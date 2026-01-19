Coffee lowers mortality risk in those who sit for more than 6 hours per day!

Study conclusion: “This study identified that sedentary behavior for more than 6 h/d accompanied with non-coffee consumption, were strongly associated with the increased risk of mortality from all-cause and CVD.”

Analysis by Nicholas Hulscher: Study Finds Coffee May “Cancel Out” the Mortality Risks of Sitting for Long Hours Each Day

Barbie debuts an Autistic Doll

I have a lot of compassion for the kids (and their parents) suffering neurodevelopment issues, and I imagine this doll could be of benefit for some, but what is the real motivation behind this?

The new marketing push by Barbie to introduce an “autistic doll” isn’t about compassion—it’s corporate propaganda designed to normalize pathology that has exploded in frequency over the last 30 years. When autism affected about 1 in 10,000 children in the 1970s and now affects roughly 1 in 36, according to the CDC, any honest thinker has to ask: what changed? The industrial‑medical complex would rather rebrand this alarming epidemic as “diversity” than allow open inquiry into environmental and iatrogenic causes—especially the mounting evidence that immune‑system dysregulation following early‑life vaccination may trigger neurodevelopmental injury in susceptible children. By mass‑marketing this condition through toys, they train the next generation to view neurodevelopmental damage as inevitable, even fashionable—a soft‑power tactic that shields pharmaceutical interests from scrutiny while converting tragedy into branding.

Catherine Austin Fitts on Epstein and the $$$

Catherine Austin Fitts is one of the few former high‑ranking insiders who has consistently spoken with both technical precision and moral courage about systemic financial fraud within government. As a former Assistant Secretary of Housing at HUD and a Wall Street investment banker, she had direct exposure to the machinery of federal finance—and what she revealed is staggering: unaudited ledgers, “missing” trillions in the Department of Defense and HUD, and an entrenched system of off‑book accounting funneled through contractors and opaque “black budgets.” Unlike typical whistleblowers, she bases her claims on documented financial statements, Inspector General reports, and forensic accounting trails. While establishment economists dismiss her findings rather than engage them, Fitts’ credibility stems from her documented experience in the very institutions she critiques. Her work on The Solari Report and persistent demand for transparent auditing make her one of the most articulate, evidence‑grounded voices exposing how the U.S. government’s financial system has been quietly looting the public for decades.

Fitts on why the bankers selected Trump

Real ID!

Citizens Council for Health Freedom is hosting a webinar on January 30th at 10:00 AM CST to address the most common questions about this attempt to institute a national ID for the first time in US history.

Minnesota ICE

Mark and I are Minnesota/Wisconsin natives from the St Croix River valley; the Minnesota we grew up in was fantastic, full of genuinely nice, intelligent, self-sufficient and hardy people. We are famous for being “passive aggressive”, which means non-confrontational but with some outward signs of annoyance to the properly initiated. I mention this to call out how strange it is that our Minnesota Nice, “keep to yourself” society keeps producing global news for sheer anarchy and insanity. We appear to be a barometer for the entire nation where progressive ideology clashes with the boot of the state. The shooting of Renee Good has awakened the political opinions of every American – but to what end? To carry out the divisive propaganda messaging deployed by the state? To applaud ICE thuggery against brown people? The way things are headed, the National Guard is coming in to protect law enforcement and conduct crowd control, while the US Military could be called in via the Insurrection Act to assist ICE and police the streets. The US Army, on the streets of Minneapolis, what could possibly go wrong? The truth is we need immigration reform – the average Minnesotan does not want to see families that have been here for over a decade stripped from their jobs/children/homes. Yes, we want to see violent criminals ripped from the streets, that doesn’t mean we want a police state that harasses brown people who dare go out in public. We need immigration reform and a complete overhaul of Minnesota leadership.

Anti-ICE rally chases off US far-right influencer Jake Lang in Minneapolis | Protests News | Al Jazeera

U.S. military troops on standby for possible deployment to Minnesota : NPR

The Insurrection Act, explained : NPR

ISRAEL’s War on Gaza & Iran

The Mossad admitted to arming anti-state militants in Iran – think about if China or Venezuela armed the anti-ICE protestors here in Minnesota, the enraged might resort to rioting and violence against the state. That’s exactly what happened in Iran – non-Islamic members of Persian society were outraged by the lack of opportunity in the labor market, skyrocketing inflation, and a militant Islamic theocracy. They have legitimate grievances, but what they ought to understand is that they are pawns in an ancient battle for dominance in the region, raging for over two and a half millennia. If the Iranian people were to overthrow their extremist government they would be jumping from the kettle into the fire – the Israeli led rule over Iran as part of Greater Israel would be another theocracy, this time rule from Jerusalem as part of Pax Judaica. The same fate awaits Palestinians – simply study the map of Palestine over the last 100 years to see how colonial Zionism has uprooted ancient Christian and Muslim populations from the region in favor of European Jewish settlement. The military budget of the US is scheduled to increase from $1T to $1.5T next year – no doubt this additional money will be used to escalate Israel’s war.

Smotrich calls to shutter US-led Gaza coordination center, resettle Strip | The Times of Israel

Netanyahu’s Warning Was a Significant Factor in Trump’s Decision Not to Attack Iran - News From Antiwar.com

Iran has defeated the US – Khamenei — RT World News

Sanhedrin Addresses Iran and Syria, Invoking Cyrus and Biblical Covenants - Israel365 News

Trump Unveils Gaza Oversight Board—Netanyahu Fires Back - Israel365 News

US Surging Military Assets To the Middle East To Prepare for War With Iran After Trump Postpones Attack - News From Antiwar.com

Iranian president: Attack on supreme leader would mean ‘full-scale war with the Iranian nation’ | The Times of Israel

Trump Wants $500 Billion More for the Pentagon As Deficits Mount | Mises Institute

Iranian paramilitaries go on the hunt for Mossad agents

Venezuela – Peace Prize for Trump

In an effort to buy support, the Venezuelan US-puppet made a ‘peace’ offering to US President Trump by giving him her Nobel Peace prize she was awarded for her brave opposition to Nicolas Maduro. Trump has still not backed the opposition leader, Maria Machado, because she lacks the political backing in Venezuela to lead the oil-rich state. The socialist Chavez/Maduro regime has only become stronger in Venezuela, including support from surrounding countries forming a bloc against US aggression and resource extraction. I want to reiterate that the move into Venezuela to demand unfettered oil access was made in preparation for full scale war in the Middle East, thus securing an oil well in our own backyard to lubricate the war machine.

Machado presents Trump with her Nobel award at White House meeting

Russia to Nuke EU, Greenland for Sale, China Eyes Taiwan

The world is in chaos as wars and rumors of wars abound. This week a trusted Russian political/military advisor. Sergey Karaganov, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show to discuss Russian strategy for Europe and Ukraine, which does not preclude the use of nuclear weapons. Karaganov highlighted the futile aspirations of EU member states in opposing Russian partnership in economic and energy sectors and instead fueling artificial tensions at the behest of the global power elite. Just like the US needs Venezuela for the coming war, the US also needs Greenland to stage air campaigns and extract additional natural resources. Greenland may not be for sale, but with only 60k residents it would take almost nothing for the US to plant the stars and stripes on Greenland’s glaciers. Like clockwork, China seems to be studying the US playbook on regime change in their own backyard, with Taiwan on the menu. China will continue to watch as US entanglements elsewhere around the globe distract from defending Taiwan against Chinese control. It’s truly only a matter of time before China takes Taiwan in a bloody but quick battle. The elite want a world reshaped by new power, Pax Judaica, and in order for that to occur the old powers must annihilate each other; Europe, Russia, and the US have no place in the New World Order except to be subservient, so, our economies must fail along with military capabilities.

Europe responds to tariff war launched by Trump over Greenland: what we know so far — RT World News

Putin Adviser Warns Russia Will ‘Use Nuclear Weapons’ Against Europe If It Ever ‘Comes Close to a Defeat’

China flies drone into Taiwan’s airspace for first time

Gold/Silver at All Time Highs

At the time of this writing gold is at $4,675 and silver is at $94.20 – all-time highs. This truly is a barometer of the health of fiat currency, the rug pull is underway, and too many are caught unaware. Our global monetary system is a scam; we are being fleeced to fund a war machine while depleting the spending power from otherwise powerful nations. The insidious nature is by design – our Federal Reserve bank is a tool of the global power elite to kneecap prosperous nations through inflation and debt while fueling wars to perpetuate their end game. Money and action drive outcomes, if we all adopt an opt-out lifestyle by refusing their media, money, and monopoly on government we can enact tangible change for the better of humanity – the skyrocketing price of silver is one indicator we could be heading in the right direction. If your budget allows, go buy some metals and/or crypto.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq