cancer models.”
CDC halts seasonal flu jab campaign!
This is a big step forward, but more must be done!
Here are couple of mainstream media articles about this development. Note: They’re biased toward injecting toxins!
CDC Halts Successful Flu Vaccination Campaign, Sparking Health Concerns
Amid worst U.S. flu season in decades, RFK Jr.–led CDC pulls vaccine campaign
Hanukah Tragedy
These events should never happen. Society cannot continue to dwindle into chaos – we need humanity in our actions towards each other. Violence against innocent people while they engage in worship or practicing their religion is unforgivable. These are the dangers of low-resolution discourse on global affairs; we simply cannot associate groups as monolithic. We must protect all innocent lives while calling out the powers that be.
At least 15 killed in shooting that targeted Australia’s Jewish community at Bondi Beach | CNN
Venezuela Victim to US Piracy
The US continues its piracy on open seas, seizing Venezuelan and Chinese oil tankers in brazen acts of theft. How long will the world stand idle while the US runs amok in all corners of the globe? Russia and China have pledged support for Maduro, including a slew of militias in neighboring regions. The war will not go over well with the American public and could likely be drawn out like Afghanistan.
US seizing Venezuela oil tanker prompts fears of war for some lawmakers
Venezuela charges Washington with ‘theft, piracy’ after seizure of oil tanker
Putin Doubles Down On Backing Maduro As US Prepares To Seize More Oil Tankers | ZeroHedge
US forces stormed cargo ship travelling from China to Iran: Report | International Trade News | Al Jazeera
Ron Paul: Ahoy! Pirate Trump Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker – ‘We’ll Keep The Oil!’ - Antiwar.com Blog
Ukraine Investments Demand More War
If Blackrock is committed, then the American public is committed. Larry Fink himself is taking part in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, another indicator of the level of interest Blackrock’s handlers have in the contested region, with plans of infrastructure investments and other resource/utility/asset purchases. Trump will never be able to opt-out of the land dispute with Russia because we’ve already placed our bets.
Zelenskiy says fundamentals of reconstruction plan agreed with top US officials | Reuters
Gaza
The Trump administration continues to use the bible as justification for land grabs against Palestinian people as Mike Johnson proclaims Judea and Samaria belong to Israel, so we must oust the Christians from Bethlehem. The IDF is relentless in bombing Gaza during the ceasefire, with daily killings higher than pre-10/7 numbers. Netanyahu is just beginning his border expansion, expect a false flag soon to accelerate the war efforts to take advantage of the most pro-Zionist cabinet in American history.
Speaker Johnson Declares: ‘The Bible is Clear—Judea and Samaria are the Land of Israel’ - Israel365 News
Carlson Accuses Pastors of “Great Deception” on Israel; Mike Evans Calls His Rhetoric “Worse Than Nazis” - Israel365 News
Hamas warns against attempts to ‘re-engineer’ Gaza Strip, displace Palestinians – Middle East Monitor
Most snow cover over Midwest in 35 years?
The Midwest is experiencing the most snowfall and lowest temps since 1991, a wonderful start to winter. The earth moves in cycles, and we currently reside in a temporary warming period of a larger ice age. Temperatures are expected to plummet in 20k-80,000 years as the earth begins to orbit slightly further from the sun, but don’t worry these “Milankovitch” will ultimately result in another warm earth. The sun, not CO2, drives climate.
EU to abandon plan to phase out combustion engines – MEP — RT World News
Minnesotans take advantage of snowy weather to get outdoors | MPR News
Silver Peaking at $64?
Silver could be overbought and go down to $40, but it could also go up to $100. The market is not able to keep up with demand as bullion flies from delver’s shelves; why is there a demand for silver? Historically the ratio between silver and gold is has been much lower, meaning an ounce of silver should be about a 1/20th an ounce of gold, placing it at about double its current value to $120. The Fed said it was lowering rates and preparing for more quantitative easing, meaning more inflation. War and rumors of wars abound, while BRICS nations begin fortifying their economies with precious metals; meanwhile the American administration is too afraid to publicly audit its own gold holdings.
The One Chart That Says Silver’s Run Is Far From Over | Seeking Alpha
Gold and silver may be overbought in 2026, but still underowned | Kitco News
Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!
Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq
Really solid roundup here. The link between BRICS nations accumulating precious metals and the US reluctance to audit its gold holdings is something I've been watching too. When I was working on a project analyzing reserve diversification trends last year, the pattern was already clear but the acceleration since then is wild. The fact that silver's historical ratio to gold is so skewed right now suggests the rebalancing could get messy if BRICS pushes commodity-backed trade mechanisms faster than expected.