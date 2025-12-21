An Inconvenient Study -Henry Ford Medical Center Reanalysis

We commented on this in last week’s News Sprint, but it’s important enough to continue the conversation. Epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher and his team conducted a thorough analysis of the study’s data and confirmed what we all know: vaccines cause autism. That’s just a fact, and they can try to gaslight us all they want, but facts are facts. Children who went for 11 vaccine visits had a fourfold increase in autism risk. Nicholas Hulscher was on The Highwire this week to discuss the findings. Here’s a little snippet from the interview.

Everybody needs to share the documentary, An Inconvenient Study, with everyone they know.

Here’s a link to this episode of The Highwire.

Dr. McCullough’s team reviewed 12 studies comparing the vaxxed to the unvaxxed and found more evidence that vaccines are the primary culprit.

Conclusion: The totality of evidence supports a multifactorial model of ASD in which genetic predisposition, neuroimmune biology, environmental toxicants, perinatal stressors, and iatrogenic exposures converge to produce the phenotype of a post-encephalitic state. Combination and early-timed routine childhood vaccination constitutes the most significant modifiable risk factor for ASD, supported by convergent mechanistic, clinical, and epidemiologic findings, and characterized by intensified use, the clustering of multiple doses during critical neurodevelopmental windows, and the lack of research on the cumulative safety of the full pediatric schedule. As ASD prevalence continues to rise at an unprecedented pace, clarifying the risks associated with cumulative vaccine dosing and timing remains an urgent public health priority.

HHS cancels millions of $$ of funding for the American Academy of Pediatrics

This is fantastic, but we should recognize that it is a drop in the bucket compared to the funding AAP receives from Big Pharma. Pediatricians should be forced to wear the logos of big pharma companies on their sacred white coats, just like NASCAR drivers.

AAP Received Tens of Millions in Federal Funding to Push Vaccines and Combat ‘Misinformation’

US Health Department cancels millions of dollars in grants to American Academy of Pediatrics

American Academy of Pediatrics loses HHS funding after criticizing RFK Jr.

Resveratrol and copper look to be highly effective against glioblastoma

Resveratrol is a very potent anti-inflammatory supplement. As with all medications and supplements, you should conduct thorough research before taking them.

NEW STUDY: Resveratrol and Copper Trigger System-Level Collapse of Human Glioblastoma Aggressiveness in Just 12 Days

Attenuation of malignant phenotype of glioblastoma following a short course of the pro-oxidant combination of Resveratrol and Copper

Anti-Inflammatory Action and Mechanisms of Resveratrol

RFK Jr/Trump admin move to ban transgender child mutilation practices

This is another excellent move by the Trump administration. I’m not afraid to criticize the administration when they screw up, and there have been plenty of bad moves, but this is incredible. It is about time! Kids under the age of 18 can’t legally get a tattoo, but they can get their penis cut off? Make that make sense, please. These leftist lunatics are seemingly trying to destroy an entire generation of children by intentionally confusing them. If this does get implemented, how long before a democrat administration overturns it?

Kennedy seeks to cut US children's access to gender-affirming care

RFK Jr. moves to restrict gender-affirming care for minors

ICAN secures vaccine exemption for infant in need of surgery

If you’re looking for a great organization to donate to, look no further than ICAN. They’re doing almost all the heavy lifting for us when it comes to health freedom!

ICAN’s Attorneys Secure Vaccine Exemption for Infant in Need of Surgery

Bird Flu detected in dairy cattle in Wisconsin

Unlike with chickens, not too many cattle have been culled due to the so-called ‘bird flu.’ Estimates put the number of chickens culled at over 20 million birds. As far as we can tell, the number of cattle culled is in the hundreds, maybe the low thousands. It is challenging to determine the exact number of livestock that were culled.

Reports indicate there should be no immediate concern about the milk supply in America.

USDA Confirms Bird Flu Case in Wisconsin Dairy Herd as New Wildlife Spillover

Wisconsin confirms first avian flu case in dairy cattle

ICAN wins again in West Virginia!

BREAKING: ICAN’S LEGAL TEAM SECURES RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS FOR WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOLCHILDREN IN A “FREE THE FIVE” VICTORY!

Help to stop this draconian power grab by the US federal government!

Congress is moving fast on H.R. 2289, a bill that would let federal agencies and telecom companies override your community’s voice and force cell towers wherever they want, next to your house, your child’s school, in the midst of your community. This is a full-scale federal takeover — speak out NOW before it’s too late.

Take Action: Stop HR 2289

US Seizes Second Venezuelan Oil Tanker

Are you confused? Do we want their oil, or are we concerned about drugs? Which drugs are we concerned about? Cocaine? Isn’t it fentanyl that is killing 10s of thousands of Americans? Shouldn’t we be doing something about fentanyl?

The chemicals used to make fentanyl are sourced from China by traffickers and turned into the finished product in labs in Mexico before being smuggled into the US.

According to the DEA, the Sinaloa Cartel uses a variety of tactics to conceal shipments coming into Mexico, such as hiding the chemicals among legitimate commercial goods, mislabelling the containers, using front companies, and shipping through third-party countries.

But we’re seizing oil tankers from Venezuela over some alleged cocaine? Make it make sense! Can we be honest with ourselves and admit we’re being lied to AGAIN?

U.S. says it has seized yet another oil tanker near Venezuela's coast

U.S. forces stop 2nd oil tanker off Venezuelan coast as Trump follows up on ‘blockade’ promise

Musk worth over $700 billion!!!

According to the Forbes billionaires index, Musk’s fortune surged to about $749 billion after the Delaware Supreme Court restored Tesla stock options now valued at roughly $139 billion. The ruling reversed a lower court decision that had struck down Musk’s 2018 pay package as unfair to shareholders.

The court decision cements Musk’s position far ahead of the world’s next-wealthiest individuals. His fortune now exceeds that of Larry Page, co-founder of Google, by nearly $500 billion, according to Forbes.

The world’s first trillionaire will emerge within years, not decades. As a child, I remember when becoming a millionaire seemed like the pinnacle of success. That milestone became commonplace, billionaires multiplied, and now we’re racing toward an entirely new magnitude of wealth concentration.

Musk Becomes First Person Worth $700 Billion After Court Restores Tesla Pay Package

Elon Musk Just Became The First Person Ever Worth $700 Billion After Delaware Supreme Court Restored His Voided Tesla Stock Options

Epstein REDACTED

“What does sex trafficking have to do with national security?” Think about that question as our FBI continues to gaslight the public. Epstein compromised our elite on behalf of the Mossad, the concept is not difficult to fathom, it’s the ramifications that are alarming and bitter to swallow. Most of the information in the latest Epstein drop is redacted, but we know enough to start grand jury indictments – Kash won’t allow that because his handlers won’t allow it. As with many such scandals (The Fed fiat, Forever Wars, Covid) if the public knew the depths of depravity there would be riots in the streets.

Follow Thomas Massie and Ryan Dawson for the most current news and analysis.

Epstein list 20 more names

DOJ releases additional Epstein files as it removes others : NPR

Gaza vs. Greater Israel

A one-way ceasefire is not a ceasefire. Israel just bombed a wedding, killing 6. While there may be a relative calm on the Greater Israel front, the holy war continues to spread to every corner of the world as politicians call for increased restrictions on speech and severity of enforcement for infractions. Many wealthy pro-Zionists are continuing to buy up the media landscape, further controlling what Americans see and hear (think). Many Israelis are becoming skeptical of their government’s actions and responses on October 7 and are outraged that Benjamin Netanyahu himself will lead the investigations into the matter. The future of Gaza remains in the balance as the Qatar hosts US lead discussions on logistics of policing the post war state once Hamas is fully disarmed – how long will this be drawn out?

Netanyahu finally announces October 7 inquiry: Why are Israelis furious? | Israel-Palestine conflict News | Al Jazeera

Israel not invited: Can outside forces forge peace in Gaza? — RT World News

The Australian Israel Lobby Is Flat-Out Saying They Want A Ban On Criticism Of Israel, by Caitlin Johnstone - The Unz Review

Lindsey Graham to ToI: International troops not going to ‘come in and fight’ in Gaza | The Times of Israel

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

