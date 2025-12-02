We apologize for not getting our news sprint on Sunday, as usual. We had a hectic holiday weekend.

We hope you all had a fantastic Thanksgiving, surrounded by all your loved ones.

Be sure to tune in tomorrow, December 3rd, at 10:00 AM CST for our live interview with John Coates of rfsafe.com

We’ll learn about the dangers of EMF exposure and what we can do to mitigate the nasty effects. This interview will be live on our Rumble Channel.

US-funded labs are now breeding deadly ticks-What could go wrong?

The White Coat Waste Project has uncovered significant information about 10 existing contracts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) dedicated to the development of mRNA vaccines. Among these contracts, one focuses explicitly on researching Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), a severe tick-borne illness with an alarming case fatality rate of 10% to 40%. This federal research grant is allocated to the Agricultural Research Service, located in Manhattan, Kansas. It is being conducted in partnership with esteemed researchers at the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF).

The NBAF, formerly located on Plum Island, has a history of studying zoonotic diseases, including Lyme disease. Lyme disease became notably recognized in the vicinity of Lyme, Connecticut, where the initial outbreak occurred. The collaboration between these institutions aims to advance our understanding of CCHF and to enhance public health responses to tick-borne diseases, which can have devastating impacts on both human and animal populations.

U.S. government-funded labs are actively breeding colonies of exotic Hyalomma ticks imported from Africa to study Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), a brutal tick-borne virus with a 30% mortality rate that’s never been detected in America.

US Labs Create Tick Colonies To Study Foreign Highly Pathogenic Disease With 30% Mortality

Florida to end all vaccine mandates?

This would represent a monumental achievement that could establish a crucial precedent for other states to emulate. As a healthcare professional, I have personally faced relentless pressure to receive vaccinations for a multitude of so-called diseases. In the early stages of my career, I complied with these demands; however, I have made the resolute decision to never allow another injection into my body.

The passage of this type of legislation would open doors for my children—and yours—to pursue careers in the healthcare sector without being coerced into receiving harmful vaccinations. While I cannot predict which professions my children will eventually choose, it would be great if they had the option to work in healthcare, a field known for its stability and rewarding opportunities.

For instance, as a respiratory therapist, I have the flexibility to work across various geographic regions, while securing a comfortable salary and ample benefits. Unfortunately, at this time, this career path is not accessible to individuals who are aware of the risks associated with vaccinations. Providing the choice to enter healthcare without the fear of mandatory vaccinations could encourage a new generation of skilled professionals who are well-informed and passionate about their work.

Florida Working to ‘End All Vaccine Mandates’ Statewide: ‘Your Body Is a Gift from God’

Florida to end vaccine mandates for children as state’s surgeon general likens them to ‘slavery’

Vitamin C for targeted cancer treatment?

A recent extensive review paper titled “High-Dose Vitamin C: A Promising Anti-Tumor Agent—Insights from Mechanisms, Clinical Research, and Challenges” critically analyzed over 150 studies exploring the effects of high-dose vitamin C on cancer treatment. The review highlights that when vitamin C reaches accurate pharmacologic levels of 20 to 30 millimoles per liter (mM), it exhibits properties akin to those of a targeted therapy, selectively attacking tumor cells while sparing normal tissues. This significant observation highlights a critical oversight in prior clinical trials, which often administered inadequate doses, thereby underestimating vitamin C's therapeutic potential.

Lysine vitcylation is a vitamin C-derived protein modification that enhances STAT1-mediated immune response

Analysis by epidemiologist, Nicholas Hulscher-NEW STUDY: High-Dose Vitamin C Is a Promising Anti-Cancer Agent

Did Covid jabs lead to significantly fewer live births? Probably!

COVID-19 vaccination was linked to almost 70,000 fewer US live births in 2023

Digital overstimulation causes ‘brain-rot!’

STUDY: TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts Induce Measurable “Brain Rot”

Demystifying the New Dilemma of Brain Rot in the Digital Era: A Review

DC National Guardsmen Shot - CIA Implications

How many minds has the CIA corrupted? Over the week a CIA trained Afghani national executed two National Guard members in an apparent psychotic episode. Rahmanullah Lakanwal worked for the US military in Afghanistan and was allowed to immigrate after the troop withdrawal in 2021. Lakanwal was having difficulty finding employment and snapped, according to official reports. This begs the question; how many folks have run-ins with the CIA that leave them permanently damaged, ie a loose cannon? Think about this – why did the CIA/Pentagon say that Thomas Crooks (PA Trump shooter) had no online footprint? How was Tyler Robinson radicalized so quickly? How many shooters/bombers/terrorists were being “watched” by US intelligence? We need to recognize that the CIA itself is a dangerous entity, an adversary to the people – how many trained killers have they unleashed on the public and their enemies?

National Guard shooting suspect spent weeks isolated, email said

Venezuela – Insatiable Drive for Oil & Blood

Trump unilaterally attempts to close Venezuelan airspace, further escalating the outlook for war. Maduro offered to partner with the US to extract oil, in response we put a $50 million bounty on his head – we act like global gangsters. Now we are simultaneously exonerating drug lords and executing them, as Trump pardons some high-profile coke dealers and murders Venezuelan foot soldiers. What was once an open secret, “all wars are bankers wars”, is now openly promoted for the zombified sheeple who will go along with anything the television tells them. The American public is checked out as we launch headfirst into another disastrous war – and for what? Maduro offered to partner which would benefit Venezuelan and US citizens alike – but not the US corporations; they are hungry for oil and will pay in blood.

Venezuela War Would Be Over Oil, Agrees Pentagon, US Congress, Maduro, and Colombian President - Antiwar.com

Gold/Silver to the Stars

Silver is going up, with no end in sight. The markets are in turmoil, as JP Morgan pulled their gold desk from New York and moved it to Singapore, the new financial capital. The US is toast, our dollar is no longer accepted as the gangsterism begins to catch-up to public trust, the world no longer supports our blood money. Havoc will ensue as the world shifts to risk-less assets, like gold and silver. Even Bitcoin is not safe from the flight to a sound system of money, with huge drops seen in markets. Some speculators point to the rise in interest rates on the Japanese Yen as a partial culprit, since that currency was used to leverage BTC due to previously low rates. People are selling to cover their exposure to higher rates. Still, the writing is on the wall for the American Dollar – run while you can – the next system will be substantially worse than the current fiasco – digital control will come with physical control over the populace; start stackin’.

Why Is Silver’s Price Going up and Will Gold Follow?

Why Bitcoin’s Bear-Market Decline Is Deepening As December Kicks Off - Business Insider

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq