ICAN obtains data that shows most pertussis cases were among those up to date on their injections!

“While the unvaccinated get blamed, through legal demand, ICAN has obtained documentation showing that in 2025 a large number of the cases of pertussis in West Virginia and measles in New York state were among the vaccinated!

In 2025, news headlines covered outbreaks of pertussis in West Virginia and measles in New York. Health authorities used these outbreaks as an excuse to crush individual and civil rights, coerce vaccination, and refuse medical exemptions by claiming the unvaccinated were falling ill.

ICAN decided to dig into how many were, in fact, unvaccinated. We recently received responses from West Virginia and New York, and for those following ICAN for a while, the results will not be surprising:

According to the chart below from WV’s Department of Health, 71% of West Virginia cases in 2025 were in individuals who were up to date on their vaccines—and, looking back over all cases over the past 7 years, 68% were in individuals who were up to date.

ICAN Obtains Records Showing Large Numbers of Pertussis and Measles Cases Among the Vaccinated

Spike protein persists for at least 3.5 years in the injected!

BREAKING: Peer-Reviewed Study Finds mRNA, SV40, and Spike Protein Can Persist in Humans for At Least 3.5 Years After COVID-19 "Vaccination"

Is Katie Couric vax-injured?

Katie Couric: Vaccine Evangelist, Breast Cancer, and a Brain That Forgot

Are you going to help DeFlock America?

Flock cameras are the surveillance state's Trojan horse, sold to the public with a thin veneer of "public safety" while their actual function is to build the most comprehensive real-time tracking database ever assembled on American soil. These license plate readers don't just snap a photo of a suspicious vehicle—they log every single car that passes, timestamping its location, storing it indefinitely, and stitching together a map of your daily life that would make a Stasi officer blush with envy. A single Flock camera captures over 50,000 plates per month. Multiply that across the thousands of cameras blanketing suburban neighborhoods, and you've got a system that knows where you go to church, which bar you frequent, when you visit your mistress, what psychiatrist's office you park at, and which political meetings you attend—all without a warrant, all without your consent, all centralized in a cloud database accessible to hundreds of law enforcement agencies. The "crime-solving" marketing is a fig leaf. The cameras overwhelmingly generate non-criminal data—your data—which sits in Amazon's cloud servers for years. And here's the part nobody talks about: once the infrastructure is in place and normalized, it's trivial to layer on facial recognition, behavioral prediction algorithms, and real-time alerting for "undesirable" movement patterns. The founding fathers didn't fight a revolution so that some police chief in suburban Ohio could track the movements of every citizen without probable cause. Privacy isn't a luxury and it isn't something you trade away for the illusion of safety—privacy is the physical manifestation of freedom. The moment the state can map your every movement, you are no longer a free citizen. You are livestock with a barcode, grazing in a pen you've been convinced is a pasture.

People Across The US Are Tearing Down Flock's Traffic Cameras - Here's Why Read More: https://www.bgr.com/2115954/why-people-across-us-tearing-down-flock-cameras/

Americans are destroying Flock surveillance cameras

Oh No, Those Flock License Plate Readers That Track Your Every Move Keep Getting Vandalized Read More: https://www.jalopnik.com/2110013/flock-license-plate-readers-vandalized/

Lindsey Graham - Israel Loses a Rat

Russian poison? Heart attack? Regardless, Lindsey Graham is dead – the biggest war hawk elected to the federal government has left us shortly after touring a drone manufacturing plant in Ukraine. Graham passed away after a “brief and sudden” illness, with many folks speculating a heart attack. It’s also easy to contemplate a more malicious chain of events, perhaps he was exposed to a Russian poison, he outlived his usefulness to the Deep State/Mossad, or one drug-fueled male prostitute encounter too many – what led to his demise will be a hot topic this week. Not wishing death upon anyone, but it’s great to have that blood thirsty, heavily compromised fool out of our government, replace all of these fools with Thomas Massies in every state of the nation and we have a free and prosperous world. Lindsey Graham was a stain on American politics, just like John McCain, the world is a safer place without their soulless corpses being animated by evil.

Lindsey Graham, last great Cold War warrior, dead at 71 | Responsible Statecraft

Lindsey Graham dies of ‘aortic dissection,’ preliminary medical report says - The Washington Post

Russia – Ukraine

Trump and Zelensky finally see eye-to-eye, as the US proxy war with Russia escalates exponentially. Automated killing. Drones in the night. Busloads of civilians bombed. US intelligence and hardware commanding the battlefield, fed by kidnapped Ukrainians forced to fight. For what? If a war is worth fighting, would folks need to be forced? This conflict is artificially created by EU and US Zionists, folks like Anthony Blinken and Victoria Nuland, and investments by Blackrock’s Larry Fink ensure clean up and build projects. Modern Zionism was born in Ukraine during the Pale of Settlement era, just like Greater Israel has defined borders, so does the Jewish/Zionist aspirations for control over Crimea and Ukraine, ousting the Russian speaking Church and peoples. Trump seems to be balls-to-the-wall on all current warfronts, so much for a “Peace” President – The American people will revolt soon, but I fear it will be too late, they’ve already planned for that.

Trump surprises Zelensky with public promise on Patriots – but the missiles may not come soon enough | CNN

West does not care how many people killed in Russia, Ukraine — Russian diplomat - Russian Politics & Diplomacy - TASS

Pale of Settlement - Wikipedia

Ukrainian MP: Trump-Zelensky Talks Point to Shift in US Policy

Iran

The Zionists win again; all the talk of ceasefire and peace were lies while we stalled and re-armed. The US used vague terms in the MOU in attempt to keep the strait wide open, potentially allowing US weapons to re-enter Iran. Iran wanted ships to follow strict routes and monitoring to confirm peaceful civilian use. The US instructed civilian vessels to evade Iran’s protocol in order to justify escalation. Just like when we bombed a Japanese vessel when it purchased oil from Iran in 2019 and blamed it on Iran – we don’t care about civilian vessels/lives/commerce – only expansion of the Zionist empire matters. All of Trump’s cabinet is hellbent on war – Armageddon style all out apocalyptic war for the End Times. This was never about 40k civilians (lie), or nuclear weapons (lie), or imminent attacks on US soil/plots to assassinate Trump (all war propaganda). We will continue to bomb and poke at Iran while Israel plans its own all-out assault knowing the US will die to protect it. Military strategists agree that this could spell the final end of the US empire and dollar dominance - and we’re charging blindly full speed ahead, for “god,” greed, land, and power – L U N A C Y. People are waking up – but what can we do? And do we have time to act?

Inside the growing religious revolt against Christian Zionism | Responsible Statecraft

Live updates: US-Iran war; biggest round of strikes in weeks as tensions boil over in Strait of Hormuz | CNN

IDF Chief Tells Pilots To Expect ‘Major’ Israeli Operations Against Iran - News From Antiwar.com

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad, Esq