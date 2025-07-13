Gunnar and I are sorry we missed putting out a News Sprint last week. I was on vacation, and Gunnar was busy with family tasks.

Case dismissed! Charges against Dr. Kirk Moore Dropped

Dr. Kirk Moore from Utah administered saline shots, provided fake vaccination cards, and destroyed COVID-19 vaccines. Many consider him a hero for saving countless lives. Just yesterday, on July 12th, all charges against him were dropped. He had been facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Thank the Lord!

AG Pam Bondi seemingly letting Pfizer off the hook

Keep in mind that Bondi was a former legal consultant/lobbyist for Pfizer!

For several years, the U.S. Department of Justice has conducted a thorough investigation into pharmaceutical giant Pfizer regarding potential violations of foreign corruption laws linked to its business practices in China and Mexico, as detailed in the company's financial filings. This scrutiny raised concerns about the ethical implications of Pfizer's operations in these countries, particularly in light of allegations surrounding bribery and improper negotiations with foreign officials. However, the dynamics shifted when the Trump administration appointed Pam Bondi as the attorney general. Bondi, who had previously served as outside legal counsel for Pfizer, now holds a position of significant influence over the Justice Department, which may impact the trajectory of the investigation and potentially lessen the scrutiny faced by the company.

FDA grants permission to University of WI and University of Utah to create genetically modified chickens

They just won’t stop! Now, the FDA has granted these two universities persmission to create Franken-Chickens that will supposedly be immune to viral pathogens. What could possibly go wrong? Take a look at the FDA document provided to ICAN after a FOIA request.

FDA betrayal continues as they provide Moderna approval to give their lethal injections to ‘at risk infants’

This does nothing but put millions of children at risk of grave injury and death. Remember, children have essentially a zero percent chance of dying from a COVID infection.

Medical Cartel Suing RFK Jr

The medical cartel, led by the American Academy of Pediatrics filed a lawsuit Monday against Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., arguing that his May announcement that the government would no longer recommend Covid-19 vaccines for healthy pregnant people and children violated longstanding norms governing U.S. immunization policy.

COVID-19 mRNA "vaccine" harms research collection Released!

Landmark peer-reviewed research library on mRNA injections harms just released.

Over 700 peer-reviewed studies confirm the fundamental biological dangers posed by mRNA technology.

Access the database by clicking here. Once you’ve arrived at the database, look for the search bar at the top and start your research. For instance, if you want to look for harm done by lipid nano particles, simply type that into the bar and you’ll get dozens of studies.

FBI announces $15 billion healthcare fraud uncovered

FBI director, Dan Bongino posted:

“Public corruption will not be tolerated as the Director and I vigorously pursue bad actors who violated their oaths to all of us. We view the theft of public funds the same way. It’s a crime against all of us. Today, in conjunction with the DOJ and our federal partners, we are announcing the results from the largest healthcare fraud investigation, as measured by financial losses, in DOJ history. The investigation spanned 50 federal districts, and resulted in nearly 3 billion dollars in false claims with over 15 million illegal distributions of pills. We seized 245 million dollars, we charged 324 defendants, 96 medical professionals, and the intended losses from these bad actors approached 15 billion dollars. Results matter. Talk is cheap. And this is not even the beginning of the beginning. If you’re stealing from the public, or violating your oath to serve, then we’re coming for you too. God bless America, and all those who defend Her.”

Report: Bongino and Patel may resign over Epstein debacle

We are profoundly distressed by the blatant lack of accountability surrounding the Epstein crimes. It is a staggering understatement to assert that we are merely upset; we firmly believe that the Epstein operation was not just a scandal, but an extensive blackmail ring designed to manipulate and control influential politicians and bureaucrats at the highest levels.

The way figures like Donald Trump and Pam Bondi perpetuate the narrative of "nothing to see here" is not only astounding but deeply troubling. Their rhetoric serves to distract the public from the pressing need for transparency and justice in this matter. A thorough investigation into the activities of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Robert Maxwell reveals troubling connections, particularly with Israel and Mossad.

These ties suggest a sophisticated operation that exploited the vulnerabilities of powerful individuals to gain leverage. When you examine these connections, it becomes painfully clear that the Epstein operation was indeed a calculated blackmail ring with far-reaching implications.

After spending the last several years investigating and reporting on the Epstein case, and demanding the release of the files, it’s no surpise that Bongino and Patel would leave the administration.

Israel continues bombing Gaza

At least 70 Palestinians were killed on July 12th, with 35 of the deaths occurring at a water distribution point.

Trump Administration whitewashing Epstein Situation

Musk critical of Trump again!

Take a moment to watch this engaging 3-minute video featuring Tucker Carlson at a Turning Point USA event. In his speech, Carlson passionately argues for greater transparency surrounding the Epstein case, emphasizing the importance of uncovering the details that remain shrouded in secrecy. He raises critical questions about the affiliations and motives of those involved, specifically asking: which government or entities was Epstein working for?

Houston pediatrician wishes for death of MAGA followers

Dr. Christina Propst suggested Trump supporters “got what they voted for” in a Facebook post. She was terminated from Blue Fish Pediatrics for this assanine post. Idiots sometimes get what they deserve.

Russia says countries are ready to supply Iran with nuclear weapons

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President and current Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, posted on social media that several countries are ready to supply nuclear weapons to Iran.

During the BRICS summit in Rio on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Russia is prepared to replenish Iran’s depleted uranium stocks. This statement came amidst Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warning that Iran’s enriched atomic supplies remained intact during the recent 12-day conflict. Lavrov emphasized Russia's commitment to support Iran’s nuclear program, which faced attacks from the US and Israel last month, according to the Russian state outlet TASS. He stated, “Russia has technological solutions for uranium depletion and is ready to collaborate with Iran in this area.”

Third Temple Preparations Intensify

Third Temple preparations are intensifying - we truly are living in Biblical times! For the first time in nearly two millennia, Jews are actively praying on the Temple Mount, an act currently forbidden by the site’s Jordanian administrators, the Jerusalem WAQF. This is a huge shift in control over the Temple Mount aided by the genocide of Palestinians. Temple Mount stones are being cut by stone masons, with some competing to create the best cornerstones. A red heifer mock ceremony took place with a disqualified cow being sacrificed upon an altar, preparing for the real offering once an unblemished animal is confirmed. Street signs are being updated to include directions to the Temple and infrastructure, like a chairlift/elevator to the Temple Mount, are in progress to accommodate an influx of visitors once the Temple is finalized. When will the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa be razed?

Red Heifer Practice Ceremony JUST Happened in Israel! Third Temple Update 2025

Historic Shift: Jews Permitted to Sing and Dance Openly on Temple Mount - Israel365 News

Exclusive: Burning of Heifer Takes Place in Preparation for Third Temple - Israel365 News

Jerusalem's Western Wall elevator a 'project of kindness' - Washington Times

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky and T Gunnar Balstad Esq