The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

Really solid roundup here. The link between BRICS nations accumulating precious metals and the US reluctance to audit its gold holdings is something I've been watching too. When I was working on a project analyzing reserve diversification trends last year, the pattern was already clear but the acceleration since then is wild. The fact that silver's historical ratio to gold is so skewed right now suggests the rebalancing could get messy if BRICS pushes commodity-backed trade mechanisms faster than expected.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Bishofsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture