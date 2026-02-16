Rand Paul introduces bill to end vaccine makers liability protection

I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for this to pass. Big pharma and their trillions of $$$ have a tight grip on our political apparatus. Kudos to Mr. Paul for his efforts, though. This isn’t the first time a bill like this was introduced (and failed). 30 republican lawmakers introduced a similar bill in 2024, and rep. Gosar tried again in 2025. This Trump administration has the power, as republicans control both the house and the senate. Now or never, please! Pass this bill!

Rand Paul Introduces Federal Bill to Strip Vaccine Manufacturers of Nationwide Liability Immunity

BREAKING: Senator Rand Paul Introduces Federal Bill to END Vaccine Makers’ Liability Shield

Biolabs Everywhere!

The evil doers just can’t stop trying to create deadly organisms. Why do they continue this dangerous nonsense?\

Unauthorized “basement biolabs” sound like the setup for a sci-fi horror movie—and yes, they’re undeniably dangerous. But let’s not give official labs a free pass: government-run and NGO-operated high-containment laboratories are also busy wrangling some of the world’s most terrifying pathogens (think microscopic villains). The kicker? Many of these institutions work under oversight frameworks that are about as sturdy as a wet paper towel—rules exist, but enforcement is often spotty at best.

3,625 high-containment labs worldwide

Nearly half of BSL-3 labs in the US alone

>90% of countries with BSL-3 labs lack dual-use oversight

Only ~27% of BSL-3 labs have publicly available detailed geolocation data

No unified global registry exists

Mapping biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) and BSL-4 laboratories for public health threats reduction

Study Finds 3,625 High-Containment Biolabs Worldwide — 73% Don't Disclose Their Locations or Pathogen Activities

High dose Vitamin C for cancer treament!

High-Dose Vitamin C Cuts Death Risk from Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer by 54% and Doubles Survival Time

A randomized trial of pharmacological ascorbate, gemcitabine, and nab-paclitaxel for metastatic pancreatic cancer

Results of study looking at vitamic C in pancreatic cancer: P-AscH− infusions of 75 g three times weekly in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer prolongs overall and progression free survival without detriment to quality of life or added toxicity.

High-dose vitamin C: A promising anti-tumor agent, insight from mechanisms, clinical research, and challenges

Creatine for improved congition?

Single dose creatine improves cognitive performance and induces changes in cerebral high energy phosphates during sleep deprivation

Study conclusion: Our outcomes show that administering a high single dose of creatine can partially reverse metabolic alterations and fatigue-related cognitive deterioration. The results revise the established assumption that creatine supplementation only works over a longer period. The crucial factor appears to be the increased energy demand of the neuronal cells in combination with an increased extracellular creatine availability. This condition could overcome the main obstacle, namely the marginal intracellular creatine uptake. It can be concluded that creatine has the potential to be used in prolonged cognitive activity during sleep deprivation. Our study showed the effect of a high dose of creatine against sleep deprivation-induced deterioration in cognitive performance, lasting up to 9 h and showing its maximum cognitive effect at 4 h after oral administration. Future research needs to investigate the appropriate dose and determine more accurately the time point at which creatine reaches its maximum effect.

The effects of creatine supplementation on cognitive function in adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis

New Must See Documentary-Planet Mind Control

Gunnar and I had the opportunity to interview Mr. Christoff a little over a year ago.

Jason Christoff is a Canadian researcher, educator, and speaker who has spent decades examining the psychological mechanisms that govern human behavior under systems of mass influence. With a background in fitness and behavioral psychology, Christoff became one of the world’s leading independent experts on mind control techniques—not the science-fiction variety, but the real-world conditioning, propaganda models, and trauma-based psychological manipulation used by institutions, media conglomerates, and governments to engineer compliance. His work focuses on how stress, fear, and social reward systems are weaponized against the public, creating obedient populations without the need for overt coercion.

In his new documentary, Planet Mind Control, Christoff expands his research from personal psychology into global governance. He explores how psychological warfare—corporate advertising, predictive programming, ritualized news cycles, and institutional conditioning—creates a planetary system of subconscious control. Drawing from declassified intelligence projects, neuroscience, and real-world conditioning paradigms, the film reveals how schooling, entertainment, and modern digital platforms fuse into a seamless behavioral engineering mechanism. It’s not a conspiracy—it’s industry, and Christoff’s work shows just how organized that industry has become.

The documentary is powerful not for its sensationalism, but for its precision. Christoff avoids the usual clichés of “mind control exposés” and instead methodically connects modern behavioral science to the systems that exploit it: education, pharmaceutical compliance, media addiction, and algorithmic censorship. Filmed with a polished but raw tone, Planet Mind Control challenges viewers to wake up from their own conditioning without lapsing into paranoia. It’s a wake-up call with evidence and empathy behind it—a film that doesn’t simply tell you they’re lying to you, but shows you why you believed them in the first place.

In an era where silence is compliance and distraction is domination, Christoff’s documentary is essential viewing for anyone serious about reclaiming their mental sovereignty.

Watch for free-Planet Mind Control

IDF Demands Hamas Disarmament – Poison Pill Guarantees Escalation

In the legal realm there exists this concept of a “poison pill”, referring to a term or clause that guarantees an agreement will fail. For instance, demanding Iran cease all missile development is a non-sequitur for serious negotiations. Similarly, demanding that Hamas disarm and give up Ak-47s is a redline to a meaningful agreement because Hamas and average Palestinians will refuse to acquiesce to absurd demands. Since the ceasefire was announced, almost 1,000 Palestinians have been murdered by the IDF, leading many to conclude the ceasefire is a farce. Israel has also announced it will resume annexing land in the West Bank against Palestinians without a proper title to their land. The issue being many Palestinians were displaced during Israel’s creation and any documentation that may have existed was destroyed by hostile Israeli nationals. Expect this summer to heat up on the Greater Israel front, as the IDF regroups with renewed American support in the region.

Israel to restart land registration in West Bank. What that means | Israel-Palestine conflict News | Al Jazeera

Top Netanyahu aide: Hamas will have 60 days to disarm or IDF will ‘complete’ mission | The Times of Israel

New settlement to ‘expand Jerusalem’ for first time since 1967 | The Times of Israel

Trump Says $5 Billion Pledged for Gaza Reconstruction, But Hamas Must Disarm | The Libertarian Institute

War with Iran Imminent – Israel Demands It

The media, and journalists in general, are failing to accurately frame the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the US. The manufactured discourse seeks to legitimize the pretext for war as merely about Iran’s weapons program – this couldn’t be further from the truth. Iran’s weapons program is a response to Israeli and US aggression in the region – it’s Israel that wants to expand its borders, not Iran. Iran cherishes Palestine and Jerusalem as the “Holy Land”, they do not want to see the historic peoples and sites harmed by Old Testament aggression, nor by Iranian missiles. This war is about who controls the holy lands and the Temple Mount, plain and simple. Third Temple politics drive geo-political events, not missile programs. Our audience should know better and see through the propaganda of arbitrary, poison pill redlines that Iran will never agree to as a pretext to military buildup. Trump claims this round of bombing will be substantially more intense than the previous volley, lasting weeks and possibly months, assuming Iran is defeatable – what will likely happen is Iran will destroy military and civilian targets in Israel with Russia and China’s help. Americans won’t send their children to die for Israel, Tel Aviv is effectively a sitting duck. We’ve allied ourselves with suicidal zealots, we need to sever the relationship effective immediately.

Iran FM, IAEA chief meet in Geneva ahead of new round of indirect talks with US

Iran says entered indirect talks with US in good faith, with result-oriented approach

Report: US Preparing for Sustained, Weeks-Long War Against Iran If Trump Orders Attack - News From Antiwar.com

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq