Real ID! A great 3 minute animated video to share that will show people what Real ID is really all about

Citizen’s Council for Health Freedom recently released this short video. Please help spread it around.

Real ID Video

Tennessee becomes 3rd state to file bill that would ban mRNA injections!

Third US State bans mRNA – Tennessee

Third U.S. State Introduces Legislation Designating mRNA Injections as Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction

Gender affirming surgeries halted at major medical institutions. the American Medical Association and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons recommend postponing breast/chest, genital, and facial surgeries until at least age 19.

Children’s Minnesota, a medical facility I used to work at, has chosen to halt these dangerous and controversial surgeries! Great news!

Children’s Minnesota to halt gender-affirming treatments amid federal pressure

Major Medical Organizations Retreat on Irreversible Gender Surgeries for Minors

Some of the ‘jabbed’ may produce spike FOREVER!

The public was told mRNA vaccine materials would degrade within days to weeks and quickly disappear from the body. This assumption shaped regulatory approvals and safety messaging worldwide. Billions received these injections based on that claim.

Today, that narrative collapses. A multi-country investigation by the McCullough Foundation, German labs, and independent researchers has revealed the truth.

The findings show that vaccine mRNA, DNA fragments, and spike protein can remain in human blood and tissue for over 3.5 years after vaccination. Multiple laboratories confirmed these results.

Unprecedented Persistence of Vaccine mRNA, Plasmid DNA, Spike Protein, and Genomic Dysregulation Over 3.5 Years Post-COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination

Expert Epstein file analysis with world’s leading researcher, Ryan Dawson

Ryan Dawson on TTE

Greater Israel

I hope our readers can truly appreciate just how much Israel controls our foreign policy, especially with revelation after revelation in the Epstein files. Israel’s desire for Greater Israel is our command to fulfill. Through the media, Hollywood, even our churches, Israeli propaganda permeates American politics and discourse, both overtly and covertly. It’s been a perfect balancing act until the recent wobble, and we must do everything we can to keep it off kilter. Greater Israel is full steam ahead, the war in Gaza never ended, Hamas will never give up their arms, and the Board of Peace is a farce. Regime change in Iran was decided long ago, they just need to manufacture the right circumstances to make it happen; when a color revolution fails, greenlight military strikes. Israel will continue to expand its borders into Lebanon, the West Bank, Syria, and Gaza because our fiat monopoly money says so.

Ahead of US-Iran Talks, Netanyahu Tells Cabinet ‘Conditions’ Could Lead to Regime Change in Tehran - News From Antiwar.com

I witnessed rioters torch buses, banks, mosques in Tehran – then saw millions rally against them

Israel to Expand Law Enforcement in Palestinian-controlled West Bank Areas, Defying Oslo Accords - West Bank News

LIVE UPDATES: New documents reveal Epstein donated to the Israeli army and funded settlements – Middle East Monitor

Hamas leader rejects disarmament while Israeli occupation of Gaza continues | Israel-Palestine conflict News | Al Jazeera

How reconstruction became Israel’s new weapon of ‘silent transfer’ in Gaza | Israel-Palestine conflict | Al Jazeera

Somalia president warns against Israeli interference, vows to prevent any military base in Somaliland

Iran again rules out giving up uranium enrichment, suggests US not taking talks seriously | The Times of Israel

Economy Fix

All of this speculation between the NASDAQ, S&P, crypto and gold/silver would be highly unnecessary if we simply converted our economic and monetary system to sound money. Crypto, at its core, is a high tech nerdy desire for sound, decentralized money. Gold/silver, at its core, is a low tech nerdy desire for sound, decentralized money. The wrong people are in control of the printing press and they wield it as a weapon to the detriment of the humanity. Our social security number and income tax are used as leverage for our government to spend exponentially more to carry out their agenda. The volatility in the market might lead some speculators to get rich quick, but most folks can’t capitalize with money they don’t have. We need nerds in a room, nerds with an alliance to their parents and children, not shareholders and money changers. We need an economic system with a transition plan, a smooth one that casually ousts the traitorous private equity hedge fund globalist class and installs a bank for the people with sound money, our money.

Watch the Olympics

Look dudes, the world has gone through many changes since the Olympics were first held 2,800 years ago, all kinds of crazy, seemingly world ending events have occurred; yet the Olympics carry on. We’ve been at this a long time, yet nothing seems to truly change. With the swirl of chaos around us, take refuge in a time-honored tradition that actually promotes human potential and togetherness. I think it’s awesome that despite the turmoil and strife we can still set aside our differences and compete in good faith. I love seeing athletes from the US, China, and Russia all embracing each other in human tradition and competition. Cheer on everyone, include the American Olympians, and hope that we can continue this incredible tradition in a future world.

Homepage | NBC Olympics

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq