Gene editing is a scam!

Read this great article by Sasha Latypova

“Why is anyone with a few brain cells surprised by this, is a better question. To date, a blinded DNA test cannot distinguish between a human and a dog, will find that a pet lizard has Ashkenazi “genes” and is only about 6% accurate in forensic DNA testing. So, how can these charlatans claim that they can “precisely edit” somebody’s “incorrect genes” and replace them with the “correct” versions? Of course, that’s a scam in order to sell “more tools” to some utter tools who have a few tools missing from their toolboxes. Ok, ok, my metaphor is running amok”

Selling Tools to Utter Tools: The scam of "gene editing".

Poison Candy

The Florida Department of Health recently tested 46 popular candy brands, including Snickers, Skittles and Sour Patch Kids gummies, to determine arsenic levels that could pose risks to children and adults who consume them.

Samples were obtained from commonly used retail outlets, including both brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers, to reflect real-world consumer purchasing patterns, Young wrote.

“Samples were analyzed using EPA Method 6010D for the multi-elemental determination of metals in solid and liquid samples. The laboratory followed its established quality assurance plan to validate and verify all results.”

60% of Popular Children’s Candies Contain Dangerous Arsenic Levels

Citizen’s Council for Health Freedom Initiative on Organ Donation

Help CCHFreedom stop this evil legislation!

Stop the Push for Remote Access to Medical Records of Potential Organ Donors

Arizona Bill would designate mRNA jabs as Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction

BREAKING: Arizona Bill Seeks to Designate mRNA Injections as Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction

The awesome benefits of kiwi fruit!

Improved Human Skin Vitamin C Levels and Skin Function after Dietary Intake of Kiwifruit: A High-Vitamin-C Food

Eating Kiwifruit Increases Skin Density by 48% and Epidermal Regeneration by 30% via Raising Skin Vitamin C Levels

Doomsday Clock Closest to Midnight

The Doomsday Clock was set to 85 seconds to midnight, the closest since its inception 80 years ago. The Doomsday clock is set by the Bulletin for Atomic Scientists, a group created as a result of the Manhattan Project, who look at the state of harmony on Earth. It should be no surprise to our audience that we are the closest to total annihilation that we’ve ever been - the whole geo-political order is in complete upheaval, we are on the cusp of a new war every day, Trump abducted Venezuelan’s sovereign leader, threatened to overtake Greenland, is being controlled by the MIC on Ukraine and Iran, etc. The global economic structure is revolting against decades of fiat abuse and violent dollar hegemony, leaving everyone to speculate what monstrosity will emerge from the rubble. Warfare is being conducted with AI slaughterbot drones and hacking public utilities to explode gas lines. What the Clock does not consider is how religious prophecy is driving the zealous mayhem. No thank you. I’m tired of this timeline where good people slept too long - we are 85 seconds to midnight, wake up!

Scientists reset the Doomsday Clock to 85 seconds before midnight. But God, not man, controls the end - Israel365 News

Israel Wants Regime Change in Iran

After a color revolution fueled by the CIA & Mossad failed in Iran, the Israeli lapdog US Navy is sailing quickly back from its abduction mission to return to threatening the Islamic Republic. Israel is fanning the propaganda flames, claiming that Iran killed 36,000 innocent protesters. In reality about 3,500 people died, which included at least a hundred security forces. The Trump administration has created a list of vague demands that essentially request that the Islamic Republic disband and be replaced by a Western style democracy favorable to Israel and its aspirations in the region. Greater Israel is not just a physical bordered concept, it’s a concept of Pax Judaica, or global rule from Jerusalem. The Belt and Road initiative, the modern version of the Silk Road, is a partnership with Israel and the Eastern World, promising express trade from Asia to Europe, centered in Israel. This Belt Road runs through Iran. But more importantly to Israel’s goals is the resurrection of the Temple in Jerusalem, a goal two thousand years in the making, and a potential trigger for Armageddon. We, a “secular” superpower, are a puppet of Abrahamic eschatology.

US Poised to Strike Iran: Trump Sets Deadline as Naval Armada Converges - Israel365 News

Trump Considering Strikes on Iran to Reignite Protests - News From Antiwar.com

Senior Israeli Officials Give Trump Admin Intelligence on Targets in Iran - News From Antiwar.com

Epstein Files

The above picture depicts Trump and Epstein gleefully dancing around DC - but the most recent Epstein file release may absolve Trump to some degree. The release included some grand jury files, which mean that not all of this evidence is validated and corroborated; indeed, it seems the most wild accusations made to the FBI were unsubstantiated and proffered by vengeful crazy people, much like Russiagate. The documents reveal almost an adversarial relationship between Epstein and Trump after their friendship ended in the early 2000s. Still, there are some interesting threads to pull on Trump’s awareness of Epstein’s activities and whether any additional file dumps will put Trump back in the spotlight. Elon Musk also seems to be absolved but again let’s keep supporting Massie in his endeavor to release all files. What we do know is that Epstein worked for Mossad, trafficked children to the elite, and blackmailed them for it. Our government is compromised by Israel to perform their bloody military operations; Epstein was a small part of the puzzle.

Silver & Market Manipulation

This is crazy to observe! Silver experienced a statistically impossible “7 Sigma” event which saw the price drop from $120ish to $78, back up to $85. The Shanghai market still has Ag at $120 - what will happen at market open later today? Why the drop? Some indicate that Trump’s announcement of Warsh as Fed chair shook up markets with anticipation that inflation could finally be curtailed. How can we curtail inflation AND lower interest rates? Was the drop from JPMorgan attempting to cover silver contracts at a lower price by doing a hail-Mary short? Let’s let the forensics shake out the truth - will silver continue to drop, allowing us to stack more? Or will the Shanghai market continue to rocket?

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq