CHD Brings RICO Suit Against American Academy of Pediatrics Regarding Vaccine Safety

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and five other plaintiffs filed a federal lawsuit today accusing the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) of running a decades-long racketeering scheme to defraud families about childhood vaccine safety.

The suit alleges the AAP violated RICO by making “false and fraudulent” claims about the safety of the CDC vaccine schedule while taking money from vaccine manufacturers and incentivizing pediatricians to achieve high vaccination rates.

“For too long, the AAP has been held up as a font of science and integrity,” said CHD CEO Mary Holland. “Sadly, that’s not the case.”

The AAP “is a front operation in a racketeering scheme involving Big Pharma, Big Medicine and Big Media, ready at every turn to put profits above children’s health,” Holland said.

The complaint alleges the AAP concealed findings from Institute of Medicine studies published in 2002 and 2013.

Infant Mortality Rising at Alarming Rate-Mississippi Issues Public Health Emergency

The State of Mississippi declared a public health emergency over surging infant mortality rates, and this regional trend mirrors disturbing national patterns that began emerging post-2021. While authorities blame “socioeconomic conditions” and “limited prenatal care,” those explanations don’t fully account for the timing or magnitude of the spike. Something deeper — and newer — appears to be at play. The timeline coincides sharply with the widespread introduction of mRNA vaccines during pregnancy, and the limited but growing independent data suggest cause for concern that public health authorities have chosen to downplay.

The official narrative claims that COVID shots during pregnancy are both “safe” and “protective,” but the raw data, particularly from the VAERS system and other adverse event registries, show a disproportionate rise in reports involving stillbirths, preterm deliveries, and neonatal complications shortly after vaccination campaigns targeting pregnant women were rolled out. Moreover, autopsies and placental pathology in certain cases reveal microclotting and inflammatory markers consistent with spike protein–associated damage. Despite this, regulatory bodies continue to insist there’s “no evidence,” while refusing independent access to comprehensive vaccine injury datasets. When infant mortality increases after decades of steady decline, the ethical imperative should be to investigate every potential cause, not suppress inquiry to protect institutional credibility.

The Mississippi emergency highlights the broader betrayal of public trust by captured health bureaucracies. Instead of reflexively dismissing vaccine-related harm as “misinformation,” public health agencies should be transparently releasing all pregnancy outcome data, stratified by vaccination status. Until that happens, it’s reasonable — and frankly responsible — for citizens and clinicians to question whether the unprecedented pharmacological experiment of mRNA vaccination, combined with environmental toxic load and medicalized birth practices, is silently undermining the survival of our most vulnerable population: newborns.

US infant mortality rises for the first time in 20 years

Mississippi declares public health emergency over rising infant deaths

MSDH Declares Public Health Emergency on Infant Mortality

Republican House Bill to Protect Big-Ag Begins to Wilt

A Republican-backed bill designed to shield pesticide and herbicide manufacturers, most notably Bayer, the pharmaceutical giant that owns Roundup, from liability lawsuits hit a roadblock in a Tennessee House committee on Wednesday. The controversial measure, which sailed through the state Senate in 2025 with strong corporate lobbying support, would grant sweeping legal immunity to pesticide manufacturers under a deceptively simple condition: as long as their federally-approved product label doesn’t explicitly warn consumers about a specific disease, the company cannot be held liable for causing that disease.

The implications are staggering. Roundup’s Environmental Protection Agency-approved label currently makes no mention that the product could cause cancer, despite mounting scientific evidence and thousands of lawsuits alleging exactly that connection. Under this proposed legislation, Bayer would enjoy complete legal immunity from cancer-related lawsuits tied to Roundup, effectively outsourcing the company’s liability protection to the same federal regulatory agency that has been repeatedly accused of being too cozy with the industries it’s supposed to regulate. In practical terms, the bill would allow corporations to hide behind EPA approval while victims of pesticide-related diseases would find courthouse doors slammed in their faces, regardless of the evidence they might present.

Weed-killer legal immunity bill wilts in Tennessee House committee

Stay tuned, and pay attention to the geoengineering saga

NASA Has “Interest” in Geoengineering and ICAN’s Legal Team is Working Overtime to Get Answers

WWIII??? Pay close attention!

We’re painfully close to a full blown world war, and most people don’t realize how thin the thread holding civilization together really is right now. The Middle East powder keg, combined with the Russia‑China‑Iran security alignment, represents the most volatile situation since the Cuban Missile Crisis — but unlike the 1960s, it’s no longer a bipolar standoff between two disciplined superpowers; it’s a fractured, multi‑polar tinderbox with overlapping state and corporate interests, proxy wars, autonomous drone swarms, and AI‑driven early‑warning systems. That’s the perfect environment for escalation by miscalculation.

Iran’s alignment with Russia and China effectively binds three nuclear‑capable powers into mutual defense of energy routes, currency alternatives (the yuan‑ruble‑rial oil trade), and deterring U.S. hegemony. When the U.S. hit Iran’s nuclear sites last year, it didn’t merely weaken Tehran’s enrichment program, it humiliated China, whose Belt‑and‑Road stakes in Iran’s Chabahar and energy sectors are huge, and it insulted Russia, which relies on Iranian drones and logistical corridors for its Ukraine campaign.

Both Moscow and Beijing now view the U.S. presence in the Middle East as an existential encirclement maneuver. Meanwhile, Israel’s determination to crush Hezbollah and Hamas pulls Washington ever deeper, no matter how loudly the public resists further intervention. Add to that NATO’s eastward expansion, Ukraine’s grinding war, Taiwan’s precarious status, and the coming weaponization of AI command‑and‑control systems, you’ve assembled a system where one radar error or cyberattack misattributed to a nation‑state could spark a global exchange within hours.

The public narrative remains that these are “deterrence measures” and “limited interventions,” but history shows empires seldom recognize the final overreach until after the collapse. Financial strain, distrust in institutions, and internal polarization are pushing the U.S. policymaking apparatus toward rash demonstration of power, classic late‑stage empire behavior. Unless there’s a deliberate, transparent shift toward multipolar diplomacy and military de‑escalation, we are functionally in the countdown phase to a third world war, one that won’t need nuclear detonation to devastate civilization; cyberwarfare and economic blockade alone could cripple global infrastructure within weeks.

Khamenei Goes Into Hiding as U.S.–Iran Tensions Spike and Warships Close In - Israel365 News

Iran opposition outlet says regime killed over 36,000 people on January 8-9 | The Times of Israel

ICE Executes ICU Nurse

ICE strikes again with another heinous killing – without further evidence this looks like an execution. Alex Pretti was disarmed then shot for filming ICE activity and assisting someone who was maced by brushing away an aggressive ICE agent. This looks really bad as tensions in Minnesota ratchet up – even law enforcement supporters, republicans and libertarians alike are aghast at the conduct in our beloved Twin Cities. We all want things to calm down immediately. We need immigration reform and a militarized ICE off the streets. This is government overreach.

latest minneapolis shooting : NPR

Trump King of Gaza Peace Board

The Gaza Peace Board is the privatized council concocted by Trump and cronies to govern Gaza and replace the UN’s authority within Israel, a move decades in the making. Trump will sit at the top of the Board of Peace and have ultimate veto power over any formal project planning and action, for life. He will be donned the King of the Peace Board, so to speak. Jared Kushner presented a project plan that showed wild real estate investment and infrastructure development, which begs the question – why bomb all the infrastructure just to redevelop it? Kushner planned for “catastrophic success” with Phase 2 in disarming Hamas in order to green light development expenditures. This translates to: disarm, let us develop your land to our benefit and satisfaction, and, maybe, the best among you can have some of it.

Who is on Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace'?

“Emperor” Trump’s So-Called Board of Peace Erases Palestinians from Gaza Governance | Democracy Now!

Wave of settler attacks reported across West Bank villages over weekend | The Times of Israel

Silver & Gold at New All Time Highs

Central banks and savvy consumer/investors are flocking to metals, where they are able to. Silver blasted passed $100 an ounce on Friday ending trading at $103.33. I have no idea how or when this could end, but it could very well be the birth pangs of the end of an empire. The US government’s foreign policy and economic tricks are no longer palatable to other developed nations. Our cowboy hat piracy is wearing thin on practically every country in the world – all of our allies are appearing to abandon US via economic and foreign policy moves. Crypto has not reacted in the predicted manner in such tumultuous times – granted I think there is plenty of grounds for huge crypto gains, but in real times of chaos people gravitate toward physical.

The monetary system is broken and gold knows why — RT Business News

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq