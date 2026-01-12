Study: Covid jabs and cancer! Access being thwarted by cyber-attacks

A study released on January 3rd, looking at the entire public literature on cancer associated with covid jabs, raises another alarm.

From the study: Across reports, several recurrent themes emerged: (1) unusually rapid progression, recurrence, or reactivation of preexisting indolent or controlled disease, (2) atypical or localized histopathologic findings, including involvement of vaccine injection sites or regional lymph nodes, and (3) proposed immunologic links between acute infection or vaccination and tumor dormancy, immune escape, or microenvironmental shifts.

The study: COVID vaccination and post-infection cancer signals: Evaluating patterns and potential biological mechanisms

MAHA! Rural hospitals to receive huge financial boost

This federal intervention may provide temporary relief, though it conflicts with my broader principles. I generally oppose federal involvement in healthcare, believing it creates more problems than it solves. However, we’re facing an immediate crisis: rural hospitals across the country are on the verge of collapse, threatening healthcare access for millions of Americans in underserved communities.

In this context, federal support functions as a necessary stopgap measure. It’s not a solution—it’s a band-aid preventing catastrophic failure while we address the underlying systemic problems that brought rural healthcare to this breaking point.

That said, we shouldn’t be naive about the consequences. Large federal cash infusions invariably attract corruption and fraud. The money rarely flows efficiently to where it’s most needed, and accountability mechanisms prove inadequate when billions of dollars move through bureaucratic channels.

The long-term answer likely looks radically different from our current model. A direct-pay, cash-based system for routine care, combined with catastrophic insurance coverage for major medical events, would restore price transparency and market accountability to healthcare. This might sound impractical at first, but it addresses the root dysfunction: when neither patients nor providers know the true cost of care, prices spiral out of control and quality becomes disconnected from payment.

Rural health care in the United States is facing a severe and escalating crisis, leaving millions of people with shrinking access to essential medical services. Many rural hospitals operate at negative financial margins, and more than 100 have closed over the past decade, creating large “medical deserts” where residents must travel long distances for even basic care. Nearly 46% of rural hospitals are financially unstable, and hundreds more are at risk of shutting down in the next few years due to low reimbursement rates, workforce shortages, and declining patient volumes. These closures compound existing disparities: rural communities already have far fewer physicians—about 30 per 100,000 people compared to 263 in urban areas—and face higher rates of chronic illness and limited access to specialty services. As a result, rural Americans are increasingly left without timely emergency care, maternity services, or primary care, deepening health inequities and threatening the long‑term viability of rural communities.

Federal government announces $50 billion in Awards for rural health in all 50 states

All 50 U.S. States to Receive Funding to Improve Rural Health Care

HHS removes 5 vaccines from the recommendation schedule!

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has significantly reduced the number of vaccines recommended for children.

Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill announced the change on X. The new schedule recommends vaccines for 11 diseases instead of 17. This reduces the total number of recommended childhood vaccine doses from 88 to 30.

In the post, O’Neill wrote that the change came after President Donald Trump asked him to “review the immunization schedules of other developed nations and consider their best practices.” O’Neill said he decided after conversations with scientists across multiple HHS agencies and bureaucrats in the health ministries of Japan, Denmark, and Germany.

Just before the new vaccine schedule was announced, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) sent a letter to state health officials with two key policy changes:

1. States are no longer required to report children’s immunization status to the federal government.

2. CMS is “strongly discouraging” states from linking vaccine compliance to healthcare payment or reimbursement arrangements.

BREAKING: Victory for American Children: Aligning with Peer Nations, CDC Removes Five Vaccines from Recommended Childhood Vaccine Schedule

Monsanto sues Bayer over jab technology

Bayer’s Monsanto has sued COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna for allegedly misusing its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology in manufacturing their vaccines. A Bayer spokesperson confirmed the lawsuit in Delaware federal court on Tuesday, local time. The patent infringement lawsuits alleged that the companies copied technology developed by Monsanto in the 80s to strengthen mRNA in crops, stabilizing the genetic material used in their vaccines.

Bayer separately filed a similar lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson in the New Jersey federal court, arguing that a DNA-based process J&J used to manufacture its shots infringed the patent.

Bayer's Monsanto sues Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna over mRNA technology

COVID Injections Built on GMO Technology — Bayer Sues for Billions

HHS, along with USDA roll out new dietary guidelines/food pyramid

Dietary Guidelines For Americans

Dr. Peter McCullough gives the new pyramid a ‘B’ grade. Read his analysis here. New Inverted HHS Food Pyramid Receives Grade "B" for Beefy

I don’t think there’s one perfect diet for everyone. I tend to agree with Dr. McCullough, especially when it comes to people with heart disease, but I’m not completely sure. I’m planning to write an article about diets and what might work best for different people. For me, as someone with an autoimmune disease and heart disease, I felt my healthiest when I followed a strict diet and only ate meat once or twice a week. I also avoided nightshade vegetables because they have a lot of lectins. Lately, I haven’t stuck to that diet as closely. I still eat pretty healthy, but I don’t feel as good as I did when I was more strict.

U.S. Military Operation Captures Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

The US oil infrastructure is tooled for crude, like that found in the Canadian tar sands - and in Venezuela – it’s no wonder US oil companies are eager to begin unfettered access to their resources. The US has accomplished one more task on the World War 3 to-do list, secure a steady stream of oil in our backyard to avoid flow disruptions in the Middle East. President Trump declared intentions for the U.S. to “run” Venezuela, instructing U.S. oil companies to invest billions in reconstruction to extract the thick crude oil; Venezuela is the most abundant of any country in the world with over 300 billion barrels. Will Venezuelans peacefully hand over their oil rights to a country that just nabbed their beloved president? The audacity of Trump’s foreign policy is as shocking as it is immoral.

Trump Says He Expects To ‘Run’ Venezuela for Years - News From Antiwar.com

Report: US Oil Companies Want Guarantees from Trump Administration Before Investing in Venezuela - News From Antiwar.com

Nationwide Protests and Regime Crackdown in Iran

Anti-government protests spread across all 31 provinces in Iran, triggered by economic collapse and currency devaluation, leading to dozens of deaths (reports range from 42 to over 500+), thousands of arrests, and a sustained nationwide internet blackout. The regime shifted rhetoric from labeling demonstrators “rioters” to “terrorists,” justifying harsher repression by security forces. Former Secretary of State and CIA boss, Mike Pompeo, revealed on social media that the Mossad was fighting along side the “organic” protesters in Iran. President Trump warned of potential U.S. intervention if violence escalates, raising fears of broader conflict—especially after the Venezuela operation—while officials in Tehran warned of retaliation against U.S. bases and/or Israeli targets. 2026 is shaping up to be the year of regime change, with Iran, Somaliland, and even Greenland on the menu.

Over 500 killed, more than 10,000 detained in crackdown on Iran protests, say activists | The Times of Israel

Iran says over 100 officers killed as protesters defy government crackdown | News | Al Jazeera

Trump Threatens To Hit Iran ‘Very Hard’ Over Protests - News From Antiwar.com

Iranian FM: We Don’t Desire a War, But We Are Ready for It | The Libertarian Institute

Iran threatens to hit Israel in response to any US strike; Israel said to be on high alert | The Times of Israel

US senator itching for action against Iran — RT World News

Renee Good – Victim of Opposing Ideologies

Minnesota is in global headlines again as tragedy strikes from another police shooting. The fact set provides for another Rorschach test in policing as the public debates proper police protocol and civil disobedience. Could he have moved? Was he hit or did he place himself in harms way? What was his perception and does it support reasonable fear of imminent bodily harm and/or death? Did she drive away carefully not to hit anyone - or recklessly? The ICE operation in Minnesota is becoming tyrannical, with random people being harassed and detained based off racial profiling. Most folks want violent criminals and opportunistic border hoppers deported, but the old lady across the street that’s been here 10 years who missed her last status hearing? The family that runs a taco truck and volunteers at the Catholic church? We need a tangible fix that brings certainty to folks lives’ – and we need accountability and responsibility from our leaders. The truth is that Minneapolis leadership has been fueling tensions between ICE and local residents, calling for folks to “patrol the streets” while calling off local PD to assist with crowd control.

Anti-ICE protests across U.S. demand justice in Good’s death : NPR

Gaza “Ceasefire” In Effect Despite Israeli Violations

The U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, effective since late 2025, remains tenuous, with continued Israeli strikes on alleged militant targets, accusations of violations by both sides, and hundreds more innocent Palestinian deaths reported since implementation. Current negotiations pertain to Phase 2 of the agreement, including Hamas disarmament, further IDF withdrawals, and an interim technocratic government, but reports indicate Israel is planning a potential renewed offensive in March to seize more territory. Broader Middle East tensions persist, including Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, US strikes in Syria, and other ripple effects while the region struggles with Greater Israel growing pains.

Israel planning Gaza City offensive in March, but will need Trump’s okay -- officials | The Times of Israel

Israeli Forces Kill 15 Palestinians, Including Five Children, in Attacks Across Gaza - News From Antiwar.com

Trump Teases at Appeasing Masses Through Economic Relief

President Trump proposed two enormous gifts to the American public in the form of economic relief. The first would ban private equity from single family home ownership, think Blackrock buying a quarter of the market in some areas, driving prices to artificial highs. The second announcement would attempt to temporarily limit usurious credit card interest rates down from 30%+ to just 10%. This means that a monthly payment on a $5k balance at 30% paid over 3 years would drop from $210 to $160. Expect major pushback from financial institutions, but do put pressure on your local politicians to support Trump’s proposals. Meanwhile, no one is surprised to hear that gold and silver are at new all time highs, with gold at $4,615 and silver at $86. Metal prices will continue to climb as industrial use competes with consumer bullion demand during tumultuous economic and political upheaval.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/banks-balk-as-trump-pushes-for-1-year-10-cap-on-credit-card-interest-rates

Housing market under fire from institutional buyers

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq