Australian excess death due to covid jabs

Study conclusion: Combined with increasing evidence that the efficacy/effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines have been greatly exaggerated, including acknowledgements from the Australian and American governments that several deaths have been caused by the vaccines, these findings make it a near-certainty that COVID-19 vaccines have been – and continue to be – contributing to excess mortality.

The causes of Australian excess deaths in 2021, and beyond: An ecological study considering COVID-19, the lockdowns, and the vaccines

98% of Excess Deaths in Highly Vaccinated Australian Regions Were NOT From COVID-19

Deadly MMR injections! New study shows obvious link

After digging through VAERS data up to August 29, 2025, a clear and concerning pattern emerged regarding deaths after MMR/MMRV vaccination in the United States. Instead of being spread out randomly across different ages and times, the data showed a noticeable spike in deaths among infants and toddlers who had just received their first dose of the MMR or MMRV vaccine. Most of these cases occurred within a few days of vaccination, and almost all were tightly clustered within the standard age window for that first shot. In other words, there wasn’t just a random blip here or there—there was a distinct cluster happening right where you’d expect if something was going wrong. It’s enough to make even a seasoned data analyst do a double-take and check their math twice.

Deaths Following MMR and MMRV Vaccination in the United States

More U.S. Deaths Than Measles Infection Since 1995

Executive order: Trump provides liability protection to glyphosate manufacturers

Some might argue that we need glyphosate to feed the world, but that is utter nonsense. We had plenty of food and at better prices before we started poisoning the soil and our bodies. The answer is decentralized regenerative farming, but of course, ‘they’ can’t have that. The globalists must control the food supply in order to control the people.

Trump’s executive order protecting glyphosate manufacturers was a major letdown for anyone who cares about public health. Instead of keeping people safe, it handed a free pass to big chemical companies—all under the excuse of “protecting agriculture.” Glyphosate isn’t just your average weed killer; it’s a powerful chemical linked to hormone problems, fertility issues, and even cancer. The lawsuits against Monsanto (now Bayer) turned up years of internal documents showing the company knew about these risks all along. But instead of supporting farmers and families harmed by exposure, the executive order gives corporations legal cover to keep treating our food supply like a science experiment gone wrong. In the end, it showed just how much sway agrochemical giants have over public policy—and how often profit wins out over people.

The similarity to vaccine manufacturer immunity is striking—and troubling. In both situations, the government gave multinational corporations legal protection while they introduced biologically active substances into people or the environment. For vaccine makers, the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act established a taxpayer-funded compensation system that removed their liability. For glyphosate, the executive order protects agrochemical companies from a long-overdue reckoning. The message from Washington is clear: your suffering is acceptable as long as the right companies profit.

What these two protections share isn’t just legal immunity—it’s moral rot. When government conspires with industry to erase consequence, science becomes propaganda, and public institutions become de facto marketing departments for corporate cartels. Both Big Ag and Big Pharma thrive because the state kneecaps the citizens’ ability to seek justice. Glyphosate immunity is vaccine immunity by another name—proof that the system doesn’t protect health, only monopolies. Until liability is restored and independent science allowed to speak freely, America remains a colony of corporations, not a republic of free men.

Trump enrages MAHA with order granting “immunity” to glyphosate pesticide production

Trump order seeks to protect weedkiller at center of barrage of lawsuits

Trump Directs USDA to Make More Glyphosate, Signals Liability Protection for Pesticide Makers

COVID-19 “Vaccines” Are Likely One of the Largest Carcinogenic Exposures in History

Israeli study shows massive spike in heart issues in children after covid jabs

“The types of events recorded were not trivial. Within the COVID-specific follow-up category, 646 reports were coded as “Acute Cardiovascular Injury.” Notably, the original Hebrew term used in the reporting system translates literally to “Acute Myocardial Infarction.” That is the scientific name for a heart attack. Additional reports included myocarditis, pericarditis, stroke, and thromboembolic events.

To contextualize the scale, we applied conservative population assumptions. Clalit covers approximately 51.6% of Israel’s population. Based on national vaccination dashboard data, about 63.5% of adolescents aged 12–15 received at least one dose during the study period. This yields an estimated vaccinated adolescent population of approximately 254,347 individuals within the dataset’s coverage.

Even under highly conservative assumptions — assuming all vaccinated adolescents received their doses within the same six-week window and that reporting capture was complete — the observed clustering corresponds to a minimum estimated risk of roughly 1 cardiovascular event per 939 vaccinated adolescents.”

Study conclusion: The findings indicate a substantial and previously unrecognized cardiovascular safety signal. Even under deliberately conservative assumptions, the observed age- and time-specific clustering reflects a magnitude well beyond background expectations. Earlier disclosure and analysis of these data could have enabled age-sensitive risk–benefit assessments and more adaptive vaccination policies.

Cardiovascular safety signals in Israeli adolescents following COVID-19 Vaccination: Evidence from an unprocessed FOIA dataset

BREAKING STUDY: Israeli FOIA Data Reveals Massive Heart Injury Spike in Children Immediately After mRNA Shot Rollout

UFOs Are Not Real – This Is Deflection & Propaganda

Trump is happy to use any story available to deflect from his Cabinet’s involvement in the Epstein files, which highlighted Israeli control over the US Government. The notion that UFOs are real has historically been used by the Pentagon to distract citizens away from war efforts; ie “propaganda.” Look, I want to believe as much as the next guy, but I’ve done the research, explored all corners, there’s no there, there. The government develops advanced aircraft and weaponry, the Men in Black exist not to conceal the existence of aliens, on the contrary, the Pentagon uses them to confiscate and hide any classified materials and government projects, while using Lou Elizondo and David Grusch to fuel fervor and speculation, “We are Not Alone.” Nothing will come of “disclosure”, except maybe that UFOs are in fact a government psy-op. Watch the documentary “Mirage Men”, which showcases the lengths to which the federal government will go to obfuscate their secret aviation and weapons programs by inserting UFO/alien fiction into society and ruining the lives’ of those who get too close to the truth.

Read our extensive coverage of the topic here: UFO Disclosure - Pentagon Propaganda

Watch our interview with AlienScientist here: The Truth Expedition – Jeremy Rys aka AlienScientist on physics of 9/11

Trump’s order to release evidence for aliens obscures the scientific search for extraterrestrial life | Scientific American

Trump directs government to release files on UFOs | AP News

Middle East & The Board of Peace

Trump announced that his son-in-law, uberZionist Jared Kushner, will lead special envoys for the Board of Peace. Jared “Prince of Peace” Kushner isn’t interested in peace, he’s interested in land development, for Israel. The Board of Peace is a private group of wealthy, powerful, and influential people that precariously hangs in the balance between the defunct UN and all out anarchy. It’s my position that the Board will implode spectacularly when the true aim is revealed, Greater Israel and Pax Judaica. Kushner’s vision for the Middle East is not Peace, but Israeli dominance backed up by a brainwashed and hijacked US Empire.

(Kushner & Witkoff meet with Iranian delegation, negotiations doomed by poison pill)

We are seeing one of the largest pre-war buildups of ships and weaponry the world has ever known – this is not for show, this is not contingent on Iran’s negotiations, this is inevitable war – not for Iranian citizens, not because Iran has nukes (never have, never will) – this is for Israel, and everyone knows it now. We are building a huge US military base to police Gaza, meaning the US will now assist Israel in its genocide, which will likely resume in full this summer. The question is, how do we stop it? How can US citizens regain control over our government? The Truth – Push the Truth everywhere and anywhere you can. Support Massie and whomever else brave enough to speak out against our Zionist Occupation.

President Trump Threatens War With Iran at His First ‘Board of Peace’ Meeting - News From Antiwar.com

US Plans To Build a 5,000-Person Military Base in Gaza for International Force - News From Antiwar.com

Iranian commander dismisses US buildup of warships in West Asia as ‘theatrical gesture’

Iran, other Muslim states slam US envoy’s endorsement of ‘Greater Israel’ plot

Israel has biblical right to Middle East – US envoy to Tucker Carlson — RT World News

Trump gathers Board of Peace for first meeting, with some U.S. allies wary : NPR

Trump to name Jared Kushner envoy for peace - POLITICO

Arab and Muslim states fume after Huckabee says Israel has biblical right to much of Mideast | The Times of Israel

Les Wexner’s attorney has hot mic rant during Jeffrey Epstein probe deposition

Hot mic catches Wexner lawyer challenging him over long Epstein answers | Reuters

Tariff (Taxation) is Theft

Trump’s tariffs, which increased the cost of imported goods for US citizens and threw global trade into an unpredictable frenzy, were ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court this week. The Court found that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not allow Trump to unilaterally and arbitrarily set tariffs against exporting countries. The matrix chart of who taxes whom what was dizzying and stupefying, with US customers and Chinese factory workers paying the largest toll. No US citizen was ever going to receive a tariff rebate, nor was income tax going away as promised. In fact, I viewed these tariffs as an attempt to further weaken the US government and economy by isolating it from the global economy while acting as a catalyst for BRICS. Some US companies may be entitled to compensation from the government for excess tax paid, but don’t hold your breath from consumer rebates.

Trump raises global tariff to 15% — RT World News

Supreme Court strikes down tariffs - SCOTUSblog

Trump raises global tariff to 15% shortly after implementing reworked 10% levy

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

