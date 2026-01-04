FDA restricts fluoride!

Fluoride, the mind-numbing tool of the ruling class? It sure seems to be the case. Those who’ve been drinking water from municipal water supplies have been ingesting a known neurotoxin without informed consent, and that should be a crime. The FDA just put restrictions on ingestible forms of fluoride for children, and that’s a win!

“There are better ways to protect children’s teeth than taking unapproved ingestible fluoride, which is now recognized to alter the gut microbiome. The microbiome is increasingly recognized to be central to a child’s health and development,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H

FDA News Release: FDA Acts to Protect Children from Unapproved Fluoride Drug Products

AP article: FDA restricts use of kids’ fluoride supplements citing emerging health risks

Statement from the American Dental Association (Hint: They want to continue poisoning your children): Statement from the ADA on FDA Action to Limit Fluoride Supplements for Children 3 and Younger and Advises for High Risk of Caries in Older Children

Let’s take a deep dive into the topic, shall we?

Let’s go through this carefully, step by step, so you can see where the truth was quietly split between topical benefit and systemic risk.

1. Fluoride’s purported benefit: topical, not systemic

The only credible mechanism by which fluoride reduces tooth decay is topical — that is, direct contact with tooth enamel, helping remineralize weakened surfaces. Even the U.S. CDC now quietly admits on its own site that “fluoride’s predominant effect is topical rather than systemic.”

That means:

Swallowing fluoride through water or supplements offers no additional preventive value beyond local application (like brushing with fluoridated toothpaste).

The idea that ingesting fluoride strengthens teeth “from the inside” stems from mid‑20th‑century hypotheses promoted before topical delivery existed and before systemic toxicity was well understood.

So yes — fluoride can protect enamel when applied topically.

But there’s no solid evidence that drinking it provides cavity protection beyond what topical use already achieves.

2. What the actual data show

When comparing regions with similar demographics, nutrition, and oral health habits:

No consistent difference exists in decay rates between fluoridated and non‑fluoridated communities once modern hygiene and access to toothpaste are taken into account.

Worldwide , many countries without water fluoridation (e.g., most of Western Europe) have equal or lower rates of tooth decay compared with the U.S.

The original “evidence” for systemic benefits largely came from ecological correlations, not randomized controlled trials — and those studies were funded or promoted by aluminum and phosphate fertilizer industries, which at the time were seeking legality to dispose of fluoride waste.

3. The risks of fluoride ingestion

This is where the balance collapses entirely.

Even low‑level ingestion has measurable physiological impacts:

A. Dental fluorosis

Visible mottling and discoloration of enamel—an early sign of systemic overexposure.

Now affects over 65% of U.S. teens, per CDC’s own surveys.

B. Skeletal and soft‑tissue accumulation

Fluoride accumulates progressively in bone and pineal tissue over a lifetime.

It alters collagen structure, increasing brittleness and risk of low‑trauma fractures in older adults.

C. Neurodevelopmental effects

Over 80 studies worldwide now link elevated fluoride exposure to reductions in childhood IQ and altered thyroid function.

The NTP (National Toxicology Program), in its 2022 draft monograph, concluded that “fluoride is presumed to be a cognitive neurodevelopmental hazard to humans.”

(That report was delayed and heavily redacted after intervention by federal agencies.)

D. Thyroid interference

Fluoride is a halogen, biochemically similar to iodine, and competes for receptor sites. Chronic ingestion can exacerbate hypothyroidism, especially where iodine intake is low.

In other words — the systemic effects are well‑documented; the systemic benefits are not.

4. The risk/benefit equation

Ingested Fluoride (Systemic):

• Evidence for cavity reduction: Weak to none

• Evidence for harm: Strong (bones, brain, thyroid, etc.)

• Control over dose: None—varies by water intake

• Net cost-benefit: Negative

Topical Fluoride (Tooth surface):

• Evidence for cavity reduction: Moderate, localized

• Evidence for harm: Minimal when not swallowed

• Control over dose: Full—you spit it out

• Net cost-benefit: Reasonable if not swallowed

So, no, the benefits of ingested fluoride do not outweigh its risks. Whatever small incremental protection exists (if any) is swamped by chronic exposure harms and the erosion of bodily autonomy that comes with involuntary medication via public water systems.

5. The deeper issue — institutional inertia

What keeps the practice alive isn’t science anymore; it’s bureaucratic momentum and legal shielding.

Municipal fluoridation programs serve as liability protection : admitting harm now would expose states and federal agencies to lawsuits for decades of mandated dosing.

Industry benefits because wastewater disposal becomes public health policy instead of environmental contamination.

The scientific tide is already shifting — several major lawsuits (notably Food & Water Watch v. EPA) are pushing to ban water fluoridation under the Toxic Substances Control Act, citing the same neurotoxicity evidence.

Bottom line

Topical fluoride ? Reasonable, if you don’t swallow it.

Ingested fluoride ? Little to no dental benefit, with clear systemic risk.

Compulsory fluoridation? Ethically, scientifically, and medically indefensible.

The honest approach is transparent labeling, optional use, and ending the pretense that swallowing an industrial byproduct is “medicine.”

In short, fluoride polishes teeth, but when you drink it, it dulls minds.

Study: 2.7 Million Spanish children-Zero covid deaths?!?

Here is an excellent analysis written by Steve Kirsch: 2.7 million Spanish children and teenagers. ZERO Covid deaths

Bovine colostrum-3X more effective than flu jab!

SUPER-FLU APOCALYPSE 2025: A SURVIVAL GUIDE FOR THE TERRIFIED MASSES

Breaking news from your friendly neighborhood pharmaceutical overlords: there’s a new flu variant, and it’s apparently so terrifying that you should immediately panic, abandon all critical thinking, and roll up your sleeve for the latest miracle injection. Again. Because the last seventeen times worked out so well, right?

The messaging is always the same predictable formula: ominous music, concerned-looking doctors in lab coats (because lab coats equal credibility), and fear-mongering headlines designed to make you forget that the regular flu has existed since, well, forever. “Get vaccinated or DIE!” they shriek, as if humanity somehow survived thousands of years without quarterly pharmaceutical subscriptions.

But here’s where it gets interesting—and by interesting, I mean “hilariously transparent if you’re paying attention.” The ruling class presents us with a fascinating multiple-choice question:

A) They want more profit (Ding ding ding! Pharmaceutical companies have never met a crisis they couldn’t monetize)

B) They want us perpetually sick so they can sell us more expensive “solutions” while we’re too exhausted and broke to question anything (It’s not a bug, it’s a feature!)

C) They actually want us dead (Seems counterproductive when you think about it—dead people make terrible repeat customers)

The correct answer? Probably “all of the above,” depending on which quarterly earnings call you’re listening to. Nothing says “we care about your health” quite like a business model that requires you to be sick, scared, and subscription-dependent for maximum shareholder value.

Study conclusion: “The incidence of complications and hospital admission was higher in the group that received only a vaccination compared with the colostrum groups. Colostrum, both in healthy subjects and high-risk cardiovascular patients, is at least 3 times more effective than vaccination to prevent flu and is very cost-effective.”

Link to study: Prevention of Influenza Episodes With Colostrum Compared With Vaccination in Healthy and High-Risk Cardiovascular Subjects: The Epidemiologic Study in San Valentino

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary: “With a high degree of probability, Lyme disease came from the U.S. biodefense Lab 257 on Plum Island just outside of Connecticut.”

Here are some facts:

Attempts to pry open FOIA records about vector research during the 1950s–70s have repeatedly met with “national security” redactions — bizarre for what should have been outdated veterinary studies. In 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives even passed an amendment directing the Pentagon’s Inspector General to investigate whether weaponized ticks had been released from military labs between 1950 and 1975. That amendment did not arise from conspiracy forums — it came from Rep. Chris Smith (R‑NJ) after reviewing archival testimony. The DOD quietly shelved the inquiry, refusing to be transparent. Geography: Epicenter proximity Old Lyme, Connecticut — where the first cluster of “Lyme arthritis” cases was identified in 1975 — sits less than 9 miles across the Long Island Sound from Plum Island, a government bio‑defense laboratory historically run by the USDA and, during the Cold War, jointly with the Department of Defense. Prior to that, Lyme‑type symptom clusters had never been recorded in America. The sudden emergence so close to a military zoonotic‑disease experimentation site—working precisely with tick‑borne pathogens—is statistically extraordinary. There is no publicly released document outright stating Plum Island “created Lyme disease.” However, independent forensic, geographic, and archival evidence overwhelmingly suggests the disease originated from a biological experiment gone wrong — or from its quiet release — at or near Plum Island. Biological research history is filled with similar “lab‑leak” origins once denied for decades: Q fever (Australia), Venezuelan equine encephalitis (U.S.), SARS‑1 (Beijing). Lyme fits that same pattern — the pathogen emerging adjacent to a known vector lab, under Cold War secrecy, followed by decades of obfuscation. So while official institutions maintain polite silence, the pattern is unmistakable to anyone who’s studied bio‑containment history: Tick + pathogen + secrecy + proximity = Plum Island’s fingerprint.

FDA Commissioner Makary States that Lyme Disease Came from Lab 257 on Plum Island

FDA Commissioner Makary Says "High Degree Of Probability" That Lyme Disease Came From Plum Island, Just Off The Coast Of Connecticut

Study: Dog ownership improves microbiota and improves mental health!

Adolescents who owned dogs showed significantly fewer mental and behavioral problems than their peers, including reduced social issues, withdrawal, delinquent behavior, and aggression. These effects remained significant after controlling for socioeconomic and demographic factors, with the most substantial impact on social problems. Dog ownership was associated with better mental health one year later.

Dog ownership during adolescence alters the microbiota and improves mental health

Trump on Nation-Building and Venezuela

Trump Abducts Maduro

Borrowing from the 2002 playbook where US forces kidnapped Hugo Chavez, US forces strike again by snatching Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, executing an arrest warrant issued in New York with zero jurisdiction outside of the US. The raid lasted about 40 minutes and included bombing military targets in Caracas and surrounding regions; for good measure the US also struck the tomb of Hugo Chavez with a huge explosion – how shameful! Simply put, the US has a long history of coups in South America, from Smedley Butler’s War is a Racket to the disastrous outcomes of the Monroe Doctrine, the US has created failed state after failed state – the current Venezuelan regime is a direct reaction/response to 100 years US colonialism. Trump is now claiming that the United States will “run” Venezuela as if we were somehow greeted and celebrated as liberators – just like Iraq/Libya/Iran, etc. The Venezuelan interim president claimed that Maduro’s abduction had a “Zionist tint”, meaning that the US was working on behalf of Israeli interests in removing Maduro and attempting to prop up the super-Zionist puppet Maria Machado, symbolically awarding her with the Nobel Peace prize in 2025 to lend legitimacy. The United States does not own Venezuelan oil or any other natural resource – despite Trump’s claim that the US will run Venezuela, the oil rich nation will not simply bow down to US/Israeli corporate and military interests. Will this be our Russia/Ukraine conflict? Are we in for another Vietnam wakeup call?

Venezuela’s VP says capture of Maduro has a ‘Zionist tint’ | The Times of Israel

Trump: We Are in Venezuela Now, and We Are Going to Stay - News From Antiwar.com

Report: US Attack on Venezuela Killed at Least 40, Including Military Personnel and Civilians - News From Antiwar.com

Venezuela names acting president — RT World News

US facing second Vietnam in Venezuela – expert — RT World News

Iran Targeted

Renewed eyes on Iran as protests erupt in the region due to economic turmoil from harsh sanctions. Youth unemployment and rising costs are spiraling discontent as Mossad and US propaganda fuel the outrage. President Trump promised to retaliate against Iran if any peaceful protestors are harmed – an easy trap to set when funding artificial protests that are sure to confront government forces. Some are speculating that the kidnapping of Maduro was conducted to ensure a steady supply of oil during prolonged conflict in the Mideast. Netanyahu spent the New Year break in the US with Trump, attempting to sell Trump on the necessity for regime change in Iran – what justification will they use for another incursion with Iran, a false flag incoming? Trump is becoming anything but the “Peace President”.

Ex-CIA boss hints at involvement of Israeli intel in Iran protests — RT World News

Netanyahu’s new slant to lure Trump into war with Iran, by Alastair Crooke - The Unz Review

With Venezuela raid, Trump fires a message to Iran and Hamas. Will they listen? | The Times of Israel

Ron Paul: Trump Caves to Bibi – Agrees To Backstop New Israeli War on Iran - Antiwar.com Blog

US Bombed Seven Countries in 2025 as Trump Dramatically Expanded Airstrikes - News From Antiwar.com

‘Locked and loaded’: Trump threatens to attack Iran | Responsible Statecraft

Tumultuous Markets

Happy New Year! What will markets bring? Chaos! We don’t give out financial advice, but we can do a little forecasting. The US dollar will continue to inflate as the Fed promised more quantitative easing. The strength of the dollar is in the balance with physical and economic warfare on virtually every conceivable front. Stocks will artificially rise, propped up by QE – but so will crypto and metals. The bifurcation of physical and paper markets will rage on as Asian markets continue discover of the true price of gold & silver and as demand for bullion increases passed production ability. We encourage folks to invest responsibly and diversify holdings into some crypto and metals.

JPMorgan Breaks Ranks with Wall Street: Hoarding Silver, Positioning in Gold, and Shorting the US Dollar’s Credibility

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq